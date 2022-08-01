Edna Mae Larson, 91, of La Crosse passed away peacefully at her home on July 27, 2022. Edna was born on June 5, 1931, to Walter and Esther Larson. Edna was baptized on September 6, 1931, in Our Saviors Lutheran Church, where she was a lifelong member. Edna married the love of her life, Rev. Walter O. Larson on May 18, 1966. Edna loved to tell the story of never having to change her name, as her father and husband had the same name. Edna always had a story to tell and was so passionate in everything she did. Many hours could be spent talking with Edna, as she had an ear to lend and a smile (and a cup of coffee) to share.

