Katy Perry Feeds Her Fans (Literally) — Video Surfaces of the Artist Throwing Pizza in a Club

Katy Perry took her song “Bon appétit” to a new level. The “Teenage Dream” singer appeared at a Las Vegas nightclub over the weekend, bringing a box of pizza and sharing slices with other people in the venue. Of course, KatyCats took to social media, sharing their thoughts on the meme-worthy moment.

Katy Perry hosts ‘PLAY: Las Vegas’ from The Theatre at Resorts World

Katy Perry performs during Katy Perry: PLAY Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Las Vegas | John Shearer/Getty Images for Katy Perry

Perry is an award-winning songwriter known for “Teenage Dream,” “ Dark Horse ,” “I Kissed A Girl,” and “ Part of Me .” She made a name for herself with her unique and colorful persona, reflected in her pop songs and outfits.

This singer is also the next in a long line of Las Vegas performers who enjoyed a residency in the city. In 2022, she opened her Katy Perry PLAY: Las Vegas at AYU Dayclub in Resorts World Las Vegas. The same year, Perry was given the key to the Las Vegas Strip.

“I have a lot of roots here, and this just feels so natural to be here,” Perry said during the ceremony. “…I think there is a through-thread in my whole career of just being a little OTT [over the top], and that’s exactly what Las Vegas is, so it’s a perfect match”

Katy Perry trended on Twitter after throwing pizza at a club

Dressed in a pink outfit, Katy Perry danced inside a Las Vegas nightclub. She also surprised attendees by opening a pizza box and flinging the food at people in the crowd. Sometimes, the artist threw slices along with a plate. Other times, she opted to toss the pieces directly at attendees. Bon appétit, baby.

Of course, Perry became a top trending topic on social media following the pizza toss. Some fans on Twitter compared her to a mother feeding her children, while others referenced food moments throughout her career.

“Obsessed with Katy Perry’s just eat era,” one Twitter user joked, posting the video clip. Another shared a video of themself enjoying a slice, captioning it, “Me after catching pizza from Katy Perry in the club.”

“Katy Perry throwing slices of pizza at gay people in the club,” a Twitter user said. “A mother feeding her young. It’s biology.”

Katy Perry released several food-themed songs (and a cheeseburger Met Gala outfit)

As noted by many KatyCats, this artist sometimes writes about food. She appeared on the 2022 single “Did Somebody Say” thanks to a partnership with Just Eat. Perry dressed in a cheese hat for the music video, also sharing her love for pizza with the lyrics. Of course, Perry also released “Bon appétit.”

Perry came dressed as a giant cheeseburger for the Met Gala after party. That year, the theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” which perfectly coincided with the artist’s food-themed look.

Music by Perry is available on most major streaming platforms. Tickets for Katy Perry PLAY: Las Vegas, with added shows on Oct. 5, 7, 8, 14, 15, 19, 21, and 22, are available on the artist’s website .

