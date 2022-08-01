ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Will the Market React to Banco de Chile (BCH) Stock Getting a Bullish Rating

 2 days ago
CBS News

AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.

A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
STOCKS
MemeStockMaven

Why GameStop Stock Is Outperforming the S&P 500 In 2022

The S&P 500 has had the worst first half of a year since 1970. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) , which tracks the index, has fallen more than 20% since the start of 2022. There are many reasons why the S&P 500 has performed so badly: recession fears, rampant inflation, geopolitical conflicts in Eastern Europe, COVID lockdowns in China, and the ongoing global supply-chain crisis are among the "greatest hits."
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Veeva succeeds by helping life sciences companies develop essential products. Visa is the leading payment network system, and it can still grow by leaps and bounds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Benzinga

U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

10 Best Stocks to Buy Now in August

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. August is here, and I have 10 stocks...
STOCKS
Bloomberg

Stock Gains Cool in Asia as US Equity Futures Dip: Markets Wrap

A rally in stocks cooled in Asia on Thursday as investors assessed the corporate profit outlook, while wagers on further Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes supported Treasury yields. MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific share gauge added about 0.5%, helped by a climb in Chinese tech companies propelled by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. ahead...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

UBS in Favor of These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

UBS Group (UBS) recently released a list of top-conviction plays, as it believes the broader economic state calls for investors to divert from a broad-based equities portfolio. Conviction investing is a tactical approach, which means that investors overweight a small number of stocks in the short run, and it can be profitable if done correctly. Here are three high-conviction plays contracted from UBS’ list that I’m bullish on.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Latam's MercadoLibre Profits Soar, Company Plans Growth

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -South American e-commerce giant MercadoLibre Inc reported on Wednesday that its second-quarter net income rose 79.8% year-on-year, beating earnings forecasts. The company, present in 18 countries including Brazil, Mexico and Colombia, reported a net income for the three-month period of $123 million, beating a Refinitiv forecast of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Cheddar News

Airbnb Shares Fall on Q2 Earnings

Airbnb shares fell following its recent earnings report. The home-rental company beat the second-quarter top line — 56 cents against the Refinitiv estimate of 43 cents. However, it fell short in revenue, but not by much: $2.10 billion vs. the $2.11 billion estimate. Airb2b was down close to 9% in after-hours trading. The company hopes to remain steady in Q3 with 25% year-over-year growth expected.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
AFP

Uber reports loss, but beats income expectations

Uber reported better-than-expected revenue on Tuesday, fueled by strong demand for its ride-hailing and food delivery services that have drawn a surge in drivers looking to offset inflation's bite. - Bumpy earnings season - Uber also notched gains in monthly active platform consumers, gross bookings and trips compared with a year ago, reflecting higher demand but also a higher number of drivers for its signature ride service and food delivery operations.
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

When Stock Futures Fall, Investors Brace for a Challenging Start

Many investors track futures prices to inform their trading decisions. Before the market opens, you may hear financial media outlets share updates on futures prices, whether they’re rising or falling. What does it mean when stock futures fall?. Article continues below advertisement. Apart from stocks, there's also a futures...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Stocks start August with slide after best month since 2020

Stocks on Wall Street gave up early gains and closed slightly lower Monday as investors began another busy week of company earnings and economic reports. The S&P 500 gave up an early gain to end down 0.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.1% and the Nasdaq fell 0.2%. Smaller company stocks also gave back some of their recent gains, nudging the Russell 2000 0.1% lower.
STOCKS

