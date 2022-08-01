ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Recap: Barrett Bus Servs Q2 Earnings

Barrett Bus Servs BBSI reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Barrett Bus Servs beat estimated earnings by 36.26%, reporting an EPS of $2.48 versus an estimate of $1.82. Revenue was up $28.98 million from...
Benzinga

PepsiCo, McDonald's And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq Composite dropped around 0.2% on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Kiplinger

10 Dividend Growth Stocks Delivering Impressive Increases

There are two ways to think about dividend growth stocks. You can view them as companies consistently increasing their annual dividend payment, such as the Dividend Aristocrats, which are individual S&P 500 stocks that have raised their dividend annually for 25 consecutive years or more. Or you can view them...
via.news

Kodak Stock Went Up By Over 26% In The Last 30 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Kodak (NYSE: KODK) jumped by a staggering 26.36% in 30 days from $4.78 to $6.04 at 15:42 EST on Wednesday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.78% to $15,281.66, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. Kodak’s...
