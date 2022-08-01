ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tv20detroit.com

Police looking for suspect in Detroit bank robbery

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public’s help with finding a bank robbery suspect. The robbery happened July 29 at around 11:45 a.m. on Telegraph Road near 7 Mile. The Detroit Police Department says the suspected walked into the bank and showed a note that...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

77-year-old Dearborn Heights resident escapes during home invasion; police catch suspect in the act

(WXYZ) — Dearborn Heights police say a home invasion suspect was caught in the act after the quick-thinking actions of the homeowner and her neighbor. Police say a 77-year-old resident called 911 from a neighbor’s home at 6 a.m. on July 27 reporting that two men forced their way into her home on Evangeline Street stating they were armed. She was reportedly able to escape and run to her neighbor’s house during the incident.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Tv20detroit.com

Escapee from Eastpointe back in custody after traffic stop in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man who was wanted after escaping police custody was found Thursday during a traffic stop in Brighton, authorities in Livingston County say. Devonta Deshawn Moore,18, escaped from a police officer and sergeant Monday night while being transported from the Eastpointe Police Department to the Macomb County Jail with two other prisoners. Moore had been arraigned hours before the escape on charges of domestic violence and fleeing and alluding.
BRIGHTON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Police#Human Remains#Crime Stoppers#D Wood
Tv20detroit.com

Lapeer woman dies after tree falls onto vehicle during storms

LAPEER TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police, Lapeer Township Police and Lapeer County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Imlay City and Wilder Road in Lapeer Township Wednesday at afternoon for reports of a personal injury traffic crash. The reports came in just after the...
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

MSP to target dangerous driving on I-75 from Monroe to Sault Ste. Marie

MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Preventing deadly highway crashes is the goal of a new campaign Michigan State Police is launching this weekend. Starting on Sunday, state police will be doing targeted enforcement from Monroe up to the U.P. to crackdown on dangerous driving. “There’s so many drivers speeding, like...
MONROE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Tv20detroit.com

State expands Huron River testing in probe over chemical release

WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy expanded their testing of the Huron River as they continue to probe the release of hexavalent chromium that occurred over the weekend. EGLE took samples at nine locations downstream as they are trying to track the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Cancer-causing hexavalent chromium spill affects Huron River businesses

WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — State investigators are sampling nine locations along the Huron River Wednesday for the cancer-causing compound, hexavalent chromium. The state says over the weekend Tribar's Wixom facility released several thousand gallons of liquid containing hexavalent chromium to the Wixom Sewage Treatment Facility. The sewer feeds to...
WIXOM, MI
Tv20detroit.com

More test results from Huron River samples expected Friday

(WXYZ) — More results are expected today from the investigation into the toxic chemical spill along the Huron River. On Thursday, 29 samples were taken from the river. Throughout the week, a total of 11 samples have come back negative for cancer-causing chemical hexavalent chromium, But with all these negative samples the question now becomes—when will it be safe to go back in the water?
WIXOM, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Blake's South Lyon to open in former Erwin Orchards on Aug. 20, welcome weekend Aug. 27-28

SOUTH LYON, Mich. (WXYZ) — The new Blake's South Lyon is expected to open to the public this month, with a welcome weekend scheduled a the end of the month. According to Blake's, the South Lyon location, which was formerly Erwin Orchards, will open to the public on Saturday, Aug. 20. Then, a welcome weekend will take place at the cider mill and orchard on Aug. 27-28 with free cider, donuts and entertainment.
SOUTH LYON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy