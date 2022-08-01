ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Top athletes train with special ops veterans in off-season program

By Jonathan Lehrfeld
MilitaryTimes
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.militarytimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MilitaryTimes

It‘s official: The Marine Corps has its 1st Black 4-star general

On Monday the Senate officially confirmed Lt. Gen. Michael Langley as the nation’s first Black four-star Marine general. Langley, who will now lead U.S. troops in Africa as the commander of U.S. Africa Command, was widely expected to land the confirmation following a hearing by the Senate Armed Services Committee in late July.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

‘In prison or the DFAC?’: soldiers complain about base food

Times look tough for the U.S. Army if a photo of the breakfast served at one of the dining facilities to a soldier with the 299th Brigade Support Battalion is any indication. “I guess 299BSB is broke as hell, and we still went to NTC,” wrote user u/willsugmar, who shared a picture of a meager biscuit, sad scrambled eggs, and a pathetic puddle of gravy.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Tell us: Where was your favorite Marine expeditionary unit stop?

Marines of all generations, we want to know: Where was your favorite Marine expeditionary unit stop?. Did you contribute to drinking all the beer in Iceland?. We are in the market for reviews, epic stories and even photos from your favorite Marine Corps MEU stops for a future story. Submissions...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Iron Dome intercepts targets, works with US systems in Army test

JERUSALEM — The U.S. Army has completed an interceptor test of the Iron Dome air defense system, the second event of its kind since two batteries were supplied to the service at the end of 2020. The newly revealed test at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, which took...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Government
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
Local
California Sports
MilitaryTimes

Leaders, stop stressing the metrics, Army Reserve chief says

ARLINGTON, Va. – The chief of the Army Reserve has a message that might bring relief to unit commanders, but could also make a dedicated Army data geek’s head explode. “Leaders need to stop monitoring metrics every week,” Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels wrote in a recent paper she discussed today in a talk at the headquarters of the nonprofit Association of the U.S. Army.
MILITARY
CBS Denver

The new frontier in knee replacement has arrived in Colorado

Knee replacement surgery happens about 800,000 times a year in the United States. "Multiple studies have shown that about 80% of people are very happy with their knee replacement," said Dr. Brian Larkin, an orthopedic surgeon, and Chief Medical Officer with Orthopedic Centers of Colorado. That leaves 20% of patients...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Winters
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Two million people lack running water in the US. This Navajo Nation team is turning on the taps on tribal land

For 76 years, Lucy Vandever lived without running water. Then one day, she could turn on the taps.“She bought herself a washer and dryer, and loves to water the trees that she’s planted. I’ll see her washing her car outside. Those are some things that I like to see, especially for our elderly people,” Cindy Howe, Ms Vandever’s niece, told The Independent.Ms Vandever had been bottom of a waiting list to have her home hooked up to a water main “for years and years”, her niece said. As a member of the Navajo Nation, the tribal elder’s experience is far...
POLITICS
MilitaryTimes

US House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, defying Beijing

TAIPEI, Taiwan — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan late Tuesday, becoming the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island claimed by China, which quickly announced that it would conduct military maneuvers in retaliation for her presence. Pelosi flew in aboard a U.S....
FOREIGN POLICY
MilitaryTimes

Big changes ahead for how troops battle future chemical, biological threats

BALTIMORE — Over the next few years, troops working closely with chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats will get new suits, gloves and better detection devices. Those are small, though important, changes in how they can better combat a growing list of nasty threats that do not always involve...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Growing together: Partnerships are essential to forge a path to peace

“What a historic time,” I thought to myself as I sat down to prep for the upcoming Senior Enlisted Leader International Summit. More than just an opportunity to meet, dialogue and share perspectives with my enlisted partners from more than 65 nations, SELIS represents a promise to the future — a promise to work together, in the spirit of trust and solidarity, to ensure the world our children, and their children, inherit will enjoy longstanding peace and stability.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Special Ops#Olympics#The U S Ski Team#The Alpine Ski World Cup
MilitaryTimes

5 military movies that would be better with Velociraptors

If there is one indisputable fact, it’s that dinosaurs are awesome. Anyone who disagrees is entitled to that opinion, but they are simply wrong. And while there are plenty of films that chronicle the scaly heroes of the Mesozoic Era, it also is fun to see movies and shows about dinosaurs living among humans.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

US Senate votes in favor of Finland, Sweden joining NATO

U.S. Senators delivered overwhelming bipartisan approval to NATO membership for Finland and Sweden Wednesday, calling expansion of the Western defensive bloc a “slam-dunk” for U.S. national security and a day of reckoning for Russian President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine. Wednesday’s 95-1 vote — for the...
FOREIGN POLICY
MilitaryTimes

US, Indonesian soldiers hold drills on Sumatra amid China concerns

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The United States and Indonesian militaries began annual joint combat exercises Wednesday on Indonesia’s Sumatra island, joined for the first time by participants from other partner nations, signaling stronger ties amid growing maritime activity by China in the Indo-Pacific region. More than 5,000 soldiers...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
MilitaryTimes

The 29th Infantry Division gets to keep its Confederacy-themed patch

As part of an effort to strip commemorative nods to the Confederacy from the military, an independent naming commission has determined that the 29th Infantry Division should keep its unit patch, but that the language used to describe it in the Army’s heraldic listings should get an update, according to a Monday release.
VIRGINIA STATE
MilitaryTimes

Army sergeant’s death being investigated after car falls off bridge in Lithuania

The Army is looking into the death of Staff Sgt. Robert Magallan, 29, who died last Thursday while on temporary duty in Lithuania, according to U.S. Army Europe and Africa. Magallan, a section sergeant with the 11th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade out of Fort Hood, Texas, died in a car accident, U.S. Army Europe and Africa spokesperson Maj. Scott Kuhn said in an email.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy