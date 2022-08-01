ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MISportsNow Podcast: Episode 127 – Andrew Taylor

By Joe Buczek
9&10 News
On the latest episode of the MISportsNow Podcast, Tyler Driesenga catches up with Central Michigan University sophomore pitcher Andrew Taylor.

Taylor broke his own CMU record with 126 strikeouts this past season and was the first Chippewa pitcher to be taken in the first four rounds of the MLB Draft since 1986 when he was drafted by the Houston Astros at 80th overall. The Caledonia native was the final pick of the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

9&10 News

