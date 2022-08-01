Read on www.southsoundbiz.com
Seattle Credit Union Opening New Pierce County Location
Seattle Credit Union is officially expanding to Tacoma. The new branch will sit in the Salishan neighborhood’s Family Investment Center, which is owned by the Tacoma Housing Authority and the Salishan Association. “We are excited to welcome Seattle Credit Union to the Salishan neighborhood,” said Salishan Association Board President...
WSECU Donates More Than $50K to Boys & Girls Clubs of Washington
Credit union WSECU has donated $53,250 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Washington as part of a broadcast sponsorship with Root Sports NW during the Seattle Kraken’s inaugural season. WSECU pledged $250 for each goal scored by the Kraken in the hockey team’s first season. The puck went...
Puyallup-Sumner Chamber of Commerce Shares State of the Chamber Report
The Puyallup-Sumner Chamber of Commerce shared recently its 2022 State of the Chamber report, providing insight into the organization’s community impact in 2021 and 2022 so far. “Perhaps because of the challenges of the past two years, the Chamber has never been more essential in our community as a...
It's not just about you: Today So Far
If you're riding in a car, wear a seatbelt. If you're rewiring a house, turn the power off. If you're going to travel through time, you need 1.21 gigawatts at 88 mph. It's basic common sense. So if you're going to be hanging indoors among large crowds these days, wear a mask.
ArtSEA: Man against nature in new Seattle shows
The human relationship with the natural landscape is complicated. We are forever trying to get our bodies closer to nature, whether by painting it, taking selfies in it, hiking around in it or insisting on homes with a view. We are awed by untouched wilderness, yet fill it with our detritus. We want to get “back to the Earth” and bend it to our will.
South Sound Senior Home-Care Provider Adds New Care Model
An Olympia provider of home health care for seniors has partnered with a Hawaii company on a new model providing more home-care options for seniors to help them remain independent in their daily life. Olympia’s Above Home Health last month partnered with Vivia Cares Inc. to become Vivia’s first affiliate...
ER nurse condemns staffing shortage at Providence Everett
EVERETT, Wash. — Heidi said the pain and suffering at the Providence Everett emergency department isn't exclusive to the patients. The nurses are feeling it, too. "It's defeating showing up every day knowing these people need us and we can only do what we can," she said. "We've felt quite abandoned there."
You just bought something at Evergreen Goodwill, now follow the money
SEATTLE — The Evergreen Goodwill flagship in Seattle is the largest Goodwill store in the world. But its ambitions may be even larger. "A lot of folks in the community think that we're just a thrift store, but we're so much more than that," said Eileen Aparis, vice president of mission.
Commerce Grants $2.1M to Help 27 Communities Plan for Climate Change
The Washington State Department of Commerce announced that it has awarded $2.1 million in growth management planning grants to help King, Kitsap, Pierce, and Snohomish counties — and several cities within them specifically — plan for local climate change impacts. As a part of their 10-year planning cycle...
2 Washington Oyster Restaurants Among The Best In The U.S.
Mashed found the best places to enjoy delicious oysters.
Clever and classy Seattle floating home seems twice its size
The private deck puts you right on Lake Union.
Planned site for new Tacoma homeless shelter angers, frustrates neighborhood residents
TACOMA, Wash. — Residents of a Tacoma neighborhood are frustrated and upset about current plans for a homeless shelter to be built on city-owned land and operated in partnership with the Tacoma Rescue Mission. Two people who live in the area, Sean Hein and his neighbor Scott Maziar, said...
Housing Market Continues to Adjust, Moderate
The housing market continued adjusting in July, with new statistics from the Northwest Multiple Listing Service showing more listings and fewer pending and closed sales from a year ago, including in South Sound. Prices still rose but at a generally slower pace across the 26-county NWMLS system. In the four-county...
Former Cleveland High principal reaches settlement with Seattle Public Schools
SEATTLE — The former principal forced out of Seattle’s Cleveland High School has resigned and reached a more than $200K settlement with the school district, according to the Seattle Times. The newspaper reported that Catherine Brown agreed to the deal in exchange for dropping any damage, discrimination or...
State Gets Federal Money for Jobs, Training in Key Industries
The U.S. Department of Commerce today awarded two grants, totaling $47 million, to the Washington Technology Industry Association in Issaquah and Washington Student Achievement Council in Olympia for workforce development programs. The grants were among 32 industry-led workforce training partnerships across the country as part of the $500 million Good...
Why have these butterflies appeared in swarms this summer? We find out
PORT ANGELES – One of North America’s most recognizable butterflies is having a banner year this summer, appearing at local gardens and flowerpots in huge numbers right now. The large, bright yellow and black wings of the Western Tiger Swallowtail are hard to miss, often compared to the...
HGTV’s ‘Unsellable Houses’ Stars to Open a Snohomish-Based Design Center
Snohomish-raised twin sisters Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis are the dream team behind HGTV’s popular home-renovation series Unsellable Houses, now in its third season and streaming on Discovery+. The duo will be bringing their eye for design to the greater Seattle area when they open their new design center...
Potato problems for Dick’s Drive-In with end of harvest ‘not producing fries up to standards’
SEATTLE — If you’re stopping by Dick’s Drive-In this week, your fries might taste a bit different than usual. The restaurant chain says they’re at the end of their season on Washington potatoes, which are now producing fries that they say are not up to their normal standards.
UW expert says the housing market is the key factor causing homelessness
Why does King County have a larger number of people living homeless than nearly everywhere else in the U.S.? The answer lies with housing market conditions, according to Homelessness is a Housing Problem, a new book by Gregg Colburn and Clayton Page Aldern. Colburn is an assistant professor of real...
Blue Angels set to take flight in Seattle
SEATTLE — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Blue Angels are back in Seattle. The Blue Angels, which are a part of the U.S. Navy, will be practicing on Thursday before the Boeing Seafair Air Show officially kicks off on Friday at 11:15 a.m. KIRO...
