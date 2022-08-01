ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Pete Davidson Chats Up A Shirtless, Unrecognizable Orlando Bloom On Set Of New Movie: Photo

By Eric Todisco
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gdEwm_0h0mtkLQ00
Image Credit: Backgrid AU / BACKGRID

Pete Davidson and Orlando Bloom have a budding bromance going on. The two were seen chatting it up on the set of their upcoming film Wizards! at Wangetti Beach in Queensland, Australia. Orlando, 45, wore a tiny black vest jacket over his shirtless body that highlighted his tattoo-filled muscles and abs. The British actor also wore fake dreadlocks and a pair of black pants in the on-set images.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WKrHk_0h0mtkLQ00
Orlando Bloom & Pete Davidson on the set of ‘Wizards!’ in Australia (Photo: Backgrid AU / BACKGRID)

Pete, 28, showed way less skin than Orlando did on the movie set. The Saturday Night Live alum wore a stained plain T-shirt and pink pants as he chatted with his handsome co-star. Pete held a beverage in his hand and rocked some facial hair including a growing beard and sideburns. Like Orlando, Pete’s tattoos on his arm were visible in the snapshots.

Wizards is directed by David Michod and also stars Franz Rogowski, Naomi Scott, and Sean Harris. The film “follows two hapless pothead beach-bar operators,” played by Pete and Franz, “who run into trouble when they stumbled across stolen loot that they really should have just left alone,” according to Deadline.

Pete and Orlando have formed a close bond working together on their upcoming flick. HollywoodLife recently learned from an EXCLUSIVE source that the actors might have a plan to go out one night soon with Pete’s girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, and Orlando’s fiancee, Katy Perry, in Australia.

“Katy has been staying there with Orlando during filming and he would love to go on a double date all together if Kim’s able to make the trip,” our insider shared. “Pete has really missed Kim but they FaceTime, talk, and text several times a day,” the insider continued. “He’s glad she was able to enjoy some girl time with [her daughter] North [West] and he can’t wait to see her in person again soon.”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Apologizes To Kim Kardashian After Pete Davidson Is Chosen As Her ‘Lover’ On TikTok: Watch

Katy Perry is all about living in a mansion and driving a Tesla — but she’s a bit wary on calling Pete Davidson her “lover.” While playing with the popular MASH (mansion, apartment, shack or house) filter via TikTok on Thursday, August 4, the “Fireworks” singer was hilariously predicted to live in a giant abode, zip around in a luxury electric car and romance the Saturday Night Live comedian. Upon seeing the name of her hypothetical future beau, Katy grimaced and apologized to Pete’s girlfriend and her own fiancé in the caption, writing, “No offense @KimKardashian (and Orlando?).”
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Relaxes In A Bridal White Swimsuit 2 Weeks After Ben Affleck Wedding

Jennifer Lopez, 53, looked incredible in a new photo while laying out in the sun! The new wife, who married Ben Affleck, 49, rocked a white one-piece swimsuit as she posed on a blue and white striped outside on what appeared to be cement for a photoshoot. She had her long hair down and added sunglasses to the look as well as multiple gold bracelets on her wrist as she looked at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Willow Smith Defends Dad Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap: He’s Only ‘Human’

Will Smith rocked the Oscars on Marc 27 when he infamously walked onstage and slapped comedian and presenter Chris Rock. The outrage surrounding the incident hasn’t let up since then, but Will’s famous daughter Willow, 21, has now come to her dad’s defense. “I see my whole family as being human, and I love and accept them for all their humanness,” she told Billboard in an interview published online today (August 5.) “Because of the position that we’re in, our humanness sometimes isn’t accepted, and we’re expected to act in a way that isn’t conducive to a healthy human life and isn’t conducive to being honest.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Khloe Kardashian Feels About Tristan Thompson Being Present During Their Baby’s Birth

Khloe Kardashian has been staying close to home as she eagerly awaits the birth of her second baby via surrogate any day now! And while Khloe, 38, is focused on doing everything needed to prepare for her bundle of joy, the baby’s father, Tristan Thompson, 31, has been running game around the globe, including in Greece recently, where he was seen holding hands with a mystery brunette beauty. Now, as the birth of the former couple’s baby nears, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned if Khloe wants Tristan to be there for the child’s delivery.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Sean Harris
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Orlando Bloom
Person
Franz Rogowski
Person
Katy Perry
Person
Naomi Scott
RadarOnline

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Shopping At Target After Dad Brad Gushes Over Her Epic Dancing: Photos

Even the stars make Target runs. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted loading a vehicle with her recent Target purchase on Aug. 4 alongside a friend. The 16-year-old kept it casual in white shorts with a frayed hem, black Vans sneakers, and a long-sleeve printed maroon crewneck sweater. She had her hair thrown up in a bun and protected herself with a black face mask.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Wizards#British
HollywoodLife

Vanna White’s Partner John Donaldson: Everything to Know About Their 10 Year Relationship, Plus Her 1st Marriage

Vanna White has been a TV staple for 40 years! As the hostess of Wheel of Fortune, she’s been a beloved personality, long associated with her role of revealing letters on the puzzles for years. While her time on the major game show is her most well-known accomplishment, Vanna, 65, has also had a few public relationships during her time on the show. For the past decade, she’s been in a committed relationship with John Donaldson, who clearly makes her very happy! Keep reading to find out more about John and Vanna’s relationship as well as her past loves!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HollywoodLife

Martha Stewart’s Daughter Alexis: Everything To Know About Her Only Child

The legendary Martha Stewart, 81, has a legacy aside from her famous cooking shows and kitchenware lines – her daughter! That’s right, Martha has only one child and it is her daughter Alexis Stewart. Martha had her daughter back in 1965 when she was married to her husband Andrew Stewart. Both Martha and Andrew called it quits in 1990 after 29 years of marriage.
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

Chrissy Teigen Pregnant 2 Years After Devastating Miscarriage: See 1st Bump Photos

There’s a bun in the oven! Chrissy Teigen, 36, revealed that she and her husband John Legend, 43, have another baby on the way on Wednesday, August 3. The Cravings author cradled her baby bump in a black crop top and tulle underwear by Gucci as she revealed that she’s expecting following her devastating 2020 miscarriage and IVF journey. “The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” she began.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Teresa Giudice’s 4 Daughters Rock Cute Dresses At Her Bridal Shower: ‘Built In Best Friends’

Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana Giudice, 13, proudly posed with their mom, Teresa Giudice, 50, at the Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s bridal shower in Asbury Park, NJ last weekend, and each girl, who Teresa calls her “built in best friends”, matched in blue. As you can see in the photo below, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana wore mini dresses in different shades of blue, while Gia wore a longer dress that appeared white with a blue floral design on it.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kanye West’s 5th Divorce Attorney Quits As Rapper ‘Comes To Terms’ With Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is out of an attorney, again. The rapper and former husband of Kim Kardashian lost his fifth attorney Samantha Spector, as she asked a judge to release her from the case. The motion was granted on Friday, August 5, per documents obtained by HollywoodLife. This leaves him currently without representation. “Attorney has shown sufficient reasons why the motion to be relieved as counsel should be granted and why the attorney has brought a motion under Code of Civil Procedure section 284(2) instead of filing a consent under section 284(1),” the official docs read. “Attorney is relieved as counsel of record for client.”
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
HollywoodLife

Chrissy Teigen Poses For Cute Photos Taken By Son Miles, 4, 1 Day After Pregnancy News

Just one day after announcing that she is pregnant once again, Chrissy Teigen, 36, shared a cute family photo to her Instagram! Her equally gorgeous mom Vilailuck Teigen, 60, and daughter Luna, 6, posed with matching peace signs for the photo in front of an indoor playground. Chrissy captioned the post, “photos by miles,” revealing her adorable son Miles, 4, was the talented photographer!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Rocks Casual, Baggy Clothes During 4AM Stroll With A$AP Rocky In NYC: Photos

Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 33, are adjusting to a new life as parents, and the late nights that come along with it! The famous duo recently stepped out at 4:00 AM in New York City. In pics and video, which you can SEE HERE, the Fenty Beauty maven rocked black baggy pants that almost looked like a maxi skirt as she walked along the deserted streets with Rocky. She pulled her hair up into a messy ben on top of her head and rocked a black hoodie and simple earrings. In other pics, the “Umbrella” songstress also wore sunglasses, despite the late hour.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
224K+
Followers
20K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy