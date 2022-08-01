ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southsoundbiz.com

Seattle Credit Union Opening New Pierce County Location

Seattle Credit Union is officially expanding to Tacoma. The new branch will sit in the Salishan neighborhood’s Family Investment Center, which is owned by the Tacoma Housing Authority and the Salishan Association. “We are excited to welcome Seattle Credit Union to the Salishan neighborhood,” said Salishan Association Board President...
TACOMA, WA
southsoundbiz.com

WSECU Donates More Than $50K to Boys & Girls Clubs of Washington

Credit union WSECU has donated $53,250 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Washington as part of a broadcast sponsorship with Root Sports NW during the Seattle Kraken’s inaugural season. WSECU pledged $250 for each goal scored by the Kraken in the hockey team’s first season. The puck went...
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Puyallup-Sumner Chamber of Commerce Shares State of the Chamber Report

The Puyallup-Sumner Chamber of Commerce shared recently its 2022 State of the Chamber report, providing insight into the organization’s community impact in 2021 and 2022 so far. “Perhaps because of the challenges of the past two years, the Chamber has never been more essential in our community as a...
PUYALLUP, WA
KUOW

It's not just about you: Today So Far

If you're riding in a car, wear a seatbelt. If you're rewiring a house, turn the power off. If you're going to travel through time, you need 1.21 gigawatts at 88 mph. It's basic common sense. So if you're going to be hanging indoors among large crowds these days, wear a mask.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
Tacoma, WA
Society
City
Tacoma, WA
Crosscut

ArtSEA: Man against nature in new Seattle shows

The human relationship with the natural landscape is complicated. We are forever trying to get our bodies closer to nature, whether by painting it, taking selfies in it, hiking around in it or insisting on homes with a view. We are awed by untouched wilderness, yet fill it with our detritus. We want to get “back to the Earth” and bend it to our will.
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundbiz.com

South Sound Senior Home-Care Provider Adds New Care Model

An Olympia provider of home health care for seniors has partnered with a Hawaii company on a new model providing more home-care options for seniors to help them remain independent in their daily life. Olympia’s Above Home Health last month partnered with Vivia Cares Inc. to become Vivia’s first affiliate...
OLYMPIA, WA
KING 5

ER nurse condemns staffing shortage at Providence Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — Heidi said the pain and suffering at the Providence Everett emergency department isn't exclusive to the patients. The nurses are feeling it, too. "It's defeating showing up every day knowing these people need us and we can only do what we can," she said. "We've felt quite abandoned there."
EVERETT, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Service#College Student#Emmy#Kindest
southsoundbiz.com

Commerce Grants $2.1M to Help 27 Communities Plan for Climate Change

The Washington State Department of Commerce announced that it has awarded $2.1 million in growth management planning grants to help King, Kitsap, Pierce, and Snohomish counties — and several cities within them specifically — plan for local climate change impacts. As a part of their 10-year planning cycle...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
southsoundbiz.com

Housing Market Continues to Adjust, Moderate

The housing market continued adjusting in July, with new statistics from the Northwest Multiple Listing Service showing more listings and fewer pending and closed sales from a year ago, including in South Sound. Prices still rose but at a generally slower pace across the 26-county NWMLS system. In the four-county...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
southsoundbiz.com

State Gets Federal Money for Jobs, Training in Key Industries

The U.S. Department of Commerce today awarded two grants, totaling $47 million, to the Washington Technology Industry Association in Issaquah and Washington Student Achievement Council in Olympia for workforce development programs. The grants were among 32 industry-led workforce training partnerships across the country as part of the $500 million Good...
ISSAQUAH, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Blue Angels set to take flight in Seattle

SEATTLE — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Blue Angels are back in Seattle. The Blue Angels, which are a part of the U.S. Navy, will be practicing on Thursday before the Boeing Seafair Air Show officially kicks off on Friday at 11:15 a.m. KIRO...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy