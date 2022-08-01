Read on www.tv20detroit.com
Police looking for suspect in Detroit bank robbery
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public’s help with finding a bank robbery suspect. The robbery happened July 29 at around 11:45 a.m. on Telegraph Road near 7 Mile. The Detroit Police Department says the suspected walked into the bank and showed a note that...
77-year-old Dearborn Heights resident escapes during home invasion; police catch suspect in the act
(WXYZ) — Dearborn Heights police say a home invasion suspect was caught in the act after the quick-thinking actions of the homeowner and her neighbor. Police say a 77-year-old resident called 911 from a neighbor’s home at 6 a.m. on July 27 reporting that two men forced their way into her home on Evangeline Street stating they were armed. She was reportedly able to escape and run to her neighbor’s house during the incident.
3-year-old girl in stable condition after being shot on Detroit's west side
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Police say they are continuing to investigate after a 3-year-old was shot early Thursday morning. The incident reportedly happened in the area of Littlefield and West Chicago. “To the public, to the gun owners … we got to put these guns away and we can’t...
Richmond police chief charged for allegedly misusing system to find info on local woman
RICHMOND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Tom Costello was sworn in as police chief in the City of Richmond in March. He’s on paid leave after being charged with misuse of the Law Enforcement Information Network, allegedly to get personal information on a woman in nearby Washington Township. The LEIN...
Southgate man charged in connection with shooting death, disappearance of wife
SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Gil Vega, 44, for the fatal shooting of his wife, 43, both of Southgate. Vega has been charged with first degree murder, tampering with evidence and felony firearm in connection to his wife’s death. His wife was...
WATCH: Dramatic dashcam shows police chase, arrest suspect in deadly hit-and-run
(WXYZ) — A dramatic new dash cam video shows how police caught a man wanted for a deadly hit-and-run in Detroit. Police say they got a tip he was a passenger in a car driving down the road and they called Southfield police to assist in the pursuit on Monday.
Running from the law: Drivers fleeing from police have quadrupled in recent years
DETROIT (WXYZ) — It’s a national problem plaguing our local police departments: a growing number of drivers, deciding not to stop when an officer is attempting to pull them over. “Just in our last quarter from April to June, we had a 61% increase in people that have...
Escapee from Eastpointe back in custody after traffic stop in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man who was wanted after escaping police custody was found Thursday during a traffic stop in Brighton, authorities in Livingston County say. Devonta Deshawn Moore,18, escaped from a police officer and sergeant Monday night while being transported from the Eastpointe Police Department to the Macomb County Jail with two other prisoners. Moore had been arraigned hours before the escape on charges of domestic violence and fleeing and alluding.
Lapeer woman dies after tree falls onto vehicle during storms
LAPEER TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police, Lapeer Township Police and Lapeer County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Imlay City and Wilder Road in Lapeer Township Wednesday at afternoon for reports of a personal injury traffic crash. The reports came in just after the...
MSP to target dangerous driving on I-75 from Monroe to Sault Ste. Marie
MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Preventing deadly highway crashes is the goal of a new campaign Michigan State Police is launching this weekend. Starting on Sunday, state police will be doing targeted enforcement from Monroe up to the U.P. to crackdown on dangerous driving. “There’s so many drivers speeding, like...
Oxford school shooting death could have been prevented by armed guard, alleges amended lawsuit
(WXYZ) — Parents suing Oxford Schools are amending their lawsuit with new allegations that an armed security guard could have prevented at least one death during the mass shooting back on November 30. PL Motion for Leave to File Fourth Amended Complaint - Filed by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit...
Gun violence tearing communities apart as organizations work to help victims
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Gun violence continues to impact the youth across Detroit. Detroit Police Department’s crime statistics show in 2021 a total of 77 individuals under the age of 18 were victims of gun violence, seven died. While so far this year, a total of 38 young people...
State expands Huron River testing in probe over chemical release
WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy expanded their testing of the Huron River as they continue to probe the release of hexavalent chromium that occurred over the weekend. EGLE took samples at nine locations downstream as they are trying to track the...
Huron River tests continue after preliminary samples reportedly show no presence of contaminant
WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — Testing of the Huron River continues after officials say preliminary results of several samples contained no detectable presence of the contaminant hexavalent chromium. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced the contaminant hexavalent chromium was not found in test results from...
Doctors concerned about 'rough fall' as COVID-19 cases increase in Michigan
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you take a look at the data, there are some concerning trends in Michigan right now when it comes to COVID-19. According to the state as of Wednesday - in the previous seven days we saw 20,173 confirmed and probable cases, an increase over last week.
Ann Arbor residents upset and confused after Huron River chemical spill
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Huron River is a precious resource to people all over the area. But it holds particular significance to the people of Ann Arbor who get 85% of their drinking water from the river. Matt Bussey was doing some canoeing on the Huron River...
Cancer-causing hexavalent chromium spill affects Huron River businesses
WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — State investigators are sampling nine locations along the Huron River Wednesday for the cancer-causing compound, hexavalent chromium. The state says over the weekend Tribar's Wixom facility released several thousand gallons of liquid containing hexavalent chromium to the Wixom Sewage Treatment Facility. The sewer feeds to...
Wayne State University looking for veterans to study benefits of cannabis for PTSD
DETROIT (WXYZ) — On any given Friday night, you find a variety of people inside Greenhouse Dispensary in Walled Lake including veterans like Terry Marshall. “1964, Vietnam," Marshall said when asked about his service in the Navy. "Wasn’t a fun time, but it was a time.”. Marshall is...
More test results from Huron River samples expected Friday
(WXYZ) — More results are expected today from the investigation into the toxic chemical spill along the Huron River. On Thursday, 29 samples were taken from the river. Throughout the week, a total of 11 samples have come back negative for cancer-causing chemical hexavalent chromium, But with all these negative samples the question now becomes—when will it be safe to go back in the water?
Blake's South Lyon to open in former Erwin Orchards on Aug. 20, welcome weekend Aug. 27-28
SOUTH LYON, Mich. (WXYZ) — The new Blake's South Lyon is expected to open to the public this month, with a welcome weekend scheduled a the end of the month. According to Blake's, the South Lyon location, which was formerly Erwin Orchards, will open to the public on Saturday, Aug. 20. Then, a welcome weekend will take place at the cider mill and orchard on Aug. 27-28 with free cider, donuts and entertainment.
