Ford Maverick Air Strut Suspension Kit Now Available For Certain Models

The Lincoln Nautilus has faced its fair share of trials and tribulations in recent months, as well as a few notable achievements. The Nautilus was the slowest selling new vehicle on the market in June, even though it gained market share in the the D-segment luxury crossover segment in the first quarter of 2022. The Lincoln Nautilus also finished as the highest-ranked mid-size premium SUV in J.D. Power’s most recent Initial Quality Study (IQS), though the crossover is also slated to be discontinued following the 2023 model year. Now, the ups and downs continue, as the Lincoln Nautilus has been ranked among the top 10 models with the highest brand loyalty – joining its platform-mate, the Ford Edge in that regard.

BUYING CARS ・ 22 HOURS AGO