WEAU-TV 13
Man dead after two-vehicle crash in Vernon County
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Vernon County Wednesday. According to a media release from Westby Police Department, on Aug. 3 around 12:38 p.m. the Westby Police Department responded to State Highway 27 and County Road P for a two-vehicle crash with injuries.
x1071.com
One Person Injured in One Vehicle Accident in Jo Daviess County
Authorities said one person was injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Jo Daviess County. 18 year old Alex Steffen of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, Steffen was driving south on South Derinda Road at the intersection with East Skene Road at about 8:30 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a corner and lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle struck a driveway culvert and became airborne for approximately 50 feet, eventually coming to rest next to a tree.
x1071.com
Crash Closes Highway 18 Between Cobb and Edmund
Highway 18 between Cobb and Edmund was closed for around an hour Thursday afternoon following a crash involving a semi-truck. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported the crash happened around 2:55 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 18 and Whitson Road. All lanes of Highway 18 reopened as of 4 p.m. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a semi was involved. No other information was made available.
nbc15.com
Pedestrian hit by semi in Iowa County
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was injured early Thursday afternoon when he was struck by a semi after stepping into a lane of traffic at a Town of Linden intersection, the Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to its statement, the man was walking along the shoulder of...
x1071.com
Two People From Avoca Arrested
Two people from Avoca were placed under arrest Tuesday on North 8th Street in Avoca shortly after 10pm. An Avoca Police Officer and an Iowa County deputy made an arrest of 34 year old Ashley Bird of Avoca on two Iowa County warrants. Bird was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where she was booked and remains in custody. Also arrested was 39 year old Derek Stauffer of Avoca, who was arrested for Resisting or Obstructing an Officer, and Harboring or Aiding a Felon. Stauffer was taken to the Iowa County Jail where he was booked and remains in custody.
x1071.com
UTV Crash in Iowa County, No Injuries Reported
Authorities in Iowa County received a report of a UTV crash at an address on Crook Hill Road near Percussion Rock Road in Wyoming Township Monday around 4:15pm. Spring Green Fire, Spring Green EMS and multiple Iowa County Deputies responded to the scene. No injuries were reported. The name of the person involved in the UTV cash was not released.
x1071.com
Two Persons Killed in Crash on Highway 20 Near Farley
Authorities have released the names of the two people who were killed when a vehicle rear-ended a sanitation vehicle Tuesday on U.S. Highway 20 near Farley. 20 year old Miranda Held and 21 year old Samuel Linck both of Cedar Falls, were killed in the crash. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Held was driving with Linck east on U.S. Highway 20 near mile marker 300 around 5:15pm when she attempted to pass vehicles by entering a turning lane and rear-ended an eastbound sanitation vehicle driven by 32 year old Adam Linden of Sherrill that was waiting to turn north onto Olde Castle Road.
x1071.com
Man Rescued After Getting Hand Caught in Grain Auger
Grant County authorities and several rescue agencies responded to a grain bin north Cuba City near the former Elmo Club just after 12noon on Saturday where a man got his hand caught in an auger. Upon arrival, the man, Pete Klar, was approximately 100 feet above ground on a silo platform. The Platteville Fire Department ladder truck was used and the Cuba City Fire Department sent two members up to evaluate Klar and freed his hand from the auger. The ladder truck was used to bring him down and Klar was taken to a hospital. A report says he was treated and released from the hospital on Monday. The extent of his injuries is unknown. The agencies that reponded that responded to the rescue Saturday were: the Cuba City Fire Department, Cuba City Rescue Squad, Southwest Health EMS, Grant County Emergency Management, the Grant County Technical Rescue Team, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, Darlington Fire Technical Rescue Team, the Iowa County Technical Rescue Team, and UW Med flight.
superhits106.com
Barn Fire In Gratiot, No Injuries
The Gratiot Fire Department responded to South Prairie Road in the Town of Gratiot for a barn fire Tuesday shortly before 5pm. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department, Gratiot First Response, the Darlington Fire Department, Warren Fire Department, and Green County EMS assisted at the scene. There were no injuries reported.
x1071.com
US Highway 18 reopens between Cobb, Edmund following crash involving semi
COBB, Wis. — U.S. Highway 18 has reopened between Cobb and Edmund Thursday afternoon following a crash involving a semi-truck, officials said. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported the crash happened around 2:55 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 18 and Whitson Road. All lanes of Highway 18 have reopened as of 4 p.m.
x1071.com
Dubuque Man Awarded Over $400,000 For Injuries In Crash
A Dubuque resident has been awarded more than $400,000 in a civil jury trial stemming from a 2016 crash in Dubuque County. Mark Simmons was awarded $415,000 from a jury during a civil trial at the Dubuque County Courthouse. The trial was related to a lawsuit originally filed by Simmons in 2018 against Dubuque County residents Nancy McKillip and Dale Leibfried. Simmons filed the suit in relation to a June 21, 2016, Dubuque County crash. A report says McKillip failed to yield at a stop sign at Humke and Sundown roads and collided with a vehicle, in which Leibfried was driving and Simmons was a passenger. In the report, Simmons stated he suffered “personal injuries which required medical care and treatment.” The lawsuit claimed that both McKillip and Leibfried were negligent while driving, causing Simmons’ injuries. The trial began on July 26th, and the jury reached its verdict on July 28th. The jury assigned 75% of the fault to Leibfried and 25% of the fault to McKillip.
nbc15.com
Police warn of suspicious activity in Green County
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green County Sheriff’s Office said they have recently received complaints of suspicious activity at night. Officials said complaints of trespassing and other suspicious activities have been concentrated in the Decatur Township and surrounding areas. According to the Green County Sheriff’s Office, vehicles were rifled...
x1071.com
Women in Green Co. jail sent to Iowa Co. due to staffing shortages
MONROE, Wis. — The Green County Sheriff’s Office says it can no longer house women in its jail due to a shortage of female jail deputies. In a public release Friday, Green County Sheriff Jeff Skatrud says the female deputy shortage and the design of the Green County jail has made it too difficult to keep women in the jail, forcing them to reroute female inmates to the Iowa County jail, nearly an hour away in Dodgeville.
x1071.com
Autopsy Results On Family Killed At Maquoketa Caves State Park
Autopsy results have been released for three family members killed last month at Maquoketa Caves State Park. According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, 42 year old Tyler Schmidt died from a gunshot wound and multiple sharp force injuries; his wife, 42 year old Sarah Schmidt died from multiple sharp force injuries, and the couple’s daughter, 6 year old Lula Schmidt died from a gunshot wound and strangulation. The Schmidt family was from Cedar Falls. A release states that all three deaths have been ruled as homicides. The suspected killer, 23 year old Anthony Sherwin of LaVista, Nebraska, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His death has been ruled a suicide. Tyler and Sarah Schmidt’s 9-year-old son, Arlo, survived the attack without injury. The investigation into the killings continues. All evidence collected to this point substantiate Sherwin was the perpetrator of the homicides and acted alone. There is no known motive for the killings.
x1071.com
Mineral Point Man Cited For Drugs Following Traffic Stop
A man from Mineral Point is facing drug charges after being cited Sunday in Darlington. 33 year old Jamie Noyola was arrested following a traffic stop on Washington Street just after 8pm. Noyola was cited for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating while suspended.
x1071.com
Woman Arrested For Assault Of 3 Persons
Dubuque Police arrested 36 year old Manda Brimeyer of Dubuque Tuesday on charges of three counts each of assault-violation of individual rights and second-degree harassment. According to reports, Brimeyer threatened 24 year old Kadijah Smith, 22 year old Jania Wortham, and 24 year old Shawn Johnson, all of Dubuque.
x1071.com
‘That jail is like a setup’: One man’s experience in the oldest part of the Dane County Jail
MADISON, Wis. — In March, Garrett Olson had just moved into his own apartment after being homeless for the last four years when he was arrested after a fight. He was booked into the oldest part of the Dane County Jail, where he would spend the next four months.
x1071.com
Muscoda Man Cited For Drug Charges in Darlington
Darlington Police issued a citation to a man from Muscoda Sunday for drug charges. 31 year old Daniel McLean received the citation just after 8pm on a valid warrant through probation and parole following a traffic stop on Washington Street. Charges of possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony bail jumping are also being referred to the Lafayette County District Attorney’s Office for review.
x1071.com
Two Persons From Platteville Arrested in Darlington
Two people from Platteville were arrested by Darlington police last week. The Darlington Police Department reported that 19 year old Russell Brooks of Platteville was arrested Monday for possession of marijuana and operating while suspended following a traffic stop on Highway 23. Also, 18 year old Anthony McWilliams of Platteville was arrested Tuesday night just before midnight for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Gun Club Road.
x1071.com
Woman Pulls Knife On Dubuque Man, Threatening Him
Police say an Illinois woman pulled a knife on a Dubuque man and attempted to back over him with her vehicle. 28 year old Romeika Wade of Chicago was arrested Wednesday on charges of domestic assault while displaying a weapon, possession of marijuana and interference with official acts. A report says Wade assaulted 35 year old Michael Sinclair of Dubuque, the father of their 5-year-old child. Sinclair told police he was walking along Valley Street around 4pm Tuesday when Wade drove alongside him, exited her vehicle and opened a folding knife while threatening Sinclair. Sinclair told police that Wade chased him while holding the knife and he ran toward his residence. Wade returned to her vehicle, put it in reverse, and accelerated toward Sinclair. Sinclair believed Wade was attempting to run over him with her vehicle.
