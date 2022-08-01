ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westbury, NY

Man Found In Possession Of Ghost Gun After Threatening Duo With Knife In Westbury, Police Say

By Nicole Valinote
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ebGff_0h0mqPeQ00
Steven Mathew Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

A 35-year-old man was charged after police said he threatened two people with a knife and was in possession of a dismantled ghost gun.

Steven Mathew was arrested in an incident that happened in Westbury at 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Mathew got into an argument with his brother-in-law and father-in-law at a home, and he grabbed a knife and threatened the victims by waving it around, NCPD reported.

The victims immediately left the residence, police said.

Responding officers found a magazine containing 9mm rounds and a dismantled ghost gun during their investigation, authorities said.

Police also reported recovering the knife.

NCPD said Mathew, a resident of Westbury, was charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a firearm
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Second-degree menacing
  • Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child

His arraignment was scheduled for Monday, Aug. 1, police said.

