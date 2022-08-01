The Tuskegee Experiment 50 Years Later: A BET News Special Interview With The Associated Press Reporter Who Exposed It All

Read on www.bet.com
Related
In Alabama town plagued by raw sewage, EPA promises relief
The heads of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Agriculture came to Lowndes County to announce Tuesday a pilot program to help rural communities that face serious sewage problems like those here.
triangletribune.com
Alabama pastor uses rap, retreats to reel in students
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Pastor Dewayne Rembert considers himself from the “country ghetto.” Born in 1975 in rural Linden, Alabama, he had no running water or indoor toilet but ran illegal drugs in urban housing projects to buy food to eat. Economic poverty, fatherlessness and a mother who...
Auburn QB T.J. Finley who inked historic NIL deal, arrested by police
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn University football player T.J. Finley is in custody at the Lee County Detention Facility on a charge of Attempt to Elude with the Auburn Police Department. According to Detention records Finley was in custody as of Thursday, August 4. WRBLhas reached out to Auburn Police for a comment on the […]
Alabama Girl Escapes Child Killer By “Chewing” Her Way Out
It's now been confirmed that one of the dead bodies found at the suspects house is a 14-year-old boy. As a father of two little girls (they will always be little to me) this story is as scary as it gets. Authorities in Alabama are calling a 12-year-old girl a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey noncommittal on GOP proposal for closed primary
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey did not take a position when asked today about the state Republican Party’s plans to vote on a resolution supporting a closed primary system in Alabama. Ivey was asked about the issue after taking part in a groundbreaking for the expansion of the James Hardie...
WANTED: FBI offering $25,000 reward for information on Macon resident accused of shooting FBI Agent
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of Joshuia Johnathan Luke Brown. Brown is wanted for allegedly firing several rounds at an FBI agent in Columbus, Georgia, on July 28. According to a press release from FBI Atlanta, on Monday, Aug. 1., the United […]
Alabama high school student who left impact on former teachers dies from brain cancer
As teachers and faculty at Central High School prepare for the upcoming school year, they are remembering the lessons they learned from a former student.
East Alabama man, on the run for 34-years, guilty of 1985 Murder
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An East Alabama murder suspect, captured after being on the run for nearly 34 years, has pled guilty to Murder and was sentenced to prison. Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart reports on August 04, 2022, David Anthony Pike appeared before Circuit Judge, Honorable Steve Perryman and plead guilty to Murder. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSFA
Death investigation underway in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A death investigation is underway in Montgomery County. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a body was located in the area of Jewell Court in the Hope Hull community. Google Maps show the area is located off U.S. 31 and Mobile Highway. The...
Detectives: East Alabama girl tied to bed posts, chewed herself free from restraints
Chilling details involving an alleged kidnapping and discovery of two decomposing bodies are unfolding at a Dadeville mobile home along CR 34.
WSFA
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of slain Alabama toddler speaks about killer’s conviction
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a five-year battle, a River Region family has justice in the murder of their 2-year-old daughter. 57-year-old Pamella Shelton of Wetumpka has been found guilty of killing her 2-year-old step-granddaughter, Rosalie Rawls. An Elmore County jury convicted Shelton on one count of felony murder and one count of aggravated child abuse.
DNR removes alligator from Dollar Tree parking lot
AUGUSTA, Ga. — People who went to an Augusta-area Dollar Tree store got more than they bargained for when an alligator showed up. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources posted a picture of the alligator on its Facebook page, saying the alligator “was measured, tagged and released in the Savannah River.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVM
Wife of missing man found dead in Columbus arrested
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New details have emerged on a death investigation involving a man reported missing 24-hours before his body was found in Columbus. The victim’s wife has since been arrested. She’s not charged with his death, but the Muscogee County coroner says there are still many questions...
wtvy.com
2 incidents prompt Elmore Correctional Facility lockdown
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama Department of Corrections facility in Elmore County was placed on lockdown Tuesday after two incidents. ADOC said the lockdown happened inside a housing unit at Elmore Correctional Facility and involved two incidents between inmates. ADOC said the facility has since returned to normal...
Opelika-Auburn News
Fitch-Taylor takes stage alone at first forum for Auburn City Council candidates
On Monday evening the Auburn Chamber of Commerce held its Ward 1 forum. Incumbent Connie Fitch-Taylor and challenger Arthur L. Dowdell Sr. were both scheduled to speak, but Dowdell canceled, leaving Fitch-Taylor alone to address the public. “I think everything went good,” Fitch-Taylor said afterward. “I think it was a...
Alabama: Man sentenced to 109 years in stabbing murder
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Guatemalan man has been sentenced to 109 years after being found guilty of murder in Houston County. In March of 2021, Edwardo Cuz Hor, 18, stabbed and killed Mario Cuz Caal in Houston County, according to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the stabbing happened in Coggins Country Estates. Cuz […]
WSFA
City of Montgomery asks for input on homelessness
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Homelessness is not a new issue in Montgomery, but city leaders are looking for new ideas to handle it. Mayor Steven Reed addressed homelessness in the Capital City at Tuesday’s council meeting. In the spring, Reed launched a new task force aimed at addressing issues...
Opelika-Auburn News
Get free medical, dental and vision care for the next two weeks through this government initiative
From now until Aug. 18, the Valley Healthcare Mission is offering vision, dental and other basic medical services to community members free of charge, with no income or residency requirements. As a part of the Innovative Readiness Training program, funded by the Department of Defense, the mission serves two purposes:...
WTVM
Opelika City Schools celebrate faculty, staff with Welcome Back Breakfast
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Brown Agency and Stone Martin Builders, Alabama’s largest home builders, sponsored a Welcome Back Breakfast for the faculty and staff of Opelika City Schools. At this event, breakfast was provided to over 600 school employees. “Teachers take on many roles as mentors, leaders, and...
WANTED: LPD searching for LaGrange woman connected with the Breanna Burgess homicide investigation
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police is asking for public help to locate a Lagrange woman wanted for questioning regarding the Breanna Burgess homicide investigation. According to the police department, Tasha Newton of LaGrange, Georgia, also has multiple active warrants for a Felony Violation of Probation. If you have any information regarding Newton’s possible […]
Comments / 1