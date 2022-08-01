Kodak Black’s Drug Trafficking Arrest Footage Surfaces – Watch

power1029noco.com
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $1 Billion To Tackle “Immediate” and “Urgent” Climate Crisis During Florida VisitToby HazlewoodFlorida State
Delray Beach's Falcon offers a Sunday "bathrobe brunch" with free drinks you simply can't missBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Delray Beach, FL
Rapper Trina’s Teenage Niece Killed in Miami Shooting
Trina's family is mourning the loss of her 17-year-old niece, Toni Chester. According to CBS Miami and Miami Police, the teen, also known as "Suga," was shot and killed July 20 outside of an apartment complex. Family members and friends of Toni's told the outlet that she'd just left a nearby corner store when she was killed. While police didn't mention Toni by name, family members confirmed to CBS it was her who died.
Kodak Black Prescribed Oxycodone Pills He Was Arrested With, Lawyer Says
The dozens of Oxycodone pills Kodak Black was recently arrested with were prescribed to the rapper, according to his attorney. On Wednesday (July 20), Kodak's attorney, Bradford Cohen, confirmed to XXL that the Oxycodone pills Yak had when he was arrested on July 15 were prescription pills he was told to take by a doctor for chronic pain as a result of being shot earlier this year. Kodak also still deals with pain from allegedly being assaulted by prison guards back in 2020. Cohen says he has provided proof of the pills' legality to the prosecution in the hopes of having the matter resolved sooner than later.
JayDaYoungan Shot Dead at 24: Police Explain What Happened to Rapper
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan—real name Javorius Scott—was killed on Wednesday in a shooting in his hometown Bogalusa.
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Arrested In Florida With 31 Oxycodone Pills + At Least $50K In His Car
Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Kodak Black is reportedly in trouble with the law again. According to TMZ, the Pompano Beach native was arrested on Friday (July 15) as he was cruising Ft. Lauderdale in a Dodge Durango, which police believed had a little too much tint. Once Kodak was...
Transgender Inmate Impregnates Two Females In Prison, Transferred To Another Facility
A transgender inmate was transferred to another corrections facility by authorities in New Jersey after two female inmates became pregnant at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women, according to the Department of Corrections, NJ.com, reports. Demi Minor, 27, was relocated to the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility in June...
A New Orleans police officer Lil Wayne referred to as 'Uncle Bob' is dead. The rapper spent his career praising him after he saved his life.
Robert Hoobler was found dead on Friday in his home in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana. Hoobler saved Lil Wayne's life after the rapper attempted to commit suicide at the age of 12. Lil Wayne called Hoobler "Uncle Bob" and offered to financially support him in 2019.
Memphis Rapper Pleads Guilty And Faces 20 Years After Bragging In Music Video About Scamming For COVID Relief
Nearly two years ago, Memphis rapper, Fontrell Antonio Baines was arrested and faced federal charges after bragging in a YouTube music video about how he gamed the government by applying for and receiving federal aid. Using a stolen identity, Baines fraudulently applied and received $1.2 million in benefits from a...
Former corrections officer charged with running massive drug trafficking ring in Florida
A former Florida prison officer has been charged with running a massive drug trafficking operation in the state.Authorities say that Christina Guess of DeLand, Florida, was allegedly in charge of a ring that smuggled 24 pounds of methamphetamine into the US from Mexico.“This drug is extremely addictive. It ravages families,” Chief Deputy Brian Henderson of Volusia Sheriff’s Office told WESH.Guess, who has served time previously for drug trafficking, worked for the state of Florida for 12 years, according to Chief Deputy Henderson.“We investigated her a few years ago as well for trafficking meth and sent her to prison, and...
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy Case Update: FBI Forensic Examiner Testifies She Never Tested The Gun For Fingerprints
Los Angeles, CA – NBA YoungBoy (real name Kentrell Gaulden) is currently on trial for federal weapons charges in California. As prosecutors attempted to make their case on Wednesday (July 13), defense pointed to the lack of fingerprints on the weapon the platinum-selling rapper is accused of possessing. According...
Family Dollar Facing $330K Fine After ‘Fatal Shoplifting Incident’
Click here to read the full article. A Family Dollar store in Orlando, Fla. could pay $330,446 in penalties after the U.S. Department of Labor’s (DOL) investigation into a fatal shoplifting incident uncovered “willful and repeat safety violations.” On Dec. 11, shortly after struggling with a shoplifter who was able to escape with merchandise, a 41-year-old store employee experienced shortness of breath and nausea, according to DOL. An assistant manager called 911, but the employee later died at a local hospital. The dollar-store empire, whose rat infestation made headlines earlier this year, has seen more than its fair share of crime. Memphis...
Chilling update in mystery of mom who vanished with toddler and ex after Walmart trip as ‘domestic violence’ revealed
AN EX-LOVER - who went missing with a mom and their toddler - allegedly attacked the mom's current fiancé with a knife 2021, according to interviews and police documents obtained by The Sun. Nicholas Hansen, 38, Jill Sidebotham, 28, and their two-year-old daughter Lydia seemingly vanished after they supposedly...
Prison officer, 25, is jailed after smuggling in iPhones for an inmate who she fell in love with
A prison officer has been jailed after smuggling iPhones into jail for an inmate she had fallen in love with. Emma Johnson, 25, made thousands of pounds and discussed how much money she was making with serving prisoner Marcus Solomon. In one message, when her lover asked her how much...
Nipsey Hussle's killer is found guilty of murder: Eric Holder, 32, accused rapper of spreading rumors that he was a snitch before he gunned him down in 2019
Eric Ronald Holder Jr., 32, has been convicted for the murder of Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle on Wednesday. Holder was charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder in the 2019 shooting of Hussle, 33, outside the singer's Los Angeles clothing store. Meeting for less than an hour on...
Lil Wayne mourns death of Louisiana police officer who ‘refused to let him die’
Lil Wayne has paid tribute to the late police officer who helped him when he shot himself aged 12. The officer, named Robert Hoobler, who died at the age of 65 on Friday (22 July), helped Wayne when he attempted to take his own life as a child. According to...
Six bodies found piled in a hallway with cause of death under investigation after vicious gang battle turns fatal
SIX bodies were found in a hallway this week after a vicious street gang mysteriously killed their own members while incarcerated. Honduras police are investigating the six victims' causes of death after the horror scene was discovered inside a prison early Monday. Prison guards found six inmates belonging to the...
Pregnant Mom of 3 Is Stabbed to Death, Police Say She Was 'Targeted' by 2 Acquaintances
Two people have been arrested in Georgia in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old mother-of-three who was 20 weeks pregnant with her fourth child. Early Wednesday morning, police on patrol in LaGrange happened upon the body of Breanna Burgess. A news release from the department notes Burgess had been...
Gang member Antwone Brown arrested, now facing drug charges
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department's gang unit arrested Antwone Brown, 35, on several charges. Police said Brown is a known gang member. Saying he "hit all the major drug groups," police found two guns, methamphetamine, ecstasy, marijuana, cocaine, and PCP during his arrest. Brown now faces a charge...
TMZ.com
Rapper JayDaYoungan Ambushed By 5 Gunmen In Shooting Death, Father Says
Popular Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was fatally ambushed by 5 gunmen ... according to his father, who was there when his son was gunned down. The slain rapper's dad, Kenyatta Scott, tells TMZ ... he and JayDaYoungan were sitting in the front yard of their Louisiana home Wednesday evening when a black truck pulled up and 3 people hopped out with guns.
toofab.com
Ring Camera Captures Cops Prying Lock Off Door to Evict Family -- Only to Realize They're At Wrong House
Someone's heard saying, "Oh, s--- ... oh, dammit" as the three men start to put the pieces together. A Florida woman watched her Ring camera footage in shock as two police deputies and a third man attempted pry open her front door while she was visiting her mother. Jennifer Michele...
Female Inmates Sue Prison; Claim Guard Sold Key, Allowed Male Inmates to Rape Them
More than two dozen women in an Indiana prison claim they were raped and assaulted by male inmates have filed two separate lawsuits. According to Newsweek, a group of female inmates at the Clark County Jail in Indiana filed a lawsuit July 22 alleging two male prisoners were allowed access to their prison cells after they bribed a prison officer.
