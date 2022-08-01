Here's where Miami-Dade students who need school vaccinations can get their shots in August

Read on www.wlrn.org
Affordable housing at the cost of the Agricultural Reserve, and a plan to rehome the homeless on Virginia Key
On July 28, the Palm Beach County Commission voted 5-1 to approve plans for an affordable housing complex in the Agricultural Reserve. The project includes 357-market rate apartments and 119 workforce housing units — which would be income restricted. According to the Palm Beach County website, The Agricultural Reserve...
Prosecution rests its case against Parkland school shooter
The prosecution rested its case against the confessed Parkland shooter on Thursday, after jurors visited the school building where the massacre happened on Feb. 14, 2018 — and heard from loved ones of those who were murdered there. Stepping inside the 1200 building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School,...
