ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newcomerstown, OH

Grants to help Simonds cleanup

By Ray Booth
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qJiBR_0h0n1Jsj00

NEWCOMERSTOWN — The village of Newcomerstown has received a $669,380 grant from the State of Ohio as another, pivotal, step towards development of the former Simonds industrial site on the south side of the community.

Mayor Pat Cadle said $400,000 of the grant is designated towards taking up the remaining concrete at the site at the south end of Heller Drive and also to remove two buildings that remain on the site. The remaining money will be for Phase 2 testing by the EPA, which can not be completed until the grounds are cleared of the concrete and buildings.

The mayor said there has been interest in developing part of the site for senior citizen housing, but that project is contingent upon the former factory land being cleared by the EPA.

Simonds Industries, and formerly the Heller Brothers Co., produced high quality files for industrial uses for decades. Simonds Industries closed its doors as of the end of 2006 and moved their operations out of the country. Simonds Industries is America’s oldest manufacturer of files and rasps, in business since 1832.

That industry used solvents that are now illegal and development of the former grounds rests upon the EPA clearing use of the land. That process has included monitoring wells throughout the property and Mayor Cadle noted that there have been no “bad” readings from those monitoring wells since 2011. Another area, not part of the current Simonds site, has been clean, with the mayor saying, “Nature took it back.”

The village also has other funds that may be used for development of the area. Mayor Cadle said because of lower spending during the pandemic and changes in plans, the village had $250,000 that wasn’t spent in the 2020 budget and another $300,000 that wasn’t spent in the 2021 budget.

Removal of the concrete will begin in August and will take approximately two months. Testing will begin after that and should be completed by the end of 2022. However, the village may not get the results of that testing for another six months.

The village has already created the Simonds-Heller Park and Boat Ramp along the Tuscarawas River and Mayor Cadle said the area has received quite a bit of use since it opened. There is a walking trail in the area and several pavilions, with funds from the Thomas R. Little Foundation and members of the Heller family, and picnic tables, funded by the Newcomerstown Rotary Club.

Heller Brothers Tool Co. started in Newcomerstown in 1917 after a fire at the former Rex File Co. The peak of employment came in 1943 when 1,476 workers were employed at the factory during World War II. In 1955, it became Heller Tool Co. In 1988, it was acquired by Greylock Management and Chuck Doulton. It then became Simonds Industries.

William Casteel, Newcomerstown News correspondent, wrote in 2016: “At present, the property is not only considered unsightly, but is also considered a danger to the community. The huge abandoned structure that once housed the former Heller Tool Company and later Simonds, has the village and members of the community concerned due to the potential dangers. The structure has been repeatedly vandalized and was also previously set on fire by vagrants that were staying inside the structure at night time. Even though the property is privately owned with no trespassing signs posted, youths, adults and vagrants have been noted to break-in. The structure reportedly has many unsafe issues. The overhead area is loose, unstable from vandals attempting to remove wire, and pipes. The floor has unlevel surfaces with a multitude of deep shafts in the floor where previous machinery and boilers were once located.”

In 2013, there was a major fire at the location. Newcomerstown firefighters worked more than 24 hours trying to extinguish the fire that consumed about half of the abandoned factory. The fire, which started about 3:15 a.m. June 23, was spotted by a newspaper delivery person in the area. The blaze ignited in what was used as the shipping area of the building. That area was constructed of large wooden beams that made the fire harder to extinguish. At the time, Newcomerstown Fire Chief Bobby McGarry said the fire was intentionally set, noting “abandoned warehouses just don’t catch fire by themselves.”

Firefighters from Newcomerstown were assisted by those from Delaware Valley (Port Washington), Gnadenhutten and Tuscarawas-Warwick fire departments. No one was injured while battling the blaze. Food and drinks were given to the firefighters from those at April’s Country Kitch’n, located directly across from the street.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Grants to help Simonds cleanup

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio

Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Jackson Businessman Sentenced to 4 to 6 Years

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – He’s accused of swindling his customers. So he must pay up and spend some time in the slammer. The 68-year-old Jackson Township businessman will serve four to six years in state prison, accused of defrauding investors of more than $600,000. Charles...
STARK COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

No paycheck again: Ohio ambulance workers told company is for sale

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ambulance workers for ProCare who have experienced multiple paycheck delays said they are now not getting paid at all. Several employees of ProCare said they have not received their last two weeks of pay. They were told in an email that company owners are trying to complete the sale of the firm instead.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Port Washington, OH
City
Newcomerstown, OH
wvexplorer.com

W.Va. Penitentiary at Moundsville focus of strange history

The former West Virginia State Penitentiary at Moundsville, West Virginia, in Marshall County, was a castellated gothic-style prison in operation from 1876 until 1995. It is now a tourist attraction popular with historians and paranormal enthusiasts. In 1863, West Virginia had only just seceded from Virginia and suffered a shortage...
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
Cadrene Heslop

Ohio Man Leaves His Six-Year Teaching Job To Work At Walmart

The story of an Ohio man is going viral on TikTok. He posted a recent life change on the social media network. A shift many platform users found drastic. Seth Goshorn made a post saying he got a new job. In the clip, Seth says, "Leaving teaching after six years to go be a manager at Walmart. And [I] make more not using my degree.". The video shows him wearing one Walmart uniform and holding up another. (source)
MASSILLON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Citizen#Urban Construction#State#Heller Drive#Simonds Industries#The Heller Brothers Co
WTRF- 7News

4 men charged in Wheeling with fentanyl, cocaine

WHEELING- A federal grand jury returned indictments on Tuesday against alleged large-scale dealers of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine operating in Ohio County, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. “Enough fentanyl to kill every man, woman and child in the Northern Panhandle” Yesterday, Solomon Watters, age 26 of Cleveland, Ohio was indicted for conspiring to distribute […]
WHEELING, WV
10TV

3 children injured after ride malfunctions in northeast Ohio

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A ride malfunctioned at the Summit County fair on Friday, resulting in three children being injured. According to WKYC in Cleveland, the Tallmadge Fire Department said the jet skis ride made a noise and tipped over. The ride spins in a circle while children sit on a jetski-shaped seat.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Vehicle auction planned by the Muskingum County Sheriff's Office

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Vehicle Auction is set for Saturday August 13, at 10:00 a.m. The auction will be held at the Sheriff’s Office Evidence Building on Adamsville Road in Zanesville. According to Sheriff Matt Lutz, people can purchase the vehicles with cash or...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Housing
Your Radio Place

Drug arrest made in Noble County

NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio – Noble County Sheriff Jason Mackie reports Jessie A. Short, 39, of 612 Fairground Street in. Caldwell has been charged with illegal assembly/possession of chemicals that may be used for. the manufacture of methamphetamines. Charges against Short stem from a search warrant executed by Noble County...
NOBLE COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

OSP: Massillon Man Killed in Lincoln Way Crash

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An elderly Massillon man was killed in a three-vehicle accident on Lincoln Way East in Perry Township Sunday afternoon. The Canton post of the state patrol says 79-year-old Edward Matako drove left of center, striking two other drivers head on. It’s...
MASSILLON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dies in head-on crash in Knox County

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman died Monday night after a head-on collision in Knox County. Samantha O’Rourke, 31, of Mount Vernon, was driving a Hyundai Elantra north on State Route 661 near Airport Road at 6:50 p.m. when a Chevrolet Silverado driven southbound by a 36-year-old went left of center and struck O’Rourke’s […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

OSP: Canton Man Killed in Paris Crash

PARIS TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old Canton man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Route 172 near Autumn Avenue NE in Paris Township last night. The state patrol says Christopher Bowling went off the road and hit a ditch and an embankment. He was...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Former Alliance Middle School Counselor Facing Felony Charge

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A former Alliance Middle School counselor, being arraigned on a felony “disseminating harmful matter to a juvenile” charge Friday morning. She’s been indicted by a Stark County grand jury. 29-year-old Gelsaira Ortiz who lives in the Cleveland area, had...
ALLIANCE, OH
WKYC

OSHP: Man dead after 3-vehicle crash in Stark County

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — A 79-year-old man is dead after a three-vehicle crash took place in Stark County on Sunday afternoon. According to the Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash took place on SR 172 (Lincoln Way) in Perry Township. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top...
STARK COUNTY, OH
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
523K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy