This Airbnb in Tuscola Is Perfect For Relaxation and Possible Wildlife Encounters

Beware: Phone Scammers Target These 10 US Cities and 4 Are in Texas
It happens thousands and thousands of times each day, with no warning. It can happen to anybody. Phone scams. They're no joke and they're on the rise. Maybe someone you know has been scammed. Those creepy scammers are out there getting craftier and craftier and they're trying to work you over for money, private information, or worse. They're indeed pesky and it seems like they never let up.
Two East Texas Cities Among 25 in Texas Suing Disney+, Hulu, Netflix
Netflix, Hulu and Disney+, chances are pretty good that you're subscribed to at least one, or possibly all, of those streaming services. I am. One thing you may not know, which I didn't until I ran across this report, is that those streaming services have fees that they must pay to Texas cities. 25 cities in Texas, including two from East Texas have filed suit against the above streaming services because they haven't paid their fees to those cities.
32 Children Went Missing in Texas in July, Including One From Lubbock
Summer is supposed to be a fun season for kids. Hanging out with friends, playing sports, jumping in the pool and even getting to relax without thinking too much about having to go back to school. And while that may be how all families want to spend their Summer, not all get to.
Do You Recognize Any of These 10 Famous Hardin-Simmons Alumni?
Abilene certainly is a place of higher education with solid universities and a great community college. It is no wonder these institutions attract many folks looking for that next level in their education. Some of the attendees have gone on to be pretty famous. It reminds me of my time...
colemantoday.com
Oklahoma Woman Traveling Great Western Trail by Horse and Wagon Passing Through Coleman County
Lou Shuman is from Buffalo, Oklahoma which is along the Oklahoma and Kansas state line, roughly 60 miles south of Dodge City, Kansas. She has embarked on a journey not many would attempt and especially at the age of 78. Traveling in a 1909 wagon, pulled by two horses, Lou is following the Great Western Cattle Trail which, of course, runs right through Coleman County. We visited with her Sunday evening just before dusk at her resting spot for the night on the Hemphill Ranch in northern Coleman County.
ktxs.com
Hendrick moves Health Dial to level 4
ABILENE, Texas — Covid-19 cases are on the rise, and with guidance from the CDC, Hendrick health has officially raised it Covid-19 dial to level 4 or “Severe” the highest it has been since Mid- February. The move comes in response to the increase in Covid-19 hospitalizations that Hendrick has seen over the last week. With the increase in cases heath authorities recommend that people wear mask indoors, get tested when feeling symptoms and to get vaccinated if possible.
brownwoodnews.com
Texas Juvenile Justice Department facing ‘grim’ situation
It is not looking good in the state’s juvenile department. Across the five juvenile detention centers for the state of Texas, all are facing staff wide shortages with a turnover rate of over 70%, continual cuts in funding especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now for Operation Lonestar. Currently...
brownwoodnews.com
40 UNDER 40: Robert Lee
NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. Robert Lee’s love for people and desire to help them first led to a career in the military, followed...
‘There’s a history here’: 2nd home in Abilene neighborhood burns to the ground, this time arson confirmed
Editor’s Note: A report from the Abilene Fire Department shows the first house on the 1600 block of Chestnut Street burned down on April 22, 2020 in a two-alarm fire that was ruled undetermined. One resident was able to escape without injury. ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 33-year-old Jay Hunter Pace is now in police custody, […]
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police need to identify downtown vandal
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a vandal. The suspect was caught on surveillance video “tagging” a downtown building with graffiti recently. Anyone with information on this suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers. All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward! […]
bigcountryhomepage.com
Monday August 1, 2022: Hundred degree heat will return today with lots of sun
Hundred degree high temperatures will continue today. This will be the 10th consecutive 100 degree heat day in Abilene. It will also be the 63 of the year. High temperatures will range from around 101° to around 103°. Make sure to hydrate and practice heat safety. There will be a breezy south to south southeast wind. It will be a little bit humid as well. Dew points will be in the middle to upper 50’s.
brownwoodnews.com
Ribbon cutting held for Fuzzy’s Taco Shop
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Fuzzy’s Taco Shop on Friday, July 29, 2022. Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is located at 508 North Center Avenue in Brownwood. Fuzzy’s opened their doors next to Shaw’s Marketplace in May of this year and have been a...
Callahan County house fire evacuates nearby homes
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Several homes were evacuated Monday afternoon due to a house fire between Clyde and Baird. Fire departments with the Cities of Eula and Clyde responded to the fire along 279 County Road 525. It broke out around 2:30 p.m., and was fully involved shortly after. While most details of this […]
Coleman man ejected, killed in Brown County crash
COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Coleman man was ejected and killed during a crash in Brown County Friday evening. Jesse Joe Guerrero, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on FM 585 3 miles northwest of Bangs just before 9:30 p.m., according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety. […]
Crime Reports: Abilene woman scares off burglar after he breaks into home while she’s inside
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1900 block of Oak Street – Assault A victim reported he was assaulted by an unknown […]
Three arrested for attempted murder in Texas town after victim survives gunshot to the head
Three men are charged with attempted capital murder after a man was shot in the head and dumped near a roadside in Sweetwater on Saturday.
Abilene man arrested for arson in connection to multiple house fires
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been arrested in connection to an overnight fire that completely destroyed one home and burned another. Jay Hunter Pace, 33, has been charged with Arson in connection to the fires on the 1600 block of Chestnut Street. A police report reveals Pace, “admitted to intentionally starting the fire.” […]
Early PD seizes almost 15 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
EARLY, Texas — Early Police seized almost 15 pounds of marijuana after a traffic stop early Tuesday morning. According to a release from the Early Police Department, shortly after midnight Tuesday EPD Officer Taylor Fletcher stopped a vehicle in the 400 block of Garmon Drive. Fletcher could smell an...
koxe.com
Early PD Makes Arrest for Injury to a Child
The City of Early Police Department released the following information on Monday:. On July 31, at approximately 6:30 pm, officers responded to the 100 block of Salt Creek Drive regarding a disturbance where an adult male was assaulting his kids. Upon arrival officers witnessed a subject known to them as Billy Vassar in a young girls face yelling at her. Officers separated Vassar from the girl and began an investigation where it was determined that Vassar had grabbed and caused minor injuries on a 13-year-old female and a 9-year-old boy. Several marks were seen on the children’s arm, shoulder and neck area including a small laceration, redness some bruising which the children stated caused them pain. During the investigation it was also learned that Vassar had just driven home with the kids in the vehicle while being highly intoxicated. Officers identified other witnesses, and video evidence placing Vassar behind the wheel recently. Billy Vassar was arrested and taken to the Brown County Jail. During the arrest Vassar struggled with officers causing him to receive a resisting arrest charge along with two charges of Injury to a Child, and Driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
Crime Reports: Two Abilene victims lose more than $27K in separate, unrelated crimes
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 300 block of Elm Cove Drive – Criminal Mischief A victim stated her adult daughter broke […]
