Gov. Abbott Invites Mayors of NYC, DC to Texas-Mexico Border

Gov. Abbott Announces Migrant Bus Arrival in New York City
AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced, on Friday, the arrival of the first group of migrants bused to New York City from Texas. According to the Governor’s Office, the migrants were dropped off Friday morning on a green bus at Port Authority Bus Terminal at Gate 14.
CPAC Day 1: Abbott doles out red meat, but there’s one hot topic he skipped
This is a live update opinion blog for Day 1 of CPAC on Aug. 4, 2022. For Day 2 updates, click here. CPAC’s hosts, husband and wife duo Matt and Mercedes Schlapp, introduced Gov. Greg Abbott to the cheers of a crowd full of Texans on Thursday afternoon, the conservative political conference’s first day in Dallas.
Recount confirms that indicted Colorado clerk lost election
DENVER (AP) — A recount has confirmed that an indicted Colorado county clerk who alleged voting fraud lost the primary election she ran in last month in her attempt to win the post of running the state’s elections, officials announced Thursday. The results barely changed, with Mesa County...
Rick Roberts: CPAC, Abortion, and a Murder Trial￼
Clayton Neville, from the WBAP News Team, joined Rick Roberts to talk about the latest breaking news in DFW and abroad. Yaser Abdel Said is finally in court over the murder of his daughters, abortion rights in Texas, and Pres. Trump will be at CPAC this weekend.
Texas governor meets with some Uvalde families. But a Robb Elementary teacher says 'it's all for show'
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott met privately Monday with some families in Uvalde, discussing school safety, a teacher who was also there told CNN.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis fires elected state prosecutor for signing a document in opposition to arresting women seeking abortions
Thursday morning, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced he had removed State Attorney Andrew Warren due to “neglect of duty.”. Hillsborough County State Attorney Warren, who has been voted into office twice, is viewed as a “rising liberal leader,” and also has a reputation for working well with law enforcement.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Reportedly Stayed At Fundraiser For Hours After Uvalde Shooting
The GOP governor initially said he stopped at the fundraiser “on the way” to Austin to “let people know” he couldn’t stay.
Six Flags Over Texas Hosts School Supply Drive
ARLINGTON (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The beginning of school is on the horizon across North Texas and Six Flags Over Texas is hosting several supply drives this month to help students succeed. Anyone who drops off six items at the theme park’s front gate will get a $10 Six...
Chris Krok Show: Kansas Abortion Rights Victory￼
Big Jim Smith in for Chris Krok. Kansas votes to protect abortion rights in state constitution. One question: How was this referendum worded when people went in to vote?
Texas DPS Sued for Release of Records on the Uvalde Mass Shooting
Texas (WBAP/KLIF) – Coalition of media local, state and national organizations has filed a lawsuit against the Texas Department of Public Safety for records on the Uvalde mass shooting. Under state law, such records are presumed public unless a government body cites a specific exemption under the Texas Public Information Act.
Poll shows race for Texas governor tightening, East Texans react
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – With 101 days until the midterm elections, the race for Texas governor is heating up. East Texans for Beto gathered in Longview to show their support. The former congressman is making several stops in East Texas while on his 49-day “Drive for Texas” tour, stopping in Longview, Palestine and Lufkin on […]
Missouri, Kansas voters know the importance of voting
Ahead of the August 2nd primaries, voters told KSHB 41 why it's important to head to the polls on election day.
NTX Firefighters Remain Busy with Multiple Fires Amid Dry/Hot Conditions
North Texas (WBAP/KLIF) – North Texas firefighters battled numerous fires Wednesday afternoon through the overnight hours early Thursday. Over 100 acres have burned in what’s been dubbed the Deep Creek Fire in Wise County. Officials say the fire was sparked after a wrong-way dump truck driver hit a power pole on Pioneer Parkway near Route 287. The fire is 0% contained as crews attempt to create a barrier around the fire to prevent further spread.
Natchez Democrat
Sanders on withdrawing from race: ‘It’s time to go’
NATCHEZ — Judge Lillie Sanders, who has served the Sixth Circuit Court District that includes Adams, Amite, Franklin and Wilkinson counties since 1989, has withdrawn from seeking reelection after her name appeared on the ballot unopposed. Sanders said after facing health issues, she just decided “it’s time.”
Kansas governor warns passage of constitutional amendment will invite wave of abortion restrictions
TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly warned passage of an amendment removing the right to abortion from the Kansas Constitution would prompt an emboldened Republican-led Legislature to pass new restraints on the right of women to control their reproductive health. “The amendment is written in such a way that the...
The 9 major donors backing Beto for Texas Gov
With four months to go until the election for Texas Gov, recent polls show that Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke has a long way to go to catch current Texas Gov Greg Abbott. One of the challenges facing Beto is the funds that Abbott has raised. The latest figures show that Abbott has raised over $45 million in campaign funds, dwarfing the amount raised by Beto, which is $13.2 million.
Greg Abbott’s lead over Beto O’Rourke shrinks in new poll as unfavorability rating hits record high
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. "Gov. Greg Abbott's lead over Beto O'Rourke narrows to 6 points, poll finds" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
