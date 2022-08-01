Top athletes train with special ops veterans in off-season program

www.militarytimes.com
It‘s official: The Marine Corps has its 1st Black 4-star general
On Monday the Senate officially confirmed Lt. Gen. Michael Langley as the nation’s first Black four-star Marine general. Langley, who will now lead U.S. troops in Africa as the commander of U.S. Africa Command, was widely expected to land the confirmation following a hearing by the Senate Armed Services Committee in late July.
‘In prison or the DFAC?’: soldiers complain about base food
Times look tough for the U.S. Army if a photo of the breakfast served at one of the dining facilities to a soldier with the 299th Brigade Support Battalion is any indication. “I guess 299BSB is broke as hell, and we still went to NTC,” wrote user u/willsugmar, who shared a picture of a meager biscuit, sad scrambled eggs, and a pathetic puddle of gravy.
Tell us: Where was your favorite Marine expeditionary unit stop?
Marines of all generations, we want to know: Where was your favorite Marine expeditionary unit stop?. Did you contribute to drinking all the beer in Iceland?. We are in the market for reviews, epic stories and even photos from your favorite Marine Corps MEU stops for a future story. Submissions...
Iron Dome intercepts targets, works with US systems in Army test
JERUSALEM — The U.S. Army has completed an interceptor test of the Iron Dome air defense system, the second event of its kind since two batteries were supplied to the service at the end of 2020. The newly revealed test at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, which took...
Leaders, stop stressing the metrics, Army Reserve chief says
ARLINGTON, Va. – The chief of the Army Reserve has a message that might bring relief to unit commanders, but could also make a dedicated Army data geek’s head explode. “Leaders need to stop monitoring metrics every week,” Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels wrote in a recent paper she discussed today in a talk at the headquarters of the nonprofit Association of the U.S. Army.
21 Chinese warplanes, including more than a dozen fighter aircraft, flew through Taiwan's air defense zone on the day of Pelosi's visit
On the day House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei, Chinese warplanes flew through Taiwan's ADIZ. China also kicked off military drills.
US House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, defying Beijing
TAIPEI, Taiwan — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan late Tuesday, becoming the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island claimed by China, which quickly announced that it would conduct military maneuvers in retaliation for her presence. Pelosi flew in aboard a U.S....
Big changes ahead for how troops battle future chemical, biological threats
BALTIMORE — Over the next few years, troops working closely with chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats will get new suits, gloves and better detection devices. Those are small, though important, changes in how they can better combat a growing list of nasty threats that do not always involve...
Growing together: Partnerships are essential to forge a path to peace
“What a historic time,” I thought to myself as I sat down to prep for the upcoming Senior Enlisted Leader International Summit. More than just an opportunity to meet, dialogue and share perspectives with my enlisted partners from more than 65 nations, SELIS represents a promise to the future — a promise to work together, in the spirit of trust and solidarity, to ensure the world our children, and their children, inherit will enjoy longstanding peace and stability.
5 military movies that would be better with Velociraptors
If there is one indisputable fact, it’s that dinosaurs are awesome. Anyone who disagrees is entitled to that opinion, but they are simply wrong. And while there are plenty of films that chronicle the scaly heroes of the Mesozoic Era, it also is fun to see movies and shows about dinosaurs living among humans.
US Senate votes in favor of Finland, Sweden joining NATO
U.S. Senators delivered overwhelming bipartisan approval to NATO membership for Finland and Sweden Wednesday, calling expansion of the Western defensive bloc a “slam-dunk” for U.S. national security and a day of reckoning for Russian President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine. Wednesday’s 95-1 vote — for the...
US, Indonesian soldiers hold drills on Sumatra amid China concerns
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The United States and Indonesian militaries began annual joint combat exercises Wednesday on Indonesia’s Sumatra island, joined for the first time by participants from other partner nations, signaling stronger ties amid growing maritime activity by China in the Indo-Pacific region. More than 5,000 soldiers...
The Space Force is scrapping the annual fitness test in favor of wearable trackers
The new approach aims to promote overall fitness instead of focusing on specific exercises, and the devices will also give Guardians feedback about mental health, balanced eating and sleep.
The 29th Infantry Division gets to keep its Confederacy-themed patch
As part of an effort to strip commemorative nods to the Confederacy from the military, an independent naming commission has determined that the 29th Infantry Division should keep its unit patch, but that the language used to describe it in the Army’s heraldic listings should get an update, according to a Monday release.
Army sergeant’s death being investigated after car falls off bridge in Lithuania
The Army is looking into the death of Staff Sgt. Robert Magallan, 29, who died last Thursday while on temporary duty in Lithuania, according to U.S. Army Europe and Africa. Magallan, a section sergeant with the 11th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade out of Fort Hood, Texas, died in a car accident, U.S. Army Europe and Africa spokesperson Maj. Scott Kuhn said in an email.
