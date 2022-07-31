ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, GA

Georgia community shocked after 18-year-old shot to death, former UWG professor arrested

10NEWS
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wtsp.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carrollton, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Carrollton, GA
850wftl.com

College student fatally shot by professor while sitting in car

CARROLLTON COUNTY, GA– An 18-year-old college student is dead after a professor from her college opened fire on her as she sat in a car. The incident occurred early Saturday in the parking lot of a courthouse. Authorities say earlier in the night, the Professor Richard Sigman of University...
CARROLLTON, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Uwg#Mount Zion High School#Carrollton Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wrganews.com

Cartersville Police respond to shooting at Tennesee Street

On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Cartersville Police Officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim located at Arias Tires, 621 N. Tennessee Street. Upon arrival, officers located a male with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was treated on scene until medical personnel arrived and he was transported to...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Gala weekend to support 100 Black Men Leadership Academy

The sparkling lights of the Intercontinental Buckhead Hotel will mark the way to a brighter future for some area youth as 100 Black Men of DeKalb County holds its Scholarship Gala weekend, Aug. 5 through 7. Although it will be a weekend of elegant cuisine, cocktails, jazz and other entertainment,...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy