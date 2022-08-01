ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Group warns health care costs could increase dramatically for some Ohioans soon

By Jo Ingles
WOUB
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on woub.org

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland Jewish News

Ohio reports 27,785 new COVID-19 cases this week

The Ohio Department of Health on Aug. 4 reported 122,274 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 679 from a week prior. A total of 13,937 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 36 from a week prior. The three-week average of reported hospitalizations...
OHIO STATE
wksu.org

Ohio advocates for domestic violence victims are taking issue with J.D. Vance

Some advocates for survivors of domestic violence are upset with Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance for comments he reportedly made that suggest people in violent marriages shouldn't get divorced. Lydia Strauss, a Columbus woman who has worked with domestic violence survivors for more than two decades, said Vance's rhetoric...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Health
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio joins Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Attorney General Dave Yost today announced that Ohio has teamed with Indiana, North Carolina and 47 other attorneys general in forming a national Anti‑Robocall Litigation Task Force to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing most of the overseas-based robocalls into the United States.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Abortion referendum shows how out-of-touch Ohio’s gerrymandered, extremist legislature is

Voters in Kansas Tuesday shot down a ballot referendum to remove abortion rights protections from their state constitution, by a margin of 59-41. Passing it would have paved the way for state lawmakers there to pass far-reaching abortion restrictions, or even an outright ban. Voters took a megaphone to the national stage and said, “No.” […] The post Abortion referendum shows how out-of-touch Ohio’s gerrymandered, extremist legislature is appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Portman
WOUB

What the Kansas abortion vote might mean for an Ohio ballot effort

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — Many Ohioans were watching as the Kansas vote came in Tuesday. Voters there turned down a measure that would have stripped protection for abortion rights from that state’s constitution. In Ohio, some groups are considering putting a constitutional amendment protecting abortion rights on the ballot next year. It’s too late to mount that effort and get it on this November’s ballot.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio school districts combat teacher shortage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The first day of school is just three weeks away and school districts nationwide are still working to combat a teacher shortage. Here in central Ohio, the school districts we spoke to say they are nearly 100% staffed. Columbus City School leaders say they are feeling confident, having 97% of their […]
COLUMBUS, OH
ocj.com

Ohio farm custom rates for 2022

By Barry Ward, Leader, Production Business Management, Ohio State University Extension, Agriculture and Natural Resources; John Barker, Extension Educator Agriculture/Amos Program, Ohio State University Extension Knox County and Eric Richer, Extension Educator Agriculture & Natural Resources, Ohio State University Extension Fulton County. Farming is a complex business and many Ohio...
OHIO STATE
Times Gazette

Ohioan urged to check trees for Asian beetles

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is declaring August as Tree Check Month for the Asian longhorned beetle (ALB). USDA and its partners are asking residents of Ohio, particularly those in Clermont County, to check their trees for this invasive insect and the damage it causes. August is a critical...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Economy#Health Plan#Ohio Statehouse#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Legislative#Ohioans#Statehouse News Bureau#Democrats#Innovation Ohio
wvxu.org

The results are in for Tuesday's low-turnout primary in Ohio

Two highly competitive Democratic contests for Ohio House seats in Hamilton County dominated Tuesday's low-turnout election in southwest Ohio. It was an election which broke records for low-turnout, with turnout in the four southwest Ohio counties ranging from 6.6% in Clermont County to 9.5% in Butler County. Hamilton County came...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
wosu.org

2022 Ohio Primary Results: State Legislature Races

It's Election Day, and WOSU is following along as Ohio votes during its second primary of 2022, which included Ohio Senate and Ohio Houses races. Results will start to display shortly after polls closed at 7:30pm. The results are provided by The Associated Press. The AP will call races throughout the night.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio sales tax holiday: When it is, and what you need to know

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A number of items will be exempt from sales taxes this weekend as part of Ohio’s back-to-school sales tax-free holiday.   Starting midnight Aug. 5 to 11:59 p.m. Aug. 7, Ohio will have a sales tax holiday. During the weekend, the following items are exempt from sales and use tax: An item […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
thepostathens.com

Results: Ohio special primary election

Ohio held a special primary election Tuesday for the Ohio House of Representatives, the Ohio Senate, the Democratic and Republican state central committees and various local issues. Athens voters did not have issues to vote on, but did vote in all applicable state races. Each party put forward candidates for...
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

WYSO Morning News Update: Ohio COVID cases are rising

(WYSO) Friends and family said their final goodbyes to Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates earlier today. His funeral service was held at the First Christian Church in Springfield, and members of the community came out in droves to pay their respects. Yates died last month while on duty. Ohio COVID...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Primary results in … again

LIMA — The 78th District has elected Susan Manchester as the new State Representative for Ohio. She will run unopposed in the November general election. Manchester won 55.2% of the votes, compared to opponent Dr. JJ Sreenan’s 44.8%. Manchester is replacing House of Representatives Speaker Bob Cupp who...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy