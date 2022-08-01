Pete Davidson Chats Up A Shirtless, Unrecognizable Orlando Bloom On Set Of New Movie: Photo

Image Credit: Backgrid AU / BACKGRID

Pete Davidson and Orlando Bloom have a budding bromance going on. The two were seen chatting it up on the set of their upcoming film Wizards! at Wangetti Beach in Queensland, Australia. Orlando, 45, wore a tiny black vest jacket over his shirtless body that highlighted his tattoo-filled muscles and abs. The British actor also wore fake dreadlocks and a pair of black pants in the on-set images.

Orlando Bloom & Pete Davidson on the set of ‘Wizards!’ in Australia (Photo: Backgrid AU / BACKGRID)

Pete, 28, showed way less skin than Orlando did on the movie set. The Saturday Night Live alum wore a stained plain T-shirt and pink pants as he chatted with his handsome co-star. Pete held a beverage in his hand and rocked some facial hair including a growing beard and sideburns. Like Orlando, Pete’s tattoos on his arm were visible in the snapshots.

Wizards is directed by David Michod and also stars Franz Rogowski, Naomi Scott, and Sean Harris. The film “follows two hapless pothead beach-bar operators,” played by Pete and Franz, “who run into trouble when they stumbled across stolen loot that they really should have just left alone,” according to Deadline.

Pete and Orlando have formed a close bond working together on their upcoming flick. HollywoodLife recently learned from an EXCLUSIVE source that the actors might have a plan to go out one night soon with Pete’s girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, and Orlando’s fiancee, Katy Perry, in Australia.

“Katy has been staying there with Orlando during filming and he would love to go on a double date all together if Kim’s able to make the trip,” our insider shared. “Pete has really missed Kim but they FaceTime, talk, and text several times a day,” the insider continued. “He’s glad she was able to enjoy some girl time with [her daughter] North [West] and he can’t wait to see her in person again soon.”