MANATEE COUNTY – It’s safe to go back in the water. The no-swim advisories that have been in place since July 26 were lifted Wednesday morning for Bayfront Park north, Manatee Beach north, Coquina Beach north and the south side of the Palma Sola Causeway. Lifting the advisories means that bacteria counts have dropped to acceptable levels and that the public can once again safely enter these waters.

MANATEE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO