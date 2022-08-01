Man Found In Possession Of Ghost Gun After Threatening Duo With Knife In Westbury, Police Say
A 35-year-old man was charged after police said he threatened two people with a knife and was in possession of a dismantled ghost gun.
Steven Mathew was arrested in an incident that happened in Westbury at 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, according to the Nassau County Police Department.
Mathew got into an argument with his brother-in-law and father-in-law at a home, and he grabbed a knife and threatened the victims by waving it around, NCPD reported.
The victims immediately left the residence, police said.
Responding officers found a magazine containing 9mm rounds and a dismantled ghost gun during their investigation, authorities said.
Police also reported recovering the knife.
NCPD said Mathew, a resident of Westbury, was charged with:
- Criminal possession of a firearm
- Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- Two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- Second-degree menacing
- Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child
His arraignment was scheduled for Monday, Aug. 1, police said.
to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.
Comments / 0