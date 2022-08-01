Read on www.news8000.com
Matthew ‘Ace Boogy’ Serra
Matthew H. “Ace Boogy” Serra, 35, of La Crosse passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at his home. He was born on March 9, 1987, to Stephen and Dorothy (Rustay) Serra in Kingston, PA. Matt, loved to cook and take long walks with his best friend...
Judith ‘Judy’ Onsrud
Judith “Judy” Onsrud passed away on June 29, 2022. She was born in Alma, WI, on July 5, 1936, to Marguerite (Hovland) and Clyde Ulrich. The family moved to La Crosse, where Judy graduated from Logan High School and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse with a degree in elementary education. She taught in several local schools, the University Campus School, Wilmette, IL, Coon Valley, Chaseburg, and finally at Hamilton.
Joshua ‘Josh’ Fox
Joshua “Josh” Lee Fox, 44, died at his home in Winona, MN, on August 2, 2022. Josh was born in Norfolk, NE, to Malia Sue Fox and Rodney Lamar Otting on September 30, 1977. Josh moved with his family in 1986 to Winona, where he went to the Winona Area Catholic Schools. After Josh graduated, he pursued jobs in construction and moved to Manitou Springs, Colorado, which became his desired place to live.
Edna Larson
Edna Mae Larson, 91, of La Crosse passed away peacefully at her home on July 27, 2022. Edna was born on June 5, 1931, to Walter and Esther Larson. Edna was baptized on September 6, 1931, in Our Saviors Lutheran Church, where she was a lifelong member. Edna married the love of her life, Rev. Walter O. Larson on May 18, 1966. Edna loved to tell the story of never having to change her name, as her father and husband had the same name. Edna always had a story to tell and was so passionate in everything she did. Many hours could be spent talking with Edna, as she had an ear to lend and a smile (and a cup of coffee) to share.
Richard ‘Dick’ Skrede
Richard “Dick” L. Skrede, 76, of Stoddard died Friday August 5, 2022 at his home. Dick was born December 12, 1945, in Viroqua to Marvin and Elaine (Larson) Skrede. He was a 1964 graduate of Viroqua High School and received a degree in drafting in 1966 from Coleman Technical College. Dick retired in 2003 from Century Tel (formerly La Crosse Telephone) after more than 38 years of service. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed spending time with friends, cutting wood and old country music.
Verna Rossow
Verna R. Rossow, 102, of La Crosse passed away peacefully at Eagle Crest South on Saturday, July 30, 2022. She was born on October 27, 1919, in La Crescent, MN, to John and Lydia (Mades) Walters. Verna married Gustav R. Rossow on September 24, 1938, in La Crescent. Before retiring,...
William ‘Bill’ Colclough Jr.
William “Bill” George Colclough Jr., 90, of Winona and La Crosse died on July 20, 2022, at Riverside Transitional Care. Bill was born in Newark, NJ, on August 12, 1931, the only child of William and Louise (Becht) Colclough Sr. Bill graduated from Benards High School in 1949 and earned a B.S. degree in chemistry in 1953 from Lehigh University, where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha Fraternity.
3 Minnesota agencies probe deaths of 2,500 fish on Rush Creek near Lewiston
LEWISTON, Minn. (WKBT) — Three Minnesota state agencies are investigating the deaths of about 2,500 fish, including nearly 1,900 brown trout on Rush Creek near Lewiston. The fish kill was reported on July 26, according to a news release Wednesday from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, Department of Natural Resources and Department of Agriculture.
Back to Basics: Rangers focusing on fundamentals early in camp
The La Crosse Logan football team is getting back to the basics as the Rangers opened up training camp earlier this week. Head Coach Casey Knoble’s focus is making sure his guys concentrate on the fundamentals. “We broke down late in games when guys got tired,” Knoble said. “Our...
Mild & Muggier Tonight… ALERT DAY for Saturday & Saturday Night -Bill Graul
Tonight’s Forecast Low: 72F / Saturday’s Forecast High: 94F…. Clear to partly cloudy tonight with milder lows in the 60s to low 70s. It will be muggier tonight as well. ALERT DAY Saturday due to heat and humidity. Expect highs ranging from the mid-upper 80s (far north) to the low-mid 90s. High humidity will cause heat indices (what it feels like) in the 95-105F range, with the highest values likely near and south/east of La Crosse. Be sure to take it easy during the hottest part of the day (1 p.m. to 6 p.m.) and drink plenty of water. Don’t forget about your pets and livestock as well.
