Jim Shirley, executive director of the Arts and Cultural Alliance, has announced his retirement. Shirley took the helm as executive director of the organization, formerly known as the Arts Council, in 2009. According to a story in the Sarasota Observer, sister paper of the Business Observer, he announced on Tuesday, Aug. 2, that he will retire at the end of 2022.

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO