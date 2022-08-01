Read on www.ksdk.com
KSDK
Missouri primary election: Wednesday afternoon update
Here is the update on the primary election in Missouri. Voters cast their ballots to set up the races for the general election.
KSDK
Missouri's back-to-school tax free weekend kicks off
From Friday-Sunday, you can save money on many things needed for school, but there are some exceptions. Not all St. Louis-area cities take part in the tax exemption.
See what’s on the August 2 Missouri primary ballot
We looked at several sample ballots in the St. Louis region to give you an idea of what people will decide on Tuesday.
ozarkradionews.com
Tomorrow is Election Day in Missouri: Check Here For Important Info & Sample Ballots
Primary Election Day is coming to Missouri tomorrow! Get ready for one of the days where your voice matters by checking here on important information here, including sample ballots. Voting begins at 6AM and goes until 7PM. You can check your voting location by going here: https://s1.sos.mo.gov/elections/voterlookup/. Registration ended in...
Missouri Election Day FAQ: What you need to know to make sure your vote counts
Boone County sent out more than 100,000 sample ballots to prepare voters for Tuesday’s primary election, and many were surprised at what they saw. “They weren’t aware of redistricting happening,” said Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon. “So we had a lot of questions from people that were newly in the 3rd Congressional District that were […] The post Missouri Election Day FAQ: What you need to know to make sure your vote counts appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KSDK
Byers' Beat: Application process to become St. Louis police chief extended
ST. LOUIS — It’s been almost a year since St. Louis’ Chief of Police announced he was retiring, and now the deadline to apply to replace him has been extended and the man in charge of the process is within weeks of departing the city himself. The...
KSDK
Tax Free weekend is coming up
It's not just Missouri. Illinois is also starting its tax holiday this weekend.
Missouri primary results: Eric Schmitt projected as winner of Republican nomination for Senate
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — According to an NBC News projection, Eric Schmitt will be the Republican candidate to compete in the November general election for Missouri's U.S. Senate seat. Senator Roy Blunt's retirement leaves an open seat in the U.S. Senate and dozens of Republican elected officials and newcomers...
Independent Missouri Senate candidate is closer to making November ballot
Polls for Missouri's primary will close Tuesday at 7 p.m., but the Independent candidate for U.S. Senate says the results won't alter his campaign plan for November.
NPR
Here are the key primary election results from Missouri
Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. Missouri's top race is an open contest for U.S. Senate following the retirement of Republican Roy Blunt.
Where does Missouri rank on the List of Most Haunted States?
Halloween will be here before we know it, which means the spooky season is almost upon us, and a website has ranked the 10 Most Haunted States in the US and Missouri makes the list, where does the Show-Me State rank?. According to the website thegetaway.com, Missouri is the second...
Notice of Aug 02 Missouri's 2nd Congressional District Election
The 2nd Congressional District of Missouri covers all or part of Jefferson County, St. Louis County, St. Charles County. All U.S. House districts, including the 2nd Congressional District of Missouri, are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for August 2, 2022. The filing deadline was March 29, 2022.
When is tax-free weekend in Missouri?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – School starts back up in just a few weeks in Missouri, meaning back-to-school shopping is once again in full swing. The beginning of August brings excitement for back-to-school shoppers with the annual tax-free weekend during the first part of the month. This year, the tax-free weekend falls on August 5-7. Items that […]
557 area code will be activated in 314 region this month
The new 557 area code will be given to customers in the 314 region who request new service or additional phone lines.
KYTV
Camden County voters upset with hate mailers ahead of primary election
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) -Missouri’s primary election is on Tuesday. Candidates have spent several months campaigning at the state and local levels. In Camden County, some are frustrated with how many spend time bashing a candidate vs. supporting a candidate. One registered voter in the county says the mailers and the ads are more about what one candidate can’t do versus what a candidate can do.
kbia.org
Missouri has one of the lowest percentages of Latinos in the Midwest. Here's why it matters.
Jonathan Verdejo has watched people come and go. His people. The ones he can play some of his favorite music to in his job as a DJ—and they’ll actually sing along. Verdejo hosts various Latin Nights throughout Columbia. It’s frequented by students and locals alike. Their voices almost drown out the music.
KTTS
Arkansas Officials OK Signatures For Recreational Marijuana Vote
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A proposal to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas is moving closer to appearing on the state’s ballot in the fall. The secretary of state’s office on Friday said supporters of the marijuana initiative had reached the 89,151 valid signatures from registered voters needed to qualify for the November ballot.
The laws on stigmatized property in Missouri may or may not affect your decision to purchase a home
Photo by Emily Campbell on Unsplash. Stigmatized property is a term used by real estate agents or sellers associated with a potential buyer who might walk away from the real property for reasons unrelated to its structure, features, or condition.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Couple Uncovers the Secret History of Soulard Homes
On a recent Friday, Neil Putz took the day off from work. But he didn’t spend it relaxing at his century-old Soulard home. He and his wife, Veronica, went on a date to St. Louis City Hall, where they scoured the record of deeds. It was July, nearly five...
Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District
Former Kansas City anchorman Mark Alford emerged from the crowded GOP primary in the 4th Congressional District on Tuesday. In the sprawling 24-county 4th District, Alfort bested his main rivals — Sen. Rick Brattin, farmer Kalena Bruce and former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks — in a race that saw massive outside spending from political […] The post Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District appeared first on Missouri Independent.
