ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Motor racing-Verstappen's second F1 title is merely a matter of when

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WAhRk_0h0mxy1q00

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Max Verstappen can enjoy Formula One's August break knowing that it is now surely a question of where he wins his second title rather than whether.

The Red Bull driver is 80 points clear of his closest rival, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, after 13 of 22 races and that is the kind of margin -- more than three race wins -- that simply does not get overturned in grand prix racing.

The statistics after Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix, won by Verstappen from 10th on the grid and despite a spin, point to a conclusion with several races to spare however thrilling the action has been.

Even if Leclerc were to win every remaining round with a bonus point for fastest lap it would still not be enough if Verstappen finishes second every time -- and he has been on the podium nine times in the last 10 races.

Ferrari have never won nine successive races in a season, a feat achieved only by Sebastian Vettel at Red Bull in 2013, and their current campaign has been plagued by unreliability and mistakes.

Mercedes's seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton is sixth in the championship, 112 points adrift of Verstappen, and yet the Briton has been on the podium this season more often than Leclerc.

Verstappen is making very few mistakes and showing plenty of patience and maturity, biding his time and then reaping the rewards.

The 24-year-old has won eight of the first 13 races, putting him well on track to equal or beat the record of 13 wins in a season shared by Vettel and Ferrari great Michael Schumacher, who was dominant in 2004.

This season is longer than in those days, however, with Schumacher winning 13 of 18 and Vettel 13 of 19.

Verstappen, naturally, refused to take anything for granted and shrugged off talk of records on Sunday.

"I don't know. We’ll of course try to win as many as we can in the remaining races we have," he said.

"But of course, more importantly, we have to keep the lead in the Championship. That's, of course, what we have to try and secure."

Verstappen has previously won at six of the nine circuits still to come, with home rounds in Belgian and the Netherlands next up.

Last year's title went down to the wire, controversially, in Abu Dhabi but there is little chance of that race deciding anything this time.

Ferrari will undoubtedly continue to put up a straight fight but Mercedes have moved back into the mix after a difficult early season, and Verstappen welcomed that.

"It's good that they are competitive because then they can steal more points off Ferrari," he said. "So I'm very happy."

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Formula 1: Ferrari situation gets worse with latest update

Ferrari’s Hungarian Grand Prix disaster leaves them with little hope of ending their long Formula 1 driver and constructor world championship droughts. Following a French Grand Prix they should have won, Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring was supposed to be Ferrari’s bounce-back race, one in which they closed the 82-point gap to Red Bull in the Formula 1 constructor standings and one in which Charles Leclerc closed the 63-point gap to Max Verstappen in the driver standings.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

Formula 1: Full driver lineup prediction for 2023

Formula 1 silly season has gotten crazy already, despite the fact that there haven’t been a ton of confirmations. What will the driver lineup look like in 2023?. When four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel announced that he had made the decision to retire after the 2022 season, not many expected it to start a massive domino effect.
MOTORSPORTS
Motor1.com

Nico Rosberg Takes Delivery Of First Production Rimac Nevera

The first production-spec Rimac Nevera is complete, and Nico Rosberg is taking delivery of it. He records the whole experience at the automaker's headquarters in Zagreb, Croatia, while hanging out with company boss Mate Rimac. Before Rosberg takes delivery of his Nevera, he and Rimac take a tour through the...
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sebastian Vettel
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Michael Schumacher
Reuters

Games-Thompson-Herah and Omanyala take 100 metre golds

BIRMINGHAM, England, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Elaine Thompson-Herah, the only one of Jamaica's "Big Three" women to show up at the Commonwealth Games, was rewarded with the 100 metres gold medal on Wednesday, while Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala powered to the men's title.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motor Racing#Red Bull#Mercedes
Reuters

Reuters

533K+
Followers
346K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy