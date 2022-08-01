Björk’s Daughter Isadora Bjarkardóttir Barney Enters the Spotlight as a Miu Miu Model

Read on www.wmagazine.com
Related
wmagazine.com
A Look Back at Brad Pitt’s ‘80s and ‘90s Style
Brad Pitt made waves when he hit the red carpet at last month’s Bullet Train premiere wearing a black linen skirt. The youngins may not have realized it, but it was hardly the first time the 58-year-old Academy Award winner has sparked a conversation about gender norms with his wardrobe: He memorably modeled an array of mini dresses for Rolling Stone in 1999. Those who were shocked clearly hadn’t seen much of him off screen. From the very start, Pitt established that he wasn’t going to dress like your typical movie star—at least for a time: The two decades that followed reliably found the actor in an ordinary tux or suit. Fortunately, Pitt has come to a realization that’s led to his least conventional era yet. “We’re all going to die,” he told Variety of why he wore the aforementioned skirt. “So let’s mess it up.” As we await to see whatever he serves up next, take a look back at his more playful sartorial past.
wmagazine.com
Amandla Stenberg Brings Big Pants to the Red Carpet
Big pants, bigger attitude. That’s what Amandla Stenberg was serving at the premiere of A24’s Bodies, Bodies, Bodies in New York City on Tuesday night. The actress joined her costars to celebrate their upcoming Gen-Z slasher flick, where she stood out in a Chanel jumpsuit with pants large enough to fit all five of her costars in her pockets.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
wmagazine.com
Kim Kardashian and Daughters Match in Leather and Chrome
David Sedaris once wrote a bestseller titled “Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim,” but Kim Kardashian would rather dress hers in leather and PVC. The most-watched mother on social media matched in black leather outfits and distinctive reflective sunglasses with daughters North and Chicago West in newly shared photos on Instagram.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wmagazine.com
Christina Ricci Was Secretly Pregnant Throughout All of Yellowjackets
Christina Ricci’s Emmy-nominated performance in the Showtime series Yellowjackets was met with universal praise. And as if her humanization of Misty, who survived a plane crash by resorting to cannibalism as a teen, weren’t impressive enough, it turns out the 42-year-old actor was doing her best to hide that she was pregnant for the length of the six-month shoot. The only ones who knew that she was carrying her second child were her costars Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, and Melanie Lynskey, all of whom joined her in the conversation with the Hollywood Reporter in which she made the reveal.
wmagazine.com
Michelle Yeoh’s Best Red Carpet Looks Prove She’s Been Bringing the Glamour for Over 20 Years
Crazy Rich Asians introduced Michelle Yeoh to a new generation of fans, but the actress has been hard at work since the ‘80s. The Malaysian-born actress started her career in martial arts films (where she did her own stunts, by the way) for a while before making the move to Hollywood with a major role in the 1997 James Bond movie Tomorrow Never Dies. From Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon to Star Trek: Discovery, Yeoh has been on both the big and small screen for decades, working the red carpet the whole time. Since her role in Crazy Rich Asians, though, Yeoh has seemingly found her style niche, and it can be summed up with just two words: royal glamour. The actress loves gowns fit for a queen, sparkling, off-the-shoulder pieces, often with an attached cape detail. It’s because of that preference that Yeoh usually taps Elie Saab for her premieres and events. In honor of the actress’ 60th birthday, let’s take a look back at over 20 years of red carpets to see how Yeoh’s style has evolved.
Australian Singer Judith Durham of The Seekers Dies Aged 79
Legendary Australian folk singer Judith Durham, who had a string of global hits with her band The Seekers, has died at age 79 after a long health battle. She died in palliative care in Melbourne on Friday amid complications from chronic lung disease. The Seekers had hits in the 1960s including “The Carnival Is Over,” “I'll Never Find Another You,” “A World of Our Own” and “Georgy Girl.” Durham formed The Seekers along with Athol Guy, Bruce Woodley and Keith Potger in 1962. They paid tribute to “our treasured lifelong friend and shining star”. “Her struggle was intense and heroic, never complaining of her destiny and fully accepting its conclusion. Her magnificent musical legacy Keith, Bruce and I are so blessed to share,” they said. The Seekers hold the record for the biggest concert crowd in the southern hemisphere, with 200,000 people attending a March 1967 performance. Read it at ABC
wmagazine.com
You’ll Want to Get Your Hands on Kylie Jenner’s Latest Look
Kylie Jenner was spotted walking hand-in-hand (and hand...and hand) with her four-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster on Thursday. The reality star showed off an eclectic, hand-covered look while out with Webster, who proved she’s coming into her own style wise as well. But first, Jenner’s outfit, because it’s really a...
RELATED PEOPLE
From burnt babies to a gnarly delivery scene, 'Resurrection' is the year’s wildest horror movie
Rebecca Hall is a single mom forced to deal with past trauma in 'Resurrection,' the wildest, gnarliest horror film so far this year. (Spoilers!)
wmagazine.com
Gugu Mbatha-Raw Finds Catharsis Through Portraiture
Gugu Mbatha-Raw can’t help but bring her painting supplies everywhere she travels, just in case the world shuts down again. The actress was gifted an easel and a set of paints from Will Smith on the set of Concussion in 2016, but they were barely used until the Covid pandemic in 2020, when she found herself immersed in painting daily—a cathartic art practice from her pre-acting days. As an attempt to stay connected, she started with portraits of her friends, then odes to George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Chadwick Boseman, and Desmond Tutu. Recently, she began capturing the energy of fellow actors on canvas, including Stephan James, her co-star on the new Apple TV+ psychological thriller, Surface.
wmagazine.com
Wallows Is Obsessed With Watching Reality TV in Hotels
On a July night in Chicago, Wallows fans sat patiently through the Midwestern humidity for five hours to catch the alt-rock band’s set at venue The Vic. The group hadn't played a show since the inaugural leg of their tour ended a few weeks prior, but singer Dylan Minnette wasn't stressed about their imminent return to the stage. He was, however, fretting about the following day’s set at Lollapalooza—their first time back at the festival in four years. “I’m fucking nervous for tomorrow,” he told me, leaning against a tunnel wall under The Vic.
wmagazine.com
Dua Lipa Combines Two of Summer’s Biggest Trends in One Look
When it comes to summer dressing, if ever in doubt, just go with an all-white ensemble. It’s chic, easy to put together, and, most importantly, will keep you cool in these soaring temps. That’s likely why Dua Lipa opted for her latest look, a no fuss, almost completely monochrome ensemble with just a touch of unexpected leather.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wmagazine.com
RuPaul’s Drag Race Star Shea Couleé Joins Marvel Series Ironheart
Finally, some Marvel casting news to actually get excited about. While every scion from Hollywood’s inner circle is getting cast in Sony’s newest Spider-Man-adjacent project, Disney+ is shaking things up in the best way possible. Deadline just revealed that RuPaul’s Drag Race star Shea Couleé is joining the Marvel Cinematic (and streaming) Universe thanks to a new role in the upcoming series, Ironheart.
wmagazine.com
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Announce They’re Expecting Another Child Together
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting another child together. Teigen announced the news on Instagram on Wednesday night, with a belly-baring selfie, and a sweet message about the process of getting pregnant through in vitro fertilization. “The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the...
wmagazine.com
Obongjayar Finds His Voice
Ask Obongjayar when he first realized he wanted to make music for a living and he’ll tell you about a dream he had when he was six years old. At that time, he was living in his hometown of Calabar, a port city in Southeastern Nigeria, with his grandmother and a handful of uncles. He awoke from a vision in which he saw himself performing for a crowd, and trooped into the den to tell his family members all about it.
Comments / 0