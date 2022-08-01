Read on www.chronicleonline.com
Citrus County Chronicle
Real Estate Digest
Tropic Shores Realty is happy to welcome three more new agents to our Crystal River office. Debbie Infantine can be reached at 352-302-8046 or by email: debinfantine@yahoo.com. Karla Pantoja can be reached at 352-270-1115 or by email: kpantojapr@gmail.com. Larry Scinta can be reached at 352-220-0608 or by email: larrysrealty1@gmail.com. Hance...
Citrus County Chronicle
Two county piers closed
Fishermen wanting to drop a line at the Ozello fishing pier will have a long wait. The Citrus County Parks & Recreation department closed this week the Ozello pier on South John Brown Drive in Crystal River, with the county’s spokesperson saying that it was beyond repair and needed to be replaced.
Citrus County Chronicle
Life jacket loaner station installed at Hunter Springs Park
Children’s safety while in the water is a major concern especially during the summer months here in Citrus County as kids are out of school, but now families can have easy access to life jackets for their kids to go swimming at the popular Hunter Springs Park. Cayla’s Coats...
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County still below average for rain this summer
After a slow start to the wet season, the rains are coming back slowly. Citrus County received about 7.4 inches of rain, lower than the historical average of 8.6 inches for July, according to the monthly data report from the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) So far this summer...
Citrus County Chronicle
FDOT officially puts halt to turnpike routes
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) formally announced Thursday it is quashing the four routes it had studied and will seek other options, including Interstate 75 improvements. In a news release, FDOT said it completed the Alternative Corridor Evaluation (ACE) study for the Northern Turnpike Extension without recommending a specific...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness Country Jam drawing interest among ticket buyers
Inverness is taking a gamble this fall putting the city’s popular Cooter Festival on hiatus and creating the Cooter Country Jam in the same time slot. But after 18 years and a declining attendance, city officials wanted to try something new for the event in late October. One of...
Citrus County Chronicle
Racing for a good cause
CHIEFLAND — Winning wasn’t the goal. For employees at Southern Leisure RV Resort in Chiefland, they were competing for something even bigger. On July 28, the RV resort held a race. But, this was no ordinary contest. Rather, it was a cardboard-box-boat-race that took place in the RV resort’s Olympic-size swimming pool.
Citrus County Chronicle
Health Notes
The Stable Faith Cowboy Church, located at 12077 Broad St., Brooksville, will host an ABC of Dementia workshop from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Aug. 13. The workshop is free and open to the public. Conducted by Debbie Selsavage, president of Coping with Dementia LLC, the workshop will define Alzheimer’s and dementia,...
Citrus County Chronicle
County to address paving company concerns
County commissioners Tuesday will address performance issues with one of its road repaving contractors and consider barring the company from bidding on additional work until work is substantially complete. The county in January contracted with Lecanto-based Pave-Rite to undertake some of its residential road resurfacing work. The start date was...
Citrus County Chronicle
Dental Excellence
Dr. Monique Belin is devoted to “saving the world one tooth at a time.” Her mission has led her to become the first endodontist in Inverness and only the second in Citrus County. “I’m trying to change the narrative of root canals,” she said. “People know others who’ve...
Citrus County Chronicle
Filing deadline over for Crystal River Offices
Qualifying week for Crystal River City Council seat number two and the mayor’s seat ended at noon, Friday, Aug. 5 with the incumbents the only ones filing. Seat two is held by Cindi Guy and the mayor’s seat is held by Joe Meek. The two ran unopposed for...
Citrus County Chronicle
Around Town
Chief Theatre Children’s Summer Workshop – now through Aug. 7th. Chief Theatre, home of the Suwannee Valley Players, presents Beauty is a Beast, written by D.M. Larson and directed by Angie Acevedo. Friday nights at 7:30pm; Saturdays at 2:00pm and 7:30pm and Sunday’s at 2:00pm. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at chieftheatre.org or call (352)493-2787.
Citrus County Chronicle
400HZ REPAIR
Citrus County Chronicle
LEVY COUNTY ARRESTS
Amann, Briauna, age 20 of Fanning Springs, FL, booked 7/27/2022 at 12:10, Hold for other agency, NO BOND. Arevalo, Milton Josue-Ramos, age 18 of Davie, FL, booked 7/13/2002 at 01:03, Operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, ROR. Carlton, Thomas Wayne, age 49 of Cross City, FL, booked 7/29/2022...
Citrus County Chronicle
Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision in Dunnellon
A Beverly Hills man suffered serious injuries Monday, Aug. 1, after he lost control of his motorcycle as it approached a construction zone on West Pennsylvania Avenue in Dunnellon. The 30-year-old rider was traveling east on County Road 40 at a high rate of speed as it approached a construction...
Citrus County Chronicle
Burglaries, thefts, vandalisms report July 26 through Aug. 3
Here are the reported burglaries, thefts and vandalisms (criminal mischiefs) for Tuesday, July 26, by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office:. Burglary, 8:50 a.m. July 26, off Pioneer Terrace, Hernando. Burglary, 3:52 p.m. July 26, off Harrison Street, Hernando. Here are the reported burglaries, thefts and vandalisms (criminal mischiefs) for...
Citrus County Chronicle
Lifetime Achievement
Throughout his long career as a surgeon and Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT) specialist, Dr. Rama Nathan’s motto has been “live and learn to serve and sacrifice.” He has lived that philosophy as a physician, a father, a community leader, and through serving our country as a member of the U.S. Air Force.
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l USFWS celebrates reopening of refuge headquarters
Can many levels of government, businesses and citizens work together for the common good?. The creation of the Refuge and Visitor Center is an amazing success story of cooperation among government, business and private individuals. Citrus County has a beautiful new jewel located on the waters of King’s Bay in...
Citrus County Chronicle
Deadline Friday to file for Crystal River council
Qualifying week for Crystal River City Council seat number two and the mayor’s seat will end at noon, Friday, Aug. 5. Currently, seat two is held by Cindi Guy and the mayor’s seat is held by Joe Meek. To file to run for office, contact the city clerk’s...
Citrus County Chronicle
Administrative Professional
Jennifer Henley has always had an interest in healthcare. In fact, she was in the first graduating class at the Crystal River High School Health Academy. Although she quickly realized that working as a clinician was not in the cards for her, that interest continued as she pursued a business career. Today, as administrator at Diamond Ridge Health and Rehab, Henley combines her business acumen with her love of the healthcare field. It’s a combination that works for her, her staff, and her residents.
