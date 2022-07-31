Georgia community shocked after 18-year-old shot to death, former UWG professor arrested

www.wtsp.com
Suspects in Atlanta woman’s violent carjacking part of gang connected to similar crimes, DA says
ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman is recovering from a long list of injuries suffered when a carjacker ran her over twice. The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has now confirmed a suspected gang connection to her attack. Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne learned the same gang is...
Man shot, killed at ‘quiet’ Atlanta park, police say
ATLANTA — A man is dead after he was shot multiple times inside an Atlanta City park, police said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police, officers responded just after 10 p.m. to a person shot call to the park on Wilson Mill Road SW.
2-year-old boy shot in targeted attack after leaving barber shop with father, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police said a father was targeted in a shooting that left the man’s 2-year-old son in critical condition. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday along Peters Street SW. Atlanta police said the father and son were leaving a barber shop when a blue Kia...
Reward increased to $10K for information in Georgia teen's shooting death, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. — The Marietta Police Department is offering a reward increase for information leading up to an arrest in connection to a 17-year-old's shooting death. Grayson Green was shot and killed at the Walton Village Apartments on Roberta Drive just before 10 p.m. on May 21. Police said...
Fellow officers escort kids of fallen police sergeant to first day of school
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — It was an emotional first day of school for the son and daughter of a fallen Fairburn police officer. Fairburn Police Sgt. Jean-Harold Louis Astree was killed in a car wreck along Capps Ferry Road in Douglas County last week. Astree was pronounced dead on...
Girl says she wants to grow up to be police officer after sweet act of kindness by Woodstock cop
WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A Woodstock police officer is being praised for his kindness while investigating a car crash. The Woodstock Police Department shared on its Facebook page a post from an area community group that showed Officer Poole playing with a young girl. The girl’s mother had just been...
Morrow woman shot to death on front porch by her neighbor, police say
MORROW, Ga. — A family is mourning the loss of a beloved wife and mother who was battling cancer. She was gunned down by her neighbor on the front porch of her apartment, according to the Morrow Police Department. Authorities said the shooting happened last Thursday when Juskesia Bellamy,...
College student fatally shot by professor while sitting in car
CARROLLTON COUNTY, GA– An 18-year-old college student is dead after a professor from her college opened fire on her as she sat in a car. The incident occurred early Saturday in the parking lot of a courthouse. Authorities say earlier in the night, the Professor Richard Sigman of University...
Second arrest made in deadly shooting of former Gwinnett coach at Quik Trip gas station
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police have arrested the second suspect connected to the shooting death of a man who was shot while filling his tires with air at a QuikTrip last month. On Monday, police arrested and charged Miles Collins with felony murder and aggravated assault in...
Former Wake Forest Football Player Johnny Edwards IV, Who Admitted To Killing His Mother And Pregnant Wife, Sentenced To Life In Prison
Johnny Thomas Edwards IV, 36, a former high school football star in Georgia and player at Wake Forest University, was sentenced to life in prison after admitting to the gruesome murders of his mother and his wife, who was pregnant with their first child. Edwards IV pleaded guilty but mentally...
‘I just want y’all to put the guns down:’ Community reacts to shooting at metro shopping center
EAST POINT, Ga. — Police continue to investigate a Tuesday afternoon shooting at an East Point strip mall. At around 12:45 p.m., police arrived at the plaza, finding a man with gunshot wounds to his torso. Police say the man was part of a shootout at around noon with three other men.
Former DeKalb County principal accused of bullying workers, faced similar accusation 15 years ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 has learned that a DeKalb County school principal who was demoted for bullying and harassing subordinates in addition to having them run personal errands for her was recently was accused of financial irregularities with her staff 15 years ago. Channel 2′s Richard Belcher...
Robber forces his way into elderly woman’s home, steals bank cards and ties her up, police say
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — An 88-year-old Brookhaven woman is recovering after police said a man forced his way into her home, stole her bank cards and then tied her up in her bedroom. The victim told police she had just gotten home from shopping at Publix on Tuesday afternoon when...
Man shot in back by group while driving on DeKalb County road, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A driver has been hospitalized in serious condition after police say he was shot while driving on a DeKalb County road. Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department tell FOX 5 the shooting happened just before 11:10 p.m. Monday on South Hairston Road. According to the...
Man accused of attacking elderly VA patient indicted by grand jury, faces potential 20 years in jail
ATLANTA — A Fulton County grand jury has returned a 6-count felony indictment against the Department of Veterans employee who attacked an elderly veteran at an Atlanta VA clinic in the spring. Channel 2 investigative reporter Justin Gray first broke the story of the April 28 attack and first...
Missing 60-year-old woman last seen at Grady Hospital
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Jacqueline Rolle, 60, was last seen at Grady Hospital on June 17. Officials say she has not made contact with family...
Motorcyclist killed in Carroll County crash with 18-wheeler, police say
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck Tuesday morning. Carrollton Police Department officers were called to Bankhead Highway at Frasier road around 9:15 a.m. following the incident. Crash investigators said the motorcycle driver was traveling westbound on the highway. The driver of...
Cartersville Police respond to shooting at Tennesee Street
On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Cartersville Police Officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim located at Arias Tires, 621 N. Tennessee Street. Upon arrival, officers located a male with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was treated on scene until medical personnel arrived and he was transported to...
Police identify the AT&T worker who was electrocuted to death
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — We now know the name of the AT&T worker who was electrocuted after his truck came into contact with power lines, setting off a massive fire that left people in a nearby mobile home community without power. Channel 2′s Tom Jones spoke with Henry County...
Gala weekend to support 100 Black Men Leadership Academy
The sparkling lights of the Intercontinental Buckhead Hotel will mark the way to a brighter future for some area youth as 100 Black Men of DeKalb County holds its Scholarship Gala weekend, Aug. 5 through 7. Although it will be a weekend of elegant cuisine, cocktails, jazz and other entertainment,...
