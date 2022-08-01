Dior’s debut digital clothing arrives through Gran Turismo 7

Read on www.inputmag.com
Related
inputmag.com
This three-in-one 'Butterfly' shoe is a great transition into fall
As summer peaks, many are already looking forward to their fall footwear. Tombogo and Saucony are helping with the seasonal transition through the Butterfly, a clog-sneaker hybrid with an inner sock to keep you cool and/or cozy all year. The outer layer is a white and gray shell with an...
I’m Obsessed With These Extremely Cushy $24 Cloud Slides from Amazon — Treat Your Feet
Click here to read the full article. Remember those days when you were a kid, and your mom honked her car horn a few times to let you know she was outside with groceries? In a panic-stricken stupor, you’d always throw on the first pair of shoes you found by the front door to quickly help your mother bring package after package from the car to the kitchen. In this situation, you’d probably often find yourself in a pair of heels six sizes too small or your dad’s work loafers six sizes too big. It’s a memory for the majority of...
inputmag.com
An air-conditioned jacket may just be your summer savior
Some people may spend the hot and humid summer days counting down the minutes until their outerwear can be broken out of storage. Nautica Japan’s latest invention, however, packs the cooling sensation of air conditioning into outerwear perfect for summer. Nautica’s Japan licensee partnered with Japanese label Is-Ness to...
inputmag.com
Merrell’s Hydro Runner is a clog and sneaker all in one
Outdoor gear is having a moment, and Merrell is seizing it. Following the success of its Hydro Moc, the footwear brand’s 1TRL division is introducing a modified version called the Hydro Runner. Featuring a breathable mesh sock, the altered shoe offers additional support and a sneaker-like feel fit for all types of activity.
Comments / 0