Gov. Abbott Invites Mayors of NYC, DC to Texas-Mexico Border

With four months to go until the election for Texas Gov, recent polls show that Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke has a long way to go to catch current Texas Gov Greg Abbott. One of the challenges facing Beto is the funds that Abbott has raised. The latest figures show that Abbott has raised over $45 million in campaign funds, dwarfing the amount raised by Beto, which is $13.2 million.

TEXAS STATE ・ 28 DAYS AGO