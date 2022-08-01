Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says These Celebs Are Her Style Icons

Read on www.eonline.com
Celebrity Couples Who Adopted Pets Together: Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra and More
Proud pet parents! As many stars’ relationships blossom, they often decide to take the next step and expand their blended brood with a new dog or cat. “Welcome Whiskey to the gang XX 🔪❤️,” Machine Gun Kelly introduced his Bengal kitty to his Instagram followers in February 2022 alongside a snap of the twosome and the […]
PETS・
Kendall Jenner's Latest Outfit Proves Early 2000s Mall Fashion Is Back, Baby
Watch: Kendall Jenner Gets COZY With Devin Booker: SEE PIC!. Early 2000s fashion is officially making a comeback and Kendall Jenner is very here for it. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 26, posted a series of photos on Instagram that showed her sporting an outfit that's very reminiscent of the looks that stars like Hilary Duff, Britney Spears, or Lindsay Lohan would've worn on the red carpet almost two decades earlier.
Marvel Star Will Poulter Confirms Romance With Model Bobby T in New Kissing Photos
Watch: Will Poulter Calls Michael Keaton a "Wonderful Guy" Pardon us while we marvel at these PDA pics. Will Poulter and Bobby T have gone public with their romance. The pair made their status clear while sharing a smooch on an Aug. 1 stroll in West Hollywood, Calif., as seen in photos obtained by E! News. For their outing, Bobby and Will both sported athletic wear with smiles from ear to ear.
Sophie Turner Shares Never-Before-Seen Baby Bump Photo
Watch: Joe Jonas' SWEET Tribute to Sophie Turner After Baby No. 2. Sophie Turner returned to social media on Aug. 3 with a rare snap of herself featuring her pregnancy bump. The sweet share marks her first Instagram post since news that she'd welcomed her second child with husband Joe Jonas.
All Of You Will Want to Relive Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Sweetest Family Moments
Watch: Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With John Legend. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen know each day gets better. The couple, who lost their son Jack in September 2020, shared on Aug. 3 that they are expecting another baby. Along with a photo of her pregnant belly, Chrissy wrote...
See Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Daughter Audrey Show Her Vocal Skills
Watch: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's Daughter Shows Off Her Vocal Skills. Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Audrey has inherited mom and dad's love of music. Need proof? The 20-year-old shared a video of her playing the piano and singing along to Pat Benatar's hit "Fire and Ice" to Instagram Aug. 1.
Woody Harrelson Has the Best Response to "Adorable" Look-Alike Baby
It doesn't take a True Detective to figure out who this baby looked like. Sure, there are a lot of celebrity look-alikes out there, but Woody Harrelson has himself a baby doppelgänger. On Aug. 3, Dani Grier Mulvenna, a woman from Northern Ireland, tweeted a photo of her 9-month-old daughter Cora grinning alongside a pic of the actor from the 2009 movie Zombieland, flashing his own signature smile. The mom captioned the post, "Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harreslon."
TikTokers are rethinking 'The Parent Trap' after the actor who played Meredith pointed out her character was not the villain
Elaine Hendrix, who played Meredith in the 1998 movie "The Parent Trap" has sparked a movement to redeem her character with a viral TikTok.
Lady A Postpones Tour as Band Member Charles Kelley Pursues "Journey to Sobriety"
Watch: Lady A Postpones Tour Amid Bandmember's Sobriety Journey. The band members of Lady A are looking after their own. The country music group announced on Aug. 4 that they're postponing their Request Line Tour so member Charles Kelley can focus on his sobriety. "Being on the road with our...
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Break Up After 9 Months of Dating
Watch: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Break Up After 9 Months Together. It's time to keep up with a newly single Kim Kardashian. The Kardashians star and Pete Davidson have broken up and decided to just be friends, sources close to the couple exclusively tell E! News. The insiders share...
Leona Lewis Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Husband Dennis Jauch
Watch: The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More. Leona Lewis was right—it all got better in time. In fact, the singer and her producer husband Dennis Jauch welcomed their first child together on July 22. "And then there were three," the couple announced on Instagram...
See Justin and Hailey Bieber Cuddle Up in Bed for Cozy Family Photo
Watch: Justin Bieber Returns to Touring After Recent Health Scare. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are feeling extra cozy this morning. On Aug. 3, the "Peaches" singer shared a picture of him and his wife cuddling in bed with their Yorkie, Oscar, snuggled in between them. Justin captioned the sweet Instagram post, "GOOD MORNING FROM THE BIEBER FAMILY."
Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With John Legend Nearly 2 Years After Pregnancy Loss
Watch: Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With John Legend. Chrissy Teigen's family is getting bigger once again. The Cravings cookbook author is expecting another child with husband John Legend, she announced on Aug. 3. Sharing photos of her budding baby bump, Chrissy—who has been undergoing IVF treatments—wrote on Instagram, "The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."
Selena Gomez Says She Hopes to "Be Married and to Be a Mom"
Watch: Selena Gomez Thanks Fans for "Growing Up With Me" in EMOTIONAL TikTok. Selena Gomez is still keeping it real as she looks toward the future—a future that includes starting a family. In a new episode of the TaTaTu series Giving Back Generation, released Aug. 5, the singer chats...
Margot Robbie 'Insulted' That Lady Gaga Nabbed Role As Harley Quinn In New 'Joker' Movie, Source Reveals
Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in several movies, has been replaced by Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à deux — something that isn’t sitting well with Hollywood insiders.“Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel instead of Margot Robbie is a joke. Every real actor in Hollywood should be nervous that they are going to be replaced with some pop culture phenomenon who hasn’t paid their dues,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Margot isn’t angry about the choice; she is insulted,” adds a pal. “This isn’t about casting the most talented person for the role, but rather casting...
Khloe Kardashian and Ex Tristan Thompson Welcome Baby No. 2
Watch: Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Welcome Baby No. 2. It's official: True Thompson is a big sister. About a month after Khloe Kardashian confirmed that she and her ex Tristan Thompson were expecting a second child via surrogate, the pair have welcomed their baby boy, her rep tells E! News. Their son's arrival comes four years after the two had their daughter True.
Kim Kardashian Supports Kanye West With Yeezy Family Photos
Watch: Kim Kardashian Supports Kanye West in Yeezy Family Pics. These exes are showing SHDZ but no shade. Kim Kardashian supported Kanye West by rocking sunglasses from his brand Yeezy on Instagram Aug. 4. "YR 3022 YEEZY SHDZ," the Kardashians star captioned pics of her modeling the frames while sporting...
Katherine Schwarzenegger Shows How She’s Getting “Strong” After Welcoming Baby No. 2 With Chris Pratt
Watch: Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome Baby No. 2!. Katherine Schwarzenegger is on a mission to "light up" her core. A little more than two months after welcoming her second baby with husband Chris Pratt, Katherine gave her Instagram followers a glimpse at her morning workout routine. In a video posted to her Instagram Stories Aug. 2, the mom of two shared footage of herself while working out, captioning the clip, "Get strong post baby and light up that core that's been asleep for a very long time."
From Monica Lewinsky to Diane Warren: All the Times the Beyhive Defended Beyoncé
Watch: Beyonce to Replace CONTROVERSIAL Renaissance Lyric. When it comes to Beyoncé, the Beyhive means bzzz-ness. In case you've been MIA from the Internet during this past week, the Grammy's winner latest album, Renaissance, (which dropped July 29) has become a trending topic for days on end. Not only are fans celebrating and dissecting the singles included on the 16-track album, but they've also come to the singer's defense as controversies arise.
A$AP Rocky Proves Brad Pitt Isn't the Only Man in Hollywood Who Can Rock a Skirt
Watch: Rihanna Brings "S&M" Fashion to Date Night With A$AP Rocky. Skirts are officially the must-have menswear item of the season. Just weeks after Brad Pitt practically broke the Internet by wearing a kilt to a red carpet event, A$AP Rocky has taken on the unexpected trend and made it his own.
