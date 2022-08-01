ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

ozarkradionews.com

Tomorrow is Election Day in Missouri: Check Here For Important Info & Sample Ballots

Primary Election Day is coming to Missouri tomorrow! Get ready for one of the days where your voice matters by checking here on important information here, including sample ballots. Voting begins at 6AM and goes until 7PM. You can check your voting location by going here: https://s1.sos.mo.gov/elections/voterlookup/. Registration ended in...
Missouri Independent

Missouri Election Day FAQ: What you need to know to make sure your vote counts

Boone County sent out more than 100,000 sample ballots to prepare voters for Tuesday’s primary election, and many were surprised at what they saw.  “They weren’t aware of redistricting happening,” said Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon. “So we had a lot of questions from people that were newly in the 3rd Congressional District that were […] The post Missouri Election Day FAQ: What you need to know to make sure your vote counts appeared first on Missouri Independent.
2022 Election Expert

Notice of Aug 02 Missouri's 2nd Congressional District Election

The 2nd Congressional District of Missouri covers all or part of Jefferson County, St. Louis County, St. Charles County. All U.S. House districts, including the 2nd Congressional District of Missouri, are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for August 2, 2022. The filing deadline was March 29, 2022.
KOLR10 News

When is tax-free weekend in Missouri?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – School starts back up in just a few weeks in Missouri, meaning back-to-school shopping is once again in full swing. The beginning of August brings excitement for back-to-school shoppers with the annual tax-free weekend during the first part of the month. This year, the tax-free weekend falls on August 5-7. Items that […]
KYTV

Camden County voters upset with hate mailers ahead of primary election

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) -Missouri’s primary election is on Tuesday. Candidates have spent several months campaigning at the state and local levels. In Camden County, some are frustrated with how many spend time bashing a candidate vs. supporting a candidate. One registered voter in the county says the mailers and the ads are more about what one candidate can’t do versus what a candidate can do.
KTTS

Arkansas Officials OK Signatures For Recreational Marijuana Vote

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A proposal to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas is moving closer to appearing on the state’s ballot in the fall. The secretary of state’s office on Friday said supporters of the marijuana initiative had reached the 89,151 valid signatures from registered voters needed to qualify for the November ballot.
Missouri Independent

Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District

Former Kansas City anchorman Mark Alford emerged from the crowded GOP primary in the 4th Congressional District on Tuesday. In the sprawling 24-county 4th District, Alfort bested his main rivals —  Sen. Rick Brattin, farmer Kalena Bruce and former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks — in a race that saw massive outside spending from political […] The post Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District appeared first on Missouri Independent.
