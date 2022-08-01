Man Found In Possession Of Ghost Gun After Threatening Duo With Knife In Westbury, Police Say

Steven Mathew Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

A 35-year-old man was charged after police said he threatened two people with a knife and was in possession of a dismantled ghost gun.

Steven Mathew was arrested in an incident that happened in Westbury at 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Mathew got into an argument with his brother-in-law and father-in-law at a home, and he grabbed a knife and threatened the victims by waving it around, NCPD reported.

The victims immediately left the residence, police said.

Responding officers found a magazine containing 9mm rounds and a dismantled ghost gun during their investigation, authorities said.

Police also reported recovering the knife.

NCPD said Mathew, a resident of Westbury, was charged with:

Criminal possession of a firearm

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Second-degree menacing

Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child

His arraignment was scheduled for Monday, Aug. 1, police said.

