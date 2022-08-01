ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Meet Cleveland’s Own Mookie Motonio… aka The Ohio Playa

By Matty Willz
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LOTHt_0h0mz2Qj00
Source: Mook / Mookie Motonio

Mookie Motonio, perhaps better known as The Ohio Playa, is Cleveland through and through.

He’s also a legend.

Motonio was born, raised, and still resides in Northeast Ohio. He recalls being a gifted artist since middle school when he started rapping as a joke, though it didn’t take long for him to realize that he was actually extremely talented. His ability has led him to collaborate with high-profile artists over the years, including Bone Thugs, DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia, Chip tha Ripper, Caine & Nefertitti Avani.

“At first it was just a joke,” Motonio said in our recent text exchange. “Then I really listened to myself like, hold up, I can rap for real lol”.

He’s been passing out expert-level bars ever since.

“Then I really listened to myself like, hold up, I can rap for real lol.”

Motonio’s most recent project is an album titled Aight, so Boom!. It features other Cleveland legends in Layzie Bone, Krayzie Bone and Chip that Ripper, along with rising area talent in Tae Wall, Envy Jazzo and more.

When we asked Mook what his favorite tracks on Aight, So Boom! were, of course he said ‘All of them!’. But noted that the lead single is Freak Life with Nefertitti Avani, and that Plot Twist with Krayzie Bone and Money Moves with Caine & Layzie Bone were fire as well. The album is available on all streaming platforms.

We also asked him about the best advice he’s ever received, whether it be music related or otherwise.

“Don’t believe the hype, and you’ll lose money chasing women, but you’ll never lose women chasing money.” I for one could’ve used these wise words about 20 years ago!

Keep up with The Ohio Playa’s career by following him on social media.

Meet Cleveland’s Own Mookie Motonio… aka The Ohio Playa was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
93.1 WZAK

Cleveland’s Own Bandup YC is Next Up

20-year-old Cleveland, Ohio native Bandup YC is on fire. With major collaborations in his pocket, and a steady team by his side, Bandup YC is one of the hottest rappers in the game. YC found a label home in Nephew City Ent., and they just dropped his newest single Grew...
CLEVELAND, OH
Alina Andras

3 great burger places in Cleveland

If one of your favorite comfort food are some nice fries paired with a juicy burger then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger spots in Cleveland where you can treat yourself to some delicious burgers. So if you happen to live in Cleveland or its surroundings and you have never been to any of these places, call your friends, and go visit them. Once you taste the food at any of these burger spots, you'll want to keep going back for more, that's for sure. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Cleveland, OH
Entertainment
Cleveland Scene

Some of Our Favorite Places in Cleveland to Score a Chicago Italian Beef, the Sandwich of the Summer

For those of us who have never worked in a busy restaurant kitchen, “The Bear” on FX offers an unvarnished behind-the-swinging-door glimpse at the workings of that chaotic world. For those of who have worked in a busy restaurant kitchen, the show likely conjures a string of long-simmering nightmares like being in the weeds, getting disfigured by the meat slicer, or forgetting to fire table #7.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland.com

Best donuts in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When people say beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, we are pretty sure they are talking about donuts!. From the simple, glazed classic to the baked-filled-and-slathered creations of today’s gourmet shops, we guarantee you will be able to find a flavor or variety to satisfy your cravings.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dj Paul
Person
Krayzie Bone
Cleveland Scene

The Best Things to Do in Cleveland This Week (Aug. 1 -9)

The Guardians return from a lengthy 10-game road trip to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in a three-game interleague series that begins tonight at 7:10 at Progressive Field. The Diamondbacks sit at or near the bottom of the NL West, so the Tribe should be able to take this series. Check the club's website for more info.
CLEVELAND, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Vanessa and Michael Grandison

July 31, 2021 | Cleveland residents Vanessa (Gibson) and Michael Grandison traveled to Columbus to be married by Michael’s father, pastor Bradley Grandison, in a ceremony that included other family members and friends. Vanessa’s grandfather, himself a reverend, gave a pastoral message and prayer; her college professor and gospel choir director played piano before Vanessa’s processional, and close friends of the couple performed musical selections during the ceremony. The celebratory song continued at the reception, in fact, when members of Vanessa’s sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, serenaded her.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northeast Ohio#The Ohio Playa#Caine Nefertitti Avani#Plot Twist#Money Moves#Caine Layzie Bone
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland Area

If you are craving a good seafood boil and don't mind getting a little messy, you should visit these places in the Cleveland area. If you're on the eastside, you can't go wrong with the boils at this place. Customers frequently order the Seafood Lover combo, which includes one pound of shrimp, one pound of snow crab legs, one pound of crawfish, one pound of mussels, corn, potatoes, and a crispy calamari appetizer. Seafood boil flavors include non-spicy options like lemon pepper and garlic butter, mild options like Cajun and the shake sauce, and spicy options like ma-la spicy and hot chili boil. If you don't feel like getting messy, the clam chowder and fried shrimp are good options.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man murdered days before he starts new job

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A Cleveland man was murdered in broad daylight. Thirty-six-year-old Gerrell Miles was shot outside the Save A Lot near 30th and Clark Avenue. “My mother called me and said your brother just got shot. I thought it wasn’t real, nah, that’s the wrong guy that’s not my brother,” Thomas Miles said. “I just didn’t believe this could ever happen to him. Anybody else in the world. I would have been okay but this one right here, this is the wrong guy gone.”
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy