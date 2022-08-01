North Korean Spies Attempting To Infiltrate US Crypto Companies To Gather Intelligence: Report

Read on dailyhodl.com
Related
dailyhodl.com
Russian Citizen Accused of Seizing Massive Trove of Bitcoin (BTC) Extradited to United States
The Russian national who is facing crypto-related charges in the Northern District Court of California is reportedly being extradited from Greece to the US. Alexander Vinnik is known as the operator of BTC-e, a multibillion-dollar cryptocurrency exchange with alleged ties to criminal organizations. Vinnik is accused of laundering funds from...
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Illusionist Uri Geller sends ‘warning’ message to Vladimir Putin
Illusionist Uri Geller has sent Vladimir Putin a message of “warning” in an unusual video address.“Did you know that Russia and China are ahead of the US in hypersonic missiles?,” the Israeli-British television personality asks hypothetically, before adding that if a nuclear missile hit Scotland “200,000 people will perish.”Addressing the Russian president, Geller then says “I have a warning for you Putin, I urge you all to read my warning, all of you. And I’m serious about it. Very,” before walking off camera without specifying said warning.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
With Sweden and Finland, NATO wouldn't just get bigger. The alliance would also get a firepower boost
Sweden and Finland are moving to join the NATO alliance. The move is a major rebuke of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who attacked Ukraine in part over concerns of NATO expansion. These two countries will be able to provide NATO with valuable military assets, including in the intelligence domain. Sweden...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UK boy dies after life support stopped at end of long legal battle
A London hospital on Saturday withdrew life support for 12-year-old British boy Archie Battersbee after his parents lost a long, emotive and divisive legal battle. After a highly charged battle between the hospital and his parents, 23-month-old Alfie Evans died in April 2018 when doctors in Liverpool, in northwestern England, withdrew life support.
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way, and history says the West will come out on top in the economic struggle, economist Paul Krugman says
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way: by limited the nation's imports, not its exports. Paul Krugman said Russia was having trouble buying goods, which has been tanking its production and GDP. He said attempts at economic war have historically been unsuccessful unless they involved combat, bringing some...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Investors Are Accumulating These Digital Assets As Market Hits ‘Wall of Worry’: Analytics Firm Santiment
Crypto insights firm Santiment is revealing that the behaviors of a group of investors may be a negative sign for the market. According to Santiment, sharks, or entities that hold between 10,000 and 100,000 of a particular crypto asset, are accumulating stablecoins Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) even as the prices of crypto assets appreciate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
US Crypto Exchange Giant Coinbase Signs Huge Deal With Investment Firm BlackRock
Two titans from different corners of the investment world are partnering up to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients. In a new blog post, top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase announced an alliance with BlackRock, the traditional finance investment behemoth with $10 trillion in assets under management (AUM). Institutional investors who...
dailyhodl.com
Former Coinbase Product Manager Accused of Insider Trading Pleads Not Guilty to Charges in Federal Court
The former Coinbase product manager accused of insider trading is reportedly pleading not guilty to the charges filed against him. According to court records, prosecutors allege that Ishan Wahi disclosed Coinbase’s incoming token listings to his brother, Nikhil Wahi, and a friend, Sameer Ramani. Since the price of newly...
dailyhodl.com
SEC Hits 11 People With Charges in Alleged $300,000,000 Crypto Ponzi Scheme
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is slapping fraud charges against eleven individuals behind the Forsage blockchain platform. The SEC says that the eleven allegedly “created, operated and maintained an online pyramid and Ponzi scheme through Forsage.io.”. According to the SEC, Forsage started operating at least since January...
dailyhodl.com
New York State Fines Crypto Wing of Robinhood $30,000,000 for Allegedly Violating Consumer Protection Laws
The state of New York is levying a fine against the crypto branch of trading giant Robinhood for allegedly violating consumer protection and anti-money laundering laws. According to a new press release by New York’s Department of Financial Services (DFS), an investigation into Robinhood unveiled that the company failed to maintain regulatory standards.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Elon Musk Reveals Why He Supports Meme Asset Dogecoin Over Top Crypto Bitcoin
Billionaire Elon Musk is unveiling why he continues to advocate meme asset Dogecoin (DOGE) over the leading digital asset Bitcoin (BTC). In a new interview on Full Send Podcast, the business magnate says that even though DOGE started out as a joke, some of its features outshine what Bitcoin has to offer.
dailyhodl.com
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Says One Leading Ethereum Rival Is the Most Underrated Crypto Asset
The chief executive of crypto exchange platform FTX says that he’s identified the most underrated crypto asset. In a new interview with Fortune, crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried says that Ethereum (ETH) challenger Solana (SOL) is the most overlooked digital asset despite its recent struggles. “Most underrated token right now…...
dailyhodl.com
Trading Giant Robinhood Laying Off Nearly a Quarter of Staff, Says Crypto Crash Partly to Blame
Retail trading giant Robinhood is laying off about 23% of its employees as trading activity on the platform declines. In a new statement, the firm’s CEO Vlad Tenev says that the company is slashing the size of its workforce partly because of the crypto crash. The layoffs come after...
dailyhodl.com
Michael Saylor Reveals Why He Exited MicroStrategy’s CEO Post Amid a $918,000,000 Bitcoin Loss
MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor is stepping down as CEO of the firm as the business software company reports incurring a $917.8 million Bitcoin (BTC) loss during the second quarter of the year. In a new interview with CNBC, Saylor says that the decision to exit from his post and take...
dailyhodl.com
Early Terra (LUNA) Investor Reveals $3,600,000,000 Loss Following Historic Crypto Collapse: Report
A crypto investor who got in early to Terra (LUNA) is reporting staggering losses in the billions. According to a new report by Bloomberg, Simon Seojoon Kim, a South Korean crypto investor and early LUNA adopter, is revealing $3.6 billion in losses after the Terra ecosystem disintegrated in May. Kim...
dailyhodl.com
Is SocialFi Internet’s Next Big Thing?
Social media has revolutionized the way we communicate and interact. It has permanently sent the erstwhile telegram service into the coffers. On average, we spend two hours on social media every day. Social media platforms have perpetually rewired our brains and made us accept a radically different world we live in – for better or worse.
dailyhodl.com
Recent Crypto Rally Not Convincing Enough To Call for New Bull Run Yet, Says Analytics Firm Glassnode
The crypto analytics firm Glassnode is not yet convinced crypto is on the road to recovery after the recent market rally. In a new analysis, Glassnode notes that on-chain transaction demand for Bitcoin (BTC) remains “lackluster at best.”. “The net result is that Bitcoin blocks are partially empty, Ethereum...
Why Is Everyone Talking About Amazon?
Amazon is -- never mind, you know exactly what Amazon is. So does everyone else, and they can't stop talking about it.
Comments / 0