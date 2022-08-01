Top Arizona federal prosecutor monitoring primary election Tuesday

Read on kjzz.org
Ads promote and attack Blake Masters as AZ Dems call out the GOP Senate candidate
Arizona’s Republican nominee for U.S. Senate released his first campaign ad for the general election right after beating a crowded field of GOP candidates. Arizona Democrats want to label Blake Masters as a dangerous and divisive alternative to Sen. Mark Kelly. The ad for Masters shows his wife saying the U.S. is on the wrong path, and Masters is running for Senate because he wants to help people thrive.
Abraham Hamadeh will face Kris Mayes in Arizona attorney general race
Political newcomer Abraham Hamadeh rode former President Donald Trump’s endorsement to win the GOP’s nominee for Arizona attorney general. The Associated Press called the race for Hamadeh on Wednesday morning. With 97% of precincts reporting, Hamadeh has 32% of the vote, followed by Rodney Glassman with just under 24%, Andrew Gould with 17%, and Dawn Grove with about 13%. Lacey Cooper and Tiffany Shedd received less than 10% of the vote each.
Tom Horne will likely face incumbent Kathy Hoffman in superintendent of public instruction race
Republican Tom Horne will likely face incumbent Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman in the November election. As of Wednesday afternoon, Horne was leading the primary race with about 43% of the vote. Horne is beating out two other opponents on the GOP ticket — Shiry Sapir and Michelle Udall — to get the GOP nod.
Trump loyalist Mark Finchem wins GOP nomination in race for Arizona secretary of state
An Arizona lawmaker who embraces election conspiracies and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump won the Republican primary Tuesday for the top elections post in the presidential battleground. Mark Finchem beat out three other GOP candidates in the race for secretary of state. His challengers included another candidate who...
FBI releases list of missing Native Americans in New Mexico, Navajo Nation
On a regular basis, law enforcement officials are tasked with finding out what happened to people who are missing without explanation from their homes and communities. The problem is significantly more dramatic among the Indigenous population. In response, the FBI in Albuquerque, New Mexico, last month released a list of...
Arizona primary election results 2022: U.S. House of Representatives
Results in the Arizona primary race for U.S. House of Representatives. The winner in each party with face off in the general election in November. Check back for updates. Democrat: Jevin Hodge wins. AP race call at 12:55 a.m. on Aug. 3, 2022. Republican: David Schweikert wins. AP race call...
COVID-19 transmission is still high in Arizona
COVID-19 remains widespread in Arizona. The Department of Health Services this week is reporting 74 deaths from the virus and more than 15,000 new infections. About 30% of recent COVID-19 tests reported to the state have been positive — a near-record high. Just under 5% of Arizona’s hospital beds...
The wet monsoon will continue through August. Here's what that means for Arizona's drought
Thursday was a rainy morning in the Valley as powerful monsoon storms storms pounded the city overnight. The National Weather Service reports parts of Phoenix got 2 inches of rain since Wednesday night. It’s just the latest storm in what’s been a wet monsoon season in Arizona. All the rain...
Gas prices continue to drop, but demand starting to rise
Gas prices continue to fall in the state and around the country. Arizona is averaging at about $4.37 per gallon. That’s down about 20 cents from a week ago. Though AAA spokesperson Aldo Vazquez says that the trend could end as people change driving habits. “We know that most...
Exit Interview: Why award-winning chef Tamara Stanger left Phoenix for Utah
The Show series Exit Interview is about people who have left Phoenix and the reasons why. Because even thought the Valley of the Sun is still one of the fastest growing places in the country, it seems to bleed people who have really made their mark here. From the pounding...
Valley's big dig: Getting ahead of Broadway Curve improvements
As perhaps the most recognizable junction in Arizona, it seems everyone knows the Broadway Curve. The Arizona Department of Transportation’s Julie Gadsby has gotten to know it all too well. She is the construction manager for the massive $776 million improvement project surrounding the curve. “For anyone who has...
