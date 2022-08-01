Read on essexnewsdaily.com
Kizzy Fraser
4d ago
why charge him, he never forced the captain to do drugs. As a kid your parents tell you to stay away from drugs, guess he didn't listen.🤔 RIP
Reply(4)
7
jaycee
3d ago
and still no one on the media or seemingly elsewhere is concerned about this Fire Department supervisor getting high on duty and over dosing!!!
Reply
2
Jacqueline Woolford
4d ago
A captain in command should kno better .its his fault he made a bad desion. Why send the the drug dealet topriso
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Related
Teenager found dead on NJ Transit tracks, authorities say
Detectives with the Union County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the death of a 17-year-old boy found dead Thursday night on train tracks in Plainfield, authorities said. The teenager, whose name was not released, was found about 8 p.m. on the tracks at West Second Street and Central Avenue, according...
Police searching for missing Newark man with dementia
NEWARK, N.J. -- Police in New Jersey need help locating a missing man with dementia.Fifty-eight-year-old Luis Pacheo, of Newark, has been missing since July 29.Police say he has brown eyes and black hair, is 5-foot-7-inches and weighs around 135 pounds.He was last seen in the 100 block of Elmwood Avenue, wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-877-695-8477.
Man, 27, dies after he’s found shot on Newark street
Police in Essex County are investigating the shooting death of a 27-year-old man late Tuesday in Newark. Gregory Scott, of Irvington, was found by police seriously wounded by gunfire around 11:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Lehigh Avenue, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
Woman wounded in Paterson shooting
A woman was wounded in a shooting on Godwin Avenue late Wednesday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 46, was struck by gunfire on Godwin Avenue and Carroll Street at around 11:04 p.m. She was found at the scene suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wound....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theobserver.com
ECPO: Irvington man shot dead in Newark
The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and Newark police are investigating the shooting death of an Irvington man late Tuesday, Aug. 2, the ECPO says. Gregory Scott, 27, was found, shot, on the 100 block of Lehigh Avenue, Newark, and he was taken to Newark Beth Israel Medical center, where he was pronounced dead at 11:40 p.m. that night.
23 Traffic Tickets, Criminal Charges Follow NYC Driver Who Did 104MPH On PIP, Police Say
Tyler A. Laguerre may have sped off from Palisades Interstate Parkway police at over 100 miles an hour while recklessly weaving in and out of traffic on the Fourth of July. They eventually reeled him in, however -- both on criminal charges and so he could collect a whopping 23 traffic summonses, authorities said.
MOSQUE ATTACK: Intruders Pelt Paterson Worshippers With Rocks
Congregants were praying at a mosque in Paterson when three intruders suddenly burst in and threw rocks at them, authorities confirmed. One of the assailants held the door for the other two after nearly 100 worshippers had gathered at the Islamic Congregation of North Jersey on Preakness Avenue -- one of five services held each day -- shortly after 8:30 p.m. Monday.
yonkerstimes.com
Heroin/Fentanyl Packaging-Distribution Operation Busted-Over 13 Pounds Seized
Two charged, including fugitive in 2020 Bronx fentanyl packaging mill prosecution. Two men were arrested in the Fordham Manor neighborhood of the Bronx in connection with a large-scale heroin/fentanyl packaging and distribution operation. Approximately six kilograms of narcotics (over 13 pounds) with a street value of at least $1.8 million were intercepted during a short-term investigation. The narcotics were allegedly destined for distribution throughout New York City and Massachusetts. Overdose rates in New York City have escalated since the COVID-19 pandemic began and are at their highest rates ever. Fentanyl is the most common drug associated with overdose deaths.
RELATED PEOPLE
Newark Police Seeking to Identify Porch Pirate Package Thieves
NEWARK, NJ – Police are investigating the theft of packages from an apartment building lobby...
Man Found Guilty In Throat Slashing Outside Union County Bar
A 45-year-old man has been found guilty of slashing a victim's throat outside of a Union County bar last year, authorities announced. A Union County jury deliberated for nearly three hours before returning a guilty verdict against, Michael G. Johnston, 45, of Winfield Park, last week, nearly a year after the Rahway incident, Union County First Assistant Prosecutor James O. Tansey announced.
Court documents: Phone of Fotis Dulos friend seized at Newark Airport during federal investigation
Court documents show Fotis Dulos' friend's cellphone was seized at Newark Airport during a federal investigation by the Department of Homeland Security connected to the disappearance of New Canaan mom, Jennifer Dulos.
4 families displaced, firefighters injured after Newark fire
NEWARK, N.J. -- Four families have been displaced after a fire in Newark.Firefighters were sent to the three-story residential building on Broadway just before noon Friday.Fire and smoke could be seen shooting out of the roof.Several firefighters were injured, but there's no word on the extent of their injuries or their conditions.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Man steals running vehicle with child inside; child found safe
Police in West Orange say a man stole a vehicle left running with a child inside, but then abandoned the car after realizing the 4-year-old was in the back seat.
Video captures men throwing rocks at N.J. mosque congregants
PATERSON, N.J. -- Two people were captured on camera throwing rocks at worshippers inside a mosque during Monday night prayer in northern New Jersey.Days later, members of the congregation in Paterson told CBS2's Lisa Rozner they're on edge every time they go to pray.Inside Masjid Abu Bakr Islamic Congregation of New Jersey, anyone arriving late to prayer can't get in."Everybody's scared," said second priest Tariq Naizi.Doors are locked following an incident Monday around 8:30 p.m., when two individuals walked in after prayers began."They are saying 'As-salaam alaikum' ... and then let them get inside," Masjid Abu Bakr board member Sajjad...
KNOW HIM? Man Breaks Into Newark Restaurant, Flees With Register Full Of Cash (PHOTOS)
Recognize him? Authorities are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say broke into a Newark restaurant and made off with the cash register containing hundreds of dollars. Officers responding to the burglary report at Ecuacolombia Restaurant on Bloomfield Avenue found that the suspect had entered through a...
ID Sought For Road-Raged Newark Driver Who Assaulted Victim With Mace
Recognize this car? Authorities are seeking clues on the driver who allegedly assaulted another driver with mace during a heated road rage incident. The driver of the vehicle pictured above is accused of spraying mace at another driver during a quarrel on Springfield Avenue near Livingston Street on Monday, June 27, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said in a Wednesday, August 3 release.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Newark Burglar Broke Into Restaurant and Stole Cash Register and $300
NEWARK, NJ – A man broke into a South American cuisine restaurant on Monday and...
Woman Beaten, Deliberately Hit By Car In Motel Parking Lot, BF In Custody: South Hackensack PD
A man repeatedly punched a woman in the face, knocked her down and then hit her with his car in the parking lot of a motel just off Route 46 – all of which was captured on security video, authorities said. Choice Neely Jr., 44, of Paterson sped off...
Cyclist Struck By Car In Newark: DEVELOPING
A cyclist was struck by a car in Newark, developing reports say. The bicyclist was hit near Bergen Street and Madison Avenue shortly before 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3, according to initial and unconfirmed reports. Ambulance and police crews were at the scene, the initial report says. Authorities did...
Two Charged for Illegal Guns in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – Two people have been charged for illegal gun possession in Newark. According...
Comments / 12