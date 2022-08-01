ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Larry Brown Sports

Shaq has brutal comments about Kevin Durant

Shaq is taking a swipe at Kevin Durant that is almost as vicious as the one that he took at Brad Miller back in the day. The retired Basketball Hall of Famer O’Neal tore into the Brooklyn Nets star Durant in an appearance this week on “The Rich Eisen Show.” O’Neal was critical of Durant for wanting out of the team he essentially helped build.
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

NFL makes decision on Deshaun Watson appeal

The NFL has made a decision regarding an appeal of the Deshaun Watson discipline. The NFL announced on Wednesday that they will appeal the ruling of Judge Sue L. Robinson. Robinson was appointed as the disciplinary officer for the case. She sorted through the league’s investigation and decided to suspend Watson for six games for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys sign 4-time Pro Bowl defender

The Dallas Cowboys have found a player to help compensate for the loss of Randy Gregory in free agency. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Wednesday that the Cowboys have agreed to a one-year deal with veteran linebacker Anthony Barr. The deal is for a reported $3 million. The...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Andrew Wiggins being targeted by 1 interesting team?

Andrew Wiggins has some jewelry now, and that could make him a target for one particularly interesting NBA team. Cleveland Cavaliers writer Evan Dammarell reports Friday that the Golden State Warriors All-Star swingman Wiggins is a name to keep an eye on for the Cavs. Dammarell adds that Cleveland has floated around the idea of a reunion with Wiggins for a while now (but adds that a potential pursuit of Wiggins would take place next summer, not this summer).
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo could end up with surprising NFC team

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is working his way back from an offseason shoulder surgery and expectations are that he’ll soon be traded. But to whom?. Most early rumors have centered around the New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions. However, with each passing day, it seems like potential destinations are being dropped off the list.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers already getting bad news on health of 1 player?

The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is far less geriatric this time around, but it may unfortunately be just as injury-prone. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Wednesday that Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn still has not resumed 5-on-5 activities, calling it the next big hurdle in Nunn’s recovery. Buha adds that it “seems like” the 27-year-old will be ready for training camp in September but notes that “recovery isn’t always linear.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Steve Kerr shares why Warriors are holding roster spot open

The Golden State Warriors have become very good at maximizing roster flexibility in recent seasons due to salary demands and the need to surround their star core with competent pieces. That has led to an intriguing situation with their current roster setup. Golden State has 13 players on guaranteed contracts...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Gordon Hayward drawing interest from 1 notable team?

Gordon Hayward spends most of his time these days modeling street clothes, but one at least prominent team thinks that he can still be a difference-maker. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com spoke to an unnamed NBA executive this week who indicated that Hayward could be a Plan B for the Miami Heat if their trade pursuits of Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell fail.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Was Kliff Kingsbury trying to teach Kyler Murray a lesson?

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury allowed quarterback Kyler Murray to call some plays to the backups in practice this week. But it wasn’t a reward, it was a lesson. Kingsbury griped that Murray will occasionally shake his head when the coach calls plays, and that didn’t sit particularly...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Photo of incredibly slim Luka Doncic goes viral

It is safe to say that Luka Doncic is no longer built like a 7-Eleven employee. A photo of the Dallas Mavericks star Doncic looking stunningly slim while recently on vacation went viral this week. Doncic posed for a picture with a fan and appeared far skinnier than we have become accustomed to.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Orioles GM doing damage control with players over deadline moves

Not every team’s trade deadline moves resonated with players and fans, with the Baltimore Orioles providing a strong example of that. Despite winning 26 of their last 40 games and moving within a half game of the second AL Wild Card spot, the Orioles took on the role of trade deadline sellers. Outfielder Trey Mancini was sent to the Houston Astros, while All-Star closer Jorge Lopez was sent to the Minnesota Twins. The Orioles received prospects in both deals, despite having Lopez under team control through 2024.
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Could Ravens ex-Pro Bowler retire after 2022 season?

Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell has enjoyed a 14-year NFL career, and the soon-to-be 36-year-old is preparing as if the 2022 season will be his last. During an appearance on NFL Network’s “Inside Training Camp Live” on Friday, Campbell revealed that he does not know what lies beyond the upcoming season as far as his football career is concerned.
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day.

