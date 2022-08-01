Ford Maverick Air Strut Suspension Kit Now Available For Certain Models

Read on fordauthority.com
Related
fordauthority.com
Ford Maverick Hybrid Among Top Considered Electrified Vehicles
Following its launch, the 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid quickly exceeded Ford’s expectations in terms of consumer interest, which wound up surpassing the automaker’s production capacity, prompting it to stop taking orders early this year. Since then, the Ford Maverick Hybrid has remained a hot commodity among critics and shoppers of all kinds – including first-time truck buyers and those shopping for an economy sedan – routinely ranking as one of the fastest-selling vehicles on the market. That interest continued in the second quarter of 2022, as the Ford Maverick Hybrid has retained its spot on Kelley Blue Book’s list of the top considered electrified vehicles.
fordauthority.com
Ford CEO Jim Farley Says Internal Combustion Lineup Is Too Complex
As it continues to deal with supply chain constraints amid a major electrification push, Ford is also working to simplify its operations and boost profit. As a result, fewer new vehicle configurations are landing on dealer lots, with inventory consisting of better-selling combinations of models and features, while Blue Oval vehicles in general will sport fewer configurations moving forward, as Ford Authority reported back in June. Regardless, CEO Jim Farley still believes that the automaker’s existing Ford Blue ICE lineup is too complex, as he discussed while speaking on the automaker’s Q2 earnings call recently.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco Family Gains New GOAT Badge Accessory
The Blue Oval’s official Ford Bronco catalog has gained a slew of parts and accessories that owners of the rugged SUV can purchase in recent months, including a tube door kit, power packs for the Ford 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost and Ford 2.7L V6 EcoBoost engines, Method wheels, a two-inch lift kit, a Sasquatch fender flare kit, tire pressure monitoring kit, an off-road fog light kit by Rigid, a bead lock wheel kit, bead lock ring kit, a roof-mounted off-road light kit, red and orange bead lock trim rings, a black Wildtrak rear emblem, tow hooks in a trio of colors, and windshield banners. Now, that catalog is expanding yet again with a new GOAT badge accessory for the Ford Bronco family that’s truly unique.
fordauthority.com
Ford Explorer Incentive Offers 2.9 Percent APR During August 2022
During August 2022, a Ford Explorer incentive offers 2.9 percent APR financing for select models, and the incentive is only available in select markets. 2022 Ford Explorer discount offers for August 2022 vary by region. Below, we’re providing the largest discounts in four major U.S. markets:. New York: 3.9...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fordauthority.com
Ford 2.7L V6 EcoBoost Engine vs. GM 2.7L I-4 Turbo: Comparison
The twin-turbocharged Ford 2.7L V6 EcoBoost Nano powerplant has been around for a few years now, debuting in the 2015 Ford F-150 and seeing use in the Ford Edge and Lincoln Nautilus, among other vehicles, producing as much as 335 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque, depending on configuration. However, General Motors also introduced a revised version of its own 2.7L I-4 Turbo L3B powerplant in conjunction with the refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado, which makes it more competitive in terms of output compared to the older version, which produced 310 horsepower and 348 pound-feet of torque.
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Lightning And PowerBoost Pickups Being Sent To Kentucky
Pro Power Onboard-equipped Ford F-150 PowerBoost pickups have proven to be a literal life-saver through a variety of major weather events in recent years, providing portable power for those in need. Ford has used this capability to help others affected by natural disasters by shipping these pickups to different parts around the country in the past. Now, it’s doing that once again following some devastating flooding in Kentucky – where the automaker owns and operates two assembly plants – by sending a number of PowerBoost and Ford F-150 Lightning pickups to the area, CEO Jim Farley recently revealed via Twitter.
fordauthority.com
Ford Edge Top Ranked Vehicle In U.S. For Brand Loyalty In May 2022
The Ford Edge has enjoyed some success in recent months, posting a healthy 19.24 percent sales increase in Q1 of this year and ranking fourth in the mid-size and full-size mainstream crossover segment in the U.S. with a 6 percent market share. And even though it’s on the brink of being discontinued, the Ford Edge was also the top ranked vehicle in the U.S. in terms of brand loyalty in May 2022, according to new data from IHS Markit, with an impressive 71.2 percent score.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Maverick Tremor Heads To Mexico Early Next Year
Ford Mexico is in the midst of a major transformation as it aims to become a major export for engineering services following the opening of a new Global Technology and Business Center, as well as the launch of several new products including the 2022 Ford Expedition and E-Transit in March, as well as the Ford Lobo Raptor R – otherwise known as the Ford F-150 Raptor R in the U.S. – later this year. Now, that lineup is set to expand once again, as the recently-revealed 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor will also launch in Mexico early next year, the automaker has announced.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford Escape Retail Order Banks To Close August 10th
The 2022 Ford Escape represents the final model year for this particular iteration of the compact crossover before a mid-cycle refresh takes place for the 2023 model year. Regardless, the 2022 Escape ushered in a few minor changes, including adding a hands-free liftgate removal option in June and a mandatory 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot removal option across all models last month due to supply constraints. However, order banks for the 2022 Escape PHEV closed last month due to high demand, and now the rest of the 2022 Ford Escape lineup will follow suit next week, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority.
fordauthority.com
Is This Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 An S650 Test Bed?
The 2024 Ford Mustang is slated to be completely unveiled on September 14th. However, details on the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 have been slim, at best, as The Blue Oval has kept things close to the vest when it comes to the range-topping performance pony car. However, Ford Authority spies recently snapped a series of two new photos that suggests Ford is possibly using a current-gen model to test a potential S650 GT500, which could be a hint that a next-gen model is in development.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Gains All-New Black Diamond Off-Road Package
Following its launch in 2020 for the 2021 model year, the Ford Bronco Sport has received a few minor tweaks, and the 2023 model year seems poised to continue that trend. As Ford Authority reported earlier this week, the 2023 Ford Bronco Sport could be gaining a Heritage model like its big brother, the Ford Bronco, one that adds some retro-inspired touches to the rugged, off-road-focused crossover. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2023 Ford Bronco Sport lineup will also gain an all-new Black Diamond Off-Road Package, too.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Ranger Adds Splash Jungle Edition Package
While the all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger has already launched in a handful of markets around the world, the redesigned pickup won’t be arriving in the U.S. until next year. As such, the 2023 Ford Ranger soldiers on in North America following minimal changes for the 2022 model year, including the addition of the new Splash Package and Splash Limited Edition. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2023 Ford Ranger will also be adding the new Splash Jungle Edition Package to its lineup, too.
fordauthority.com
Lincoln 100th Anniversary Timepieces Officially Revealed
Last year, Lincoln teamed up with Detroit lifestyle designer Shinola to create the one-off Lincoln Aviator Shinola, an even more bespoke version of the luxurious crossover using elements inspired by Shinola’s bike seats, duffle bags, and watches, along with an exterior hue similar to the company’s pearl stone watch dials. Now, the two companies have teamed up yet again, this time to celebrate the forthcoming Lincoln 100th anniversary with a special pair of timepieces.
fordauthority.com
Lincoln Nautilus Among Top 10 Models With Highest Brand Loyalty
The Lincoln Nautilus has faced its fair share of trials and tribulations in recent months, as well as a few notable achievements. The Nautilus was the slowest selling new vehicle on the market in June, even though it gained market share in the the D-segment luxury crossover segment in the first quarter of 2022. The Lincoln Nautilus also finished as the highest-ranked mid-size premium SUV in J.D. Power’s most recent Initial Quality Study (IQS), though the crossover is also slated to be discontinued following the 2023 model year. Now, the ups and downs continue, as the Lincoln Nautilus has been ranked among the top 10 models with the highest brand loyalty – joining its platform-mate, the Ford Edge in that regard.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Explorer Arrives Later This Year Completely Unchanged
Following a redesign for the 2020 model year, the Ford Explorer received a few changes for 2022, including the addition of standard rear-wheel drive for the ST, the new ST-Line trim, and a few other minor tweaks. Meanwhile, a refreshed Ford Explorer was recently revealed in China sporting a different look and a revised interior compared to its North American counterpart. It would make sense to assume that the U.S. Explorer would follow suit, but as Ford Authority reported yesterday, that isn’t likely to happen. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2023 Ford Explorer will arrive later this year, completely unchanged from the 2022 model year.
fordauthority.com
Stolen Ford F-150 Raptor Pickups Recovered Pretty Quickly: Video
There have been a rash of vehicle thefts lately, with thieves notably targeting the Ford lots in Dearborn, Michigan, and showing particular interest in high-dollar vehicles like the Ford F-150 Raptor. Over 75 Ford F-150 pickups were stolen from a handful of Ford-owned lots over the last year, many of which were Raptors accounting for a $700,000 loss. Thankfully, authorities have tracked some of these missing vehicles down, according to Click On Detroit.
fordauthority.com
2023 Lincoln Corsair To Drop Optional 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost Engine
As Ford Authority reported last November, the 2023 Lincoln Corsair is set to receive a handful of changes for the new model year as part of a forthcoming mid-cycle refresh. Those changes include a few styling updates such as a much larger front grille than the current model, along with a revised rear section and some interior and tech upgrades. Now, sources familiar with the matter have informed Ford Authority of yet another change for the 2023 Lincoln Corsair – the luxury crossover is dropping its optional turbocharged Ford 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost engine.
fordauthority.com
Ford Backed Argo AI Creates Panel Of Outsiders To Tackle Safety Issues
Ford’s self-driving subsidiary Argo AI has reached a few important milestones in its quest to provide autonomous commercial vehicle services in recent months, including ditching human safety drivers in Austin, Texas, and Miami, Florida, as well as reinventing the way that self-driving vehicles see bicyclists. Following a rapid expansion, the company recently laid off 150 workers, but reportedly remains on track to reach its goals, regardless. Now Argo AI has taken yet another step in its lengthy quest to provide driver-less transportation to the masses – it has created a panel of outsiders to tackle key safety issues dubbed the Argo Safety Advisory Council, according to The Verge.
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Breaks World Auction Record
The Ford Mustang Mach-E has remained in short supply and high demand since its launch, and was one of the fastest-selling used vehicles in June as those seeking out the EV crossover have been forced to turn to the used car market. That same demand quickly exceeded The Blue Oval’s production capacity for the 2022 model year, prompting it to stop taking orders for the Mach-E back in April. However, while it’s completely normal to see many vehicles selling for over MSRP these days, a 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition that crossed the block at Barrett-Jackson’s Las Vegas auction raked in an incredible, world record-breaking $113,000 this week.
fordauthority.com
Ford CFO John Lawler Says Stake In Rivian Is Worth $2 Billion
Things got off to a splendid start for upstart EV automaker Rivian, which raised a considerable amount of money from the likes of Ford, Amazon, and numerous other investors before enjoying one of the largest IPOs in history last year. However, the company’s stock price soon came crashing down, mostly because of supply chain constraints and their resulting impact on production. Ford has also sold millions of its Rivian shares in recent weeks after estimating that it earned $8.2 billion from those investments in Q4 of 2021 alone, a value that promptly took a nose dive along with share prices. Regardless, Ford CFO John Lawler recently revealed that Ford still owns a significant stake in Rivian while speaking on the automaker’s Q2 earnings call.
Comments / 0