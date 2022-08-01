Roof top solar should be affordable for all-don't tax it!

www.indybay.org
kusi.com
Over 1 million signatures submitted for California Taxpayer Protection Act
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A ballot measure to limit tax hikes is one step closer to becoming reality. Reform California Chairman Carl DeMaio has led a group of taxpayer advocates in a huge signature collection drive over the last few weeks. On Tuesday, the group submitted over 1,000,000 signatures to get the California Taxpayer Protection Act on the November ballot.
KCRA.com
Democratic lawmakers representing Delta-area urge Gov. Newsom to cancel Delta tunnel plan
California lawmakers representing the state’s Delta area are calling for Gov. Gavin Newsom to cancel his plan for an underground tunnel that would reroute water from Northern to Southern California. Representatives John Garamendi, Josh Harder, Jerry McNerney and Mike Thompson, all Democrats, released a joint statement in response to...
SFGate
California spares coastal power plant owner from fines
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The owner of an aging gas-fired power plant along California's southern coast won't be required to pay fines for some water pollution it causes through 2023, state water officials voted Tuesday. The Redondo Beach Generating Station is one of four coastal power plants that were...
California Deploys “Water Police” to Impose Water-Wasting Fines Amid Drought
Much of the U.S. West Coast has been suffering from an ongoing drought — especially the state of California. For several summers in a row, the Golden State has gone into a "drought emergency," due to lack of precipitation, relentless wildfires, and unbearable heatwaves. So to combat the shortage...
KGET 17
California cities introduce rules and fines on water use during the drought
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources. According to the state, banning the watering of non-functional lawns will save hundreds of thousands of acre-feet of...
Federal moratorium deal reached on prohibiting new oil, gas drilling for Valley
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a deal Monday with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management prohibiting new oil and gas leasing on public lands in the Central Valley.
SFGate
Settlement blocks new federal fracking leases in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Leasing for new oil and gas drilling on federal land in central California is temporarily blocked under a settlement announced Monday between the state and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. The deal, which still needs court approval, centers on more than 2,500 square miles...
sjvsun.com
Calif.’s great water experiments have failed. It’s time for real solutions.
As California’s prolonged drought continues, the State is at a crossroads. Recent headlines have been dominated by devastating wildfires and a growing number of the State’s poorest communities without water. These catastrophic conditions demand answers and solutions from our leaders. A recent report from the Public Policy Institute...
This Is California's Highest Elevated Road
It winds over 10,000 feet above sea level.
Lompoc Record
Facts don't matter to Sacramento's densifying Democrats | Thomas Elias
There appears to be no end to the new laws that Sacramento’s dominant Democratic legislators want to pass in their effort to make California at least as dense as New York state. Their latest effort seems likely to be as onerous – and unsuccessful – at this task as...
Opinion: Should governor Gavin Newsom resign? Many Californians say YES
Gavin Christopher Newsom has been running California through some of the most challenging times for the Golden State. From Covid lockdowns to Supply Chain holdups, many are left dissatisfied with the governor's leadership.
ijpr.org
Some Californians are ripping out their lawns as the state’s drought continues to worsen
Governor Gavin Newsom has called for water conservation but the state has struggled to meet the recommended targets. One move some cities are making to speed up water-saving efforts is to target the areas that produce the most waste. On the residential front, which makes up about 10% of water use in the state, this means lawns.
3 SLO County cities are among the best places to retire in California, site says
Here in the Golden State, WorldAtlas says, “Retirees will never feel underappreciated for their hardworking lives.”
kusi.com
Reform California vies for one million signatures to qualify the California Taxpayer Protection Act for public vote
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Here in California residents pay some of the highest tax rates in the nation but an effort by Reform California is trying to change that with a proposed ballot initiative. Reform California is proposing a statewide ballot initiative called the California Taxpayer Protection Act that...
California taxpayers will subsidize new A’s ballpark
A $279.5 million appropriation to the Port of Oakland was inserted into the state budget last year, and it turns out the money will subsidize a new baseball park.
eenews.net
California’s megadrought is worse than you think
When Maria Regalado Garcia tried to wash the dishes in her California home one recent morning, only a trickle of water emerged from the kitchen faucet. Other taps in her Tooleville house in rural Tulare County ran similarly dry. The lack of water meant Garcia, 85, couldn’t brush her teeth...
GEICO closes all California locations
(KTXL) — GEICO has closed its 38 California offices and has stopped selling insurance over the phone to those living in California. Within the past few days GEICO closed down offices across the state including offices in Sacramento, Roseville, and Modesto. The GEICO office in Roseville recently opened in July of 2021, only to be […]
calcoastnews.com
A pox on pickleball in SLO County II
Editor’s Note: The following series, “Life in Radically Gentrifying Cayucos by the Sea,” to be posted biweekly includes the notes, thoughts, and opinions of an original American voice: author Dell Franklin. Franklin’s memoir, “Life On The Mississippi, 1969,” is currently on Amazon. By DELL...
pcn-channel.com
Neighbours Protest Proposed Tiny Homes
For California’s homelessness situation, some officials are proposing a solution known as tiny homes. And in the Bay Area, some residents are strongly opposed to them being built in their neighborhoods. Credit to : NTD News.
mynspr.org
Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds
Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
