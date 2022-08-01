Read on www.richlandsource.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Douglas Howard Caudell Sr.
Douglas Howard Caudell Sr., 64, passed away at his home in Mansfield, Ohio, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, after a long-term illness. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
richlandsource.com
David "Dave" Mickley
Mansfield: David “Dave” Michael Mickley passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at the age of 78. He was born to parents Edward and Margaret (Guenther) Mickley on October 12, 1943 in Danville, Ohio. After graduating from Danville High School in 1961, he served in the United States Air Force as a Russian linguist. He pursued a lifelong career in sales management, working for Mansfield Plumbing Products, U-Brand Corporation, and Mueller Industries, finishing his career as an independent consultant for Grupo Lamosa in Monterrey, Mexico.
richlandsource.com
Ohio 13 between Bellville and Mansfield dedicated to PFC Steven D. Smith
BELLVILLE -- U.S. Army PFC Steven D. Smith was not perfect. But he died an American hero. That's how friends and family on Thursday evening remembered the 1967 Clear Fork High School graduate, who earned the Bronze Star with Valor less than a year later when he was killed defending his comrades in Vietnam.
richlandsource.com
J.M. Smucker Co. of Orrville one of 8 Ohio businesses honored for a century of service
COLUMBUS -- This month’s Business Spotlight pays tribute to iconic enterprises in Warren, Franklin, Morgan, Cuyahoga, Wayne, Hardin, Ross and Lucas Counties. Throughout its history, Ohio has been home to virtually every business imaginable -- entrepreneurial enterprises that have put Ohioans to work, bolstered our economy, and made our communities stronger and more prosperous. Over time, these businesses turned our state into an economic powerhouse that is envied for its strength across an array of industries, services, and sectors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
richlandsource.com
Finnegan, 2nd generation firefighter, sworn into service in Shelby
SHELBY -- You might say Caulin Finnegan has been preparing for fire service his whole life. The 26-year-old grew up in and around the Shelby Fire Department, where his father, Capt. Brian Finnegan, has worked for nearly 30 years. GALLERY: Caulin Finnegan sworn in to Shelby Fire Department. Local News....
richlandsource.com
Theodore "Ted" Clary
Theodore “Ted” Ira Clary, 78, of Crestline, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at his residence. Ted was born on December 2, 1943, in Bucyrus, Ohio to the late Ira and Helen (Howard) Clary. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a...
richlandsource.com
Flxible neon sign to be raffled off in Loudonville
LOUDONVILLE — The Cleo Redd Fisher Museum in Loudonville is raffling a custom-made neon sign to raise funds for historic preservation. The sign, featuring the former Flxible Corporation’s logo, features a vibrant blue oval with white script lettering inside. The sign measures 31 inches long by 13 inches...
richlandsource.com
Shirley A. Bauer
Shirley Ann Bauer, 83 of Crestline, passed away on August 3, 2022, at her daughter’s residence in Crestline. Shirley was born in Crestline on February 22, 1939, to the late Walklett E. Blaising and Violet I. (Stiffler) Blaising. She married Leonard H. Bauer on July 26, 1958, and he preceded her in death on January 31, 1985.
IN THIS ARTICLE
richlandsource.com
The camaraderie & sensations of flying in a UH-1 Huey are everlasting
ASHLAND— It's a lot like flying in a plane. Well, except you take off vertically, you're open to the air, you can see the pilots, and there are no in-flight meals. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and...
richlandsource.com
The worst disaster in American maritime history took a toll on Richland County
MANSFIELD -- The men that boarded the steamship thought they were leaving the Civil War behind them. They finally felt safe. It was April 1865. The throng of Union soldiers had survived the horrors of war -- conflict and captivity, starvation and disease. Now the war was over and they were finally going home.
richlandsource.com
Buckeye Imagination Museum grand opening set for Aug. 10
MANSFIELD – Buckeye Imagination Museum (previously known as Little Buckeye Children’s Museum) will open its new facility to the public on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Its new building is located next to the Renaissance Theatre at 175 West Third Street, Mansfield 44902. The entrance and parking lot can be accessed from West Third Street. It will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to start.
richlandsource.com
It's Fair Time: 172nd Richland County Fair begins week-long run on Sunday
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Fairgrounds has been in the news a great deal lately with construction plans. The 2022 Richland County Fair itself takes center stage for a week, beginning Sunday on the sprawling grounds at 750 N. Home Road. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
richlandsource.com
Richland County Junior Fair has dog show, clothing results
MANSFIELD -- The 2022 Richland County Junior Fair results have already begun to trickle in with the fair opening in earnest on Sunday. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
richlandsource.com
Renaissance CEO Michael Miller announces his departure
MANSFIELD -- After a long and successful tenure, Renaissance Performing Arts Association CEO Michael Miller has announced that he will be transitioning to new endeavors this summer. Miller, who first became involved with the Renaissance in 2002 as a member of its Board of Directors, is leaving the organization to...
richlandsource.com
Mansfield planning epic 'Fantastic Final Friday Weekend' Aug. 26 to 28
MANSFIELD -- The unofficial end to summer in 2022 comes during the first weekend in September on Labor Day weekend. If that's the case, Mansfield is going out with a bang one weekend earlier on Aug. 26 to 28. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the...
richlandsource.com
Returning alleged murderer from Arizona carried $7,000 price tag, says Mansfield police chief
MANSFIELD -- The long arm of the law sometimes is accompanied by a healthy cost. A recent effort to return an accused murderer from Arizona back to Mansfield came with a price tag of more than $7,000, according to police Chief Keith Porch. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is...
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: The YMCA's Healthy Kids Day
ONTARIO -- The YMCA of North Central Ohio hosted its event, Healthy Kids Day, at Marshall Park on Wednesday, Aug. 3. Special guest, pro skater and author, Doug Brown was in attendance, as well as a myriad of local vendors. Activities included a bounce house, balloon art, face painting, obstacle courses, and more.
richlandsource.com
MCS supt. reviews summer project list for district maintenance dept.
MANSFIELD -- Superintendent Stan Jefferson of Mansfield City Schools says the district's facilities staff is hard at work this summer. During the July school board meeting, Jefferson reviewed a list of projects completed or currently in progress, all of which are scheduled to be finished before the 2022-2023 school year begins.
richlandsource.com
Wreaths across America program to partner with Shelby's Oakland Cemetery Association
SHELBY — Shelby Oakland Cemetery Association announced Wednesday that it has chosen to support Wreaths Across America participating location Shelby Oakland Cemetery as part of the national organization’s Group Sponsorship Program. This is the first year that Shelby Oakland Cemetery Association will participate in the national program whose...
richlandsource.com
Mansfield police find little citizen cooperation in Wednesday night shooting investigation
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield police Asst. Chief Jason Bammann was fairly blunt Thursday morning. It's hard to solve a shooting incident when no one wants to talk about it. At least three people were shot Wednesday around 8 p.m. in an apparent gun battle in the 300 block of South Diamond Street that included 11 separate gunshots, according to the MPD's ShotSpotter technology.
Comments / 0