ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

South African Black Business Ownership Falls Below 30 Percent

BET
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.bet.com

Comments / 1

Related
AFP

UK boy dies after life support stopped at end of long legal battle

A London hospital on Saturday withdrew life support for 12-year-old British boy Archie Battersbee after his parents lost a long, emotive and divisive legal battle. After a highly charged battle between the hospital and his parents, 23-month-old Alfie Evans died in April 2018 when doctors in Liverpool, in northwestern England, withdrew life support.
HEALTH
WWD

Sea Bags Sails Through Uncertain Times

Sailing season is in full swing and accessories brand Sea Bags is reining in the benefits. In fact, despite continued inflationary pressures that have caused many consumers to rethink their spending habits, the Portland, Maine-based brand — which makes handmade, sustainable bags and other home decor, such as outdoor pillows and doormats from recycled sails — has grown during the pandemic.
PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black Business#Apartheid#South African#The B Bbee Commission#Parliament#Repor

Comments / 0

Community Policy