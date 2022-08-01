ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
businessobserverfl.com

Clearwater tech firm launches investment arm

Clearwater-based KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE), a provider of security awareness training and a popular simulated phishing platform, has launched KnowBe4 Ventures, a venture-capital investment arm that will focus on early-stage startups that aim to enhance the human layer of cybersecurity — raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics.
CLEARWATER, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Locally owned fitness chain secures site for third gym in region

Epic Health and Fitness, a franchise fitness chain headquartered in Spring Hill, has secured a location for its third gym in the Tampa Bay region, in Brooksville. In addition to Spring Hill, the company has a franchise in Weeki Wachee. According to a news release, the Brooksville Epic Health and...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Hillsborough County’s bed-tax revenue again shatters record

Hillsborough County, for the 13th consecutive month, has generated a record-breaking amount of revenue from tourist development taxes, also known as bed taxes, bringing in more than $5 million. According to a news release from Visit Tampa Bay, the destination marketing organization for Tampa and Hillsborough County, June’s $5,381,108 in...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Road less traveled: Tourism campaign charts an unconventional course

Key takeaway: Clearwater-based FKQ Advertising + Marketing, working on behalf of its client, Visit Tampa Bay, was tasked with creating a new tourism marketing campaign for Tampa and Hillsborough County. Core challenge: Luckily, Tampa Bay was one of the fastest markets in the country to bounce back from the pandemic,...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Massive downtown redevelopment now goes to the voters

Clearwater’s City Council voted unanimously to move forward with two massive projects that are sure to change the face of the city’s downtown. The final say, however, will be up to voters in November. “Tonight is really momentous on many levels,” Frank Hibbard, the city’s mayor, said prior...
CLEARWATER, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Prominent Lakewood Ranch homebuilder promotes 14

A plethora of employees at Neal Communities have something to celebrate — promotions. The Lakewood Ranch homebuilder promoted 14 employees, with tenures ranging from two to nearly 14 years, over the last several months. “We try hard to create a family atmosphere,” Pat Neal, founder and chairman of Neal...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Prominent figure in the arts announces retirement

Jim Shirley, executive director of the Arts and Cultural Alliance, has announced his retirement. Shirley took the helm as executive director of the organization, formerly known as the Arts Council, in 2009. According to a story in the Sarasota Observer, sister paper of the Business Observer, he announced on Tuesday, Aug. 2, that he will retire at the end of 2022.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

New bistro added to mix at Wellen Park

A big welcome goes to Louie's Bistro. The breakfast and lunch bistro has officially opened, as of late July, in the Wellen Park Welcome Center, a new community in Venice. It's operated by the Venice Island Coffee owners Jennifer and Corey Pope, and features family recipes and southern-style dishes. Most of the Wellen Park community is within the city limits of North Port.

VENICE, FL
