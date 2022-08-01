ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, AL

The Tuskegee Experiment 50 Years Later: A BET News Special Interview With The Associated Press Reporter Who Exposed It All

BET
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.bet.com

Comments / 1

Related
triangletribune.com

Alabama pastor uses rap, retreats to reel in students

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Pastor Dewayne Rembert considers himself from the “country ghetto.” Born in 1975 in rural Linden, Alabama, he had no running water or indoor toilet but ran illegal drugs in urban housing projects to buy food to eat. Economic poverty, fatherlessness and a mother who...
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tuskegee, AL
State
Ohio State
County
Macon County, AL
Local
Alabama Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Deserts#Racism#The Associated Press#African American
WSFA

Death investigation underway in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A death investigation is underway in Montgomery County. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a body was located in the area of Jewell Court in the Hope Hull community. Google Maps show the area is located off U.S. 31 and Mobile Highway. The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

EXCLUSIVE: Mother of slain Alabama toddler speaks about killer’s conviction

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a five-year battle, a River Region family has justice in the murder of their 2-year-old daughter. 57-year-old Pamella Shelton of Wetumpka has been found guilty of killing her 2-year-old step-granddaughter, Rosalie Rawls. An Elmore County jury convicted Shelton on one count of felony murder and one count of aggravated child abuse.
WETUMPKA, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

DNR removes alligator from Dollar Tree parking lot

AUGUSTA, Ga. — People who went to an Augusta-area Dollar Tree store got more than they bargained for when an alligator showed up. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources posted a picture of the alligator on its Facebook page, saying the alligator “was measured, tagged and released in the Savannah River.”
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Society
WTVM

Wife of missing man found dead in Columbus arrested

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New details have emerged on a death investigation involving a man reported missing 24-hours before his body was found in Columbus. The victim’s wife has since been arrested. She’s not charged with his death, but the Muscogee County coroner says there are still many questions...
COLUMBUS, GA
wtvy.com

2 incidents prompt Elmore Correctional Facility lockdown

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama Department of Corrections facility in Elmore County was placed on lockdown Tuesday after two incidents. ADOC said the lockdown happened inside a housing unit at Elmore Correctional Facility and involved two incidents between inmates. ADOC said the facility has since returned to normal...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Fitch-Taylor takes stage alone at first forum for Auburn City Council candidates

On Monday evening the Auburn Chamber of Commerce held its Ward 1 forum. Incumbent Connie Fitch-Taylor and challenger Arthur L. Dowdell Sr. were both scheduled to speak, but Dowdell canceled, leaving Fitch-Taylor alone to address the public. “I think everything went good,” Fitch-Taylor said afterward. “I think it was a...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Man sentenced to 109 years in stabbing murder

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Guatemalan man has been sentenced to 109 years after being found guilty of murder in Houston County. In March of 2021, Edwardo Cuz Hor, 18, stabbed and killed Mario Cuz Caal in Houston County, according to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the stabbing happened in Coggins Country Estates. Cuz […]
DOTHAN, AL
WSFA

City of Montgomery asks for input on homelessness

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Homelessness is not a new issue in Montgomery, but city leaders are looking for new ideas to handle it. Mayor Steven Reed addressed homelessness in the Capital City at Tuesday’s council meeting. In the spring, Reed launched a new task force aimed at addressing issues...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Opelika City Schools celebrate faculty, staff with Welcome Back Breakfast

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Brown Agency and Stone Martin Builders, Alabama’s largest home builders, sponsored a Welcome Back Breakfast for the faculty and staff of Opelika City Schools. At this event, breakfast was provided to over 600 school employees. “Teachers take on many roles as mentors, leaders, and...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

WANTED: LPD searching for LaGrange woman connected with the Breanna Burgess homicide investigation

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police is asking for public help to locate a Lagrange woman wanted for questioning regarding the Breanna Burgess homicide investigation. According to the police department, Tasha Newton of LaGrange, Georgia, also has multiple active warrants for a Felony Violation of Probation. If you have any information regarding Newton’s possible […]
LAGRANGE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy