Gov. says Most of Missing in Eastern Kentucky Accounted For
Governor Andy Beshear says most of those missing after flooding in eastern Kentucky have been accounted for. Beshear provided an update yesterday, saying at least two additional bodies had been recovered and are being processed. The death toll remains at 37. The governor says more than 13-hundred rescues have happened in the last few days.
After abortion rights victory in Kansas, can supporters repeat in Kentucky?
886 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in GRDHD's western Kentucky area
The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 886 new positive cases of COVID-19 in its western Kentucky counties on Tuesday. GRDHD oversees seven western Kentucky counties in our area. The new cases reported on Tuesday were investigated over the past week, according to GRDHD. Here's where GRDHD reported the...
McConnell issues statement on eastern Kentucky floods
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the following statement today on the Senate floor regarding the flooding in Kentucky:. “Eastern Kentucky is reeling from some of the worst flooding in our state’s history. The area is still experiencing rainfall today. This horrible, tragic crisis is far from over. In Jackson, waters reached 43-and-a-half feet high, breaking an 83-year record. Drone footage shows whole towns submerged. Roadways have turned into rivers. Rising waters have reached rooftops. Across more than a dozen counties, severe rainstorms have created crisis conditions. Water rose too quickly for many to react, with tragic consequences. The governor has confirmed that 35 Kentuckians lost their lives amid the flash floods, including children. Sadly, I’m told that number will rise in the coming days. Even the families who were lucky enough to get out unscathed have lost homes, businesses, and heirlooms. In many communities, the waterlogged destruction is absolute. Eastern Kentucky is well known for its steep hilltops, rolling forests, and deep hollers. Those features, which make the region one of the most unique in the country, also create complications for emergency personnel. Our heroic first responders, including the National Guard from Kentucky and surrounding states, are working overtime to find and recover stranded residents. They’ve rescued more than 1,400 individuals since floodwaters hit, nearly half by air.”
Four Atmospheric Experts On Why Kentucky Is Getting Hit With Natural Disasters
[Editor’s Note: This story was originally published by Inside Climate News. Visit their website at insideclimatenews.org]. After three years in office, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has grown accustomed to holding media briefings on weather disasters. In February 2020, heavy rain caused flooding across Central and Eastern Kentucky, and mudslides...
Cody Ares Baynori: Thomas Massie does not represent Northern Kentucky; change is needed
Nearly a decade after his election, it is time that we reassess Representative Thomas Massie’s tenure as the congressman of Northern Kentucky. I am a lifelong resident of Newport and a proud graduate of Newport High School (‘19). I have been monitoring the interesting world of Kentucky politics since I was a teenager.
Kentucky governor shares grim outlook on floods
Kentucky's governor orders flags at half-staff in honor of flood victims
On Monday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff. The order was made to honor all Kentuckians who have lost their lives due to recent floods that swept through eastern communities in the state. Gov. Beshear is encouraging individuals, businesses and organizations...
Deadline for Kentucky's school resource officer mandate is here. What's next?
MOUNT STERLING, Ky. — House Bill 63 mandates there must be a school resource officer at all school campuses in Kentucky. That date is now here, but Kentucky is still about 600 SROs short of that goal. That was a number the Kentucky Center for School Safety provided to lawmakers during an Interim Joint Committee on Education meeting on July 15.
After the rain, heat descends on flooded Kentucky towns
HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — Withering heat was descending on a region of eastern Kentucky already reeling from massive flooding, forcing residents laboring to clean up after the deluge to cope with an oppressive new threat. The grim task of cleaning up from the flooding continued, but rising heat and...
Kentucky gave millions to cooperatives for broadband. Here's how two of them will connect rural residents
Kentucky awarded millions of dollars to a number of electricity and telephone cooperatives earlier this summer to build out broadband internet access in rural communities. Some of these rural cooperatives have already been building internet connections for years before receiving this funding, likening the initiative to when cooperatives constructed electricity lines more than 50 years ago.
Task Force 1 gets Kentucky mission assignment
An urban search and rescue team based in Columbia has received its first assignment in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. The post Task Force 1 gets Kentucky mission assignment appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Shop Local Kentucky raises $100,000 in 24 hours for flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As fundraising for flood victims in eastern Kentucky continues, a retail shop in Lexington is pitching in by selling Kentucky Strong t-shirts. Shop Local Kentucky says $100,000 has been raised in just 24 hours. The t-shirts are $28 and can be purchased HERE. Shop Local...
Two NKY educators among semifinalists for state ‘Teacher of the Year’
Two local educators are semifinalists for the annual Kentucky Teacher of the Year award. The Kentucky Department of Education and the award’s sponsor, Valvoline, announced eleven semifinalists from across the state. Newport Middle School teacher Nathaniel Green is among four semifinalists in the middle school Teacher of the Year...
JCPS teacher gives firsthand account of eastern Kentucky flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public Schools teacher who is leading the district's efforts to collect donations was also personally impacted by the eastern Kentucky flooding. Emilie McKiernan Blanton is a teacher and regional director for the Jefferson County Teacher's Association. Her partner lives in Letcher County and...
A storied Kentucky coal town ‘dissolves’ to save itself, others across the commonwealth may follow
The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city’s services fell into disrepair.
Two-thirds of Kentucky at high level of COVID
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky’s latest weekly COVID Community Level map, released Friday and based on information received from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shows no counties are in the green, meaning a low level. Forty, or one-third of Kentucky’s 120 counties, are now yellow,...
The World’s Longest Yard Sale Returns To Kentucky for 35th Year
The annual event stretches 690 miles along the 127 corridor from Alabama to Michigan — and right through Covington and Cincinnati. This weekend will be a treasure hunter’s paradise as the World’s Longest Yard Sale returns for its 35th year. The annual event, also known as the...
Chris Stapleton helping eastern Kentucky flood victims
County music singer Chris Stapleton has been seen offering a helping hand to eastern Kentucky communities impacted by flood damage.
4 Unique Spots to Stay in Kentucky
Cerulean Farm is an 1860s renovated farmhouse where you can bring along your pet — or, more specifically, your pet horse. The bed and breakfast features horse-themed bedrooms on the Bourbon Trail, and will gladly board your horse as well in its professional-grade barn and horse arena. In Covington,...
