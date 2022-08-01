ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Top Arizona federal prosecutor monitoring primary election Tuesday

kjzz.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on kjzz.org

Comments / 3

Related
kjzz.org

Ads promote and attack Blake Masters as AZ Dems call out the GOP Senate candidate

Arizona’s Republican nominee for U.S. Senate released his first campaign ad for the general election right after beating a crowded field of GOP candidates. Arizona Democrats want to label Blake Masters as a dangerous and divisive alternative to Sen. Mark Kelly. The ad for Masters shows his wife saying the U.S. is on the wrong path, and Masters is running for Senate because he wants to help people thrive.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Abraham Hamadeh will face Kris Mayes in Arizona attorney general race

Political newcomer Abraham Hamadeh rode former President Donald Trump’s endorsement to win the GOP’s nominee for Arizona attorney general. The Associated Press called the race for Hamadeh on Wednesday morning. With 97% of precincts reporting, Hamadeh has 32% of the vote, followed by Rodney Glassman with just under 24%, Andrew Gould with 17%, and Dawn Grove with about 13%. Lacey Cooper and Tiffany Shedd received less than 10% of the vote each.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
kjzz.org

FBI releases list of missing Native Americans in New Mexico, Navajo Nation

On a regular basis, law enforcement officials are tasked with finding out what happened to people who are missing without explanation from their homes and communities. The problem is significantly more dramatic among the Indigenous population. In response, the FBI in Albuquerque, New Mexico, last month released a list of...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kjzz.org

Arizona primary election results 2022: U.S. House of Representatives

Results in the Arizona primary race for U.S. House of Representatives. The winner in each party with face off in the general election in November. Check back for updates. Democrat: Jevin Hodge wins. AP race call at 12:55 a.m. on Aug. 3, 2022. Republican: David Schweikert wins. AP race call...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

COVID-19 transmission is still high in Arizona

COVID-19 remains widespread in Arizona. The Department of Health Services this week is reporting 74 deaths from the virus and more than 15,000 new infections. About 30% of recent COVID-19 tests reported to the state have been positive — a near-record high. Just under 5% of Arizona’s hospital beds...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Federal Prosecutor#Primary Election
kjzz.org

Gas prices continue to drop, but demand starting to rise

Gas prices continue to fall in the state and around the country. Arizona is averaging at about $4.37 per gallon. That’s down about 20 cents from a week ago. Though AAA spokesperson Aldo Vazquez says that the trend could end as people change driving habits. “We know that most...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Valley's big dig: Getting ahead of Broadway Curve improvements

As perhaps the most recognizable junction in Arizona, it seems everyone knows the Broadway Curve. The Arizona Department of Transportation’s Julie Gadsby has gotten to know it all too well. She is the construction manager for the massive $776 million improvement project surrounding the curve. “For anyone who has...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy