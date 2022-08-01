ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers training camp tracker: Day No. 6

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1okUWs_0h0mwgv900

Monday was the first “real practice” for the Carolina Panthers and their 2022 edition of training camp. After all, it can’t be real if it doesn’t have pads, right?

Well, besides the new equipment, the sixth day of work at Wofford College gave us the following noteworthy nuggets . . .

Jaycee Horn is back

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11uMKT_0h0mwgv900
AP Photo/Nell Redmond

2021’s eighth overall selection was placed on the active-physically unable to perform list ahead of the first training camp practice last Wednesday. Now, less than a week later, he’s off of it.

Head coach Matt Rhule told reporters that the team planned to play it safe with Horn, waiting for the soreness in his previously broken right foot to subside. Once it did, they got him up and in those pads.

“Once the soreness went down, the doctors felt like ‘Hey, we can begin to ramp him up,'” Rhule said. “Took him off PUP, let him do individual and it’ll be a day-by-day process ’til he’s full go.”

Sam Darnold runs with the 1's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=347YoR_0h0mwgv900
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

As also promised by Rhule, Sam Darnold got back to taking snaps with the first team. He and Baker Mayfield will continue to alternate reps between the 1’s and 2’s as the team’s quarterback competition rolls along.

“Our evaluation will be in totality over a period of time,” Rhule said. “So today, Sam took the 1’s, Baker took the 2’s. There’s two parts to that. Sometimes you’re playing with players that are a little more experienced when you’re with the 1’s. You’re also playing against players that are a little more experienced. I think you take all that into account. But we’re not looking at any one day for this. It’s really over time.”

Baker Mayfield isn't concerned about Week 1 just yet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YNoPU_0h0mwgv900
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Week 1 matchup between the Panthers and Browns was particularly pertinent today, as Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson was handed a six-game suspension to start the season. But Mayfield didn’t seem too worried about who he could be starting against come Sept. 11.

“That, honestly, is none of my business,” he said. “I don’t play against the other quarterback. It’s the most cliché thing to say, but that’s just the truth. When it comes down to it, I’m game-planning against their defense. And if I’m playing or not, I’m trying to help this team win. And that’s my mindset going into it. So I gotta keep getting better. But I’m not focused about Week 1 right now.”

Matt Corral reveals why he's so punctual

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GczKg_0h0mwgv900
Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports

Third-round pick Matt Corral has been the first player to hit the field in three of the camp’s five practices thus far. But he said the timing is more about his own process, not something he’s trying to earn brownie points for.

“I just don’t wanna be out there when everybody’s out there,” he said with a smile. “I like doin’ my own thing in the beginning. That’s just how I am. I usually just roll out my hip and go over some footwork before I actually execute it.”

The QB competition has been a friendly one

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r3i3W_0h0mwgv900
Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports

Despite his fellow 2018 draftee coming for his job, Darnold finds himself cheering on Mayfield and his offense in the early stages of camp.

“I think it’s just kinda natural for both me and Baker to root for your teammates,” Darnold said. “Obviously, we both wanna be the starting quarterback for this team. And that’s apparent. But, at the end of the day, it’s not really me or Baker making that decision. And I think that kinda makes it easier for us to root for each other. I think when you’re out there in practice, you kinda end up rootin’ for the offense as a whole anyways. You wanna see the ball in the end zone. You wanna see us play well.”

Notable observations

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Steelers: Mike Tomlin’s quote on Kenny Pickett is alarming

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is looking for one big thing from Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback settles into training camp: Playmaking. First and foremost in 2022, the Steelers need to figure out their quarterback situation for this season, whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns waive injured corner, sign his replacement

The Cleveland Browns are once again making moves near the bottom of their roster as GM Andrew Berry is known to do. This time, another injury has predicated the move. Just as WR Isaiah Weston was waived after his injury, Friday the team released CB Reggie Robinson II. Robinson had missed recent practices with a core muscle issue. Robinson had an interesting tenure with the team in May:
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
City
Cleveland, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Marshall, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Corral
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Nuggets#American Football#Wofford College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee Titans training camp: Photos from Day 8

The Tennessee Titans held their eighth practice of training camp on Friday, a session that also allowed fans a chance to interact with the team’s players afterwards. In case you missed the events of Day 8, you can check out our practice recap right here. The Titans will enjoy an off day on Saturday before returning to the field on Sunday.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants' Saquon Barkley excited to run behind 'freak' Evan Neal

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who aims to bounce-back after two injury-plagued seasons, has looked solid this summer. Explosive, even. In fact, one could argue that Barkley has turned back the clock. He resembles the player who won the 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year more than the player who struggled to gain any traction over the previous two seasons.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

135K+
Followers
181K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy