The Tuskegee Experiment: The Granddaughter of One of the Syphilis Study Victims Explains How His Story Has Implications That Are Still Felt Today

Minnie Turner
3d ago
I am sure that things that were done back than reached farther than any of us can imagine. Yes we are distrustful and apprehensive about everything. We have plenty of reasons mistrust and be fearful. Nothing in life is free, everything comes with a price. No one has our best interest in mind.
12
Guest
3d ago
I read about this horrible travesty a while back, absolutely appalling!!!!! Would like to see more publicly done about this, someone should be held accountable for this.
4
Right Reason
3d ago
That happens when you believe the free stuff from government. You'll always will pay for it somehow back. In this case it was the most precious, your health, your life.
4
