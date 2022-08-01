Who’s Ready to Laugh? 11 MORE Comedy Shows Coming to Boise 2022

Read on kidotalkradio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
Idaho restaurant with best sandwich in the state just opened another new locationKristen WaltersIdaho State
Opinion: 10 Cities in the United States Where the Housing Market Is Cooling DownDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
Related
Boise Scares Up Spooky Fun at Upcoming Idaho Halloween and Horror Convention
Over the last few days, the "spooky season" memes have started following you around social media. You know the ones we're talking about!. Right now you're in that weird place between being sad that summer is coming to an end and the overwhelming urge to pull out your Halloween decorations. Well, August 12-14, you have the perfect reason to give into that urge. The Idaho Halloween and Horror Convention is returning to the Red Lion Boise Downtowner for its second annual event.
Local Breweries to Enjoy International Beer Day in Boise
Tomorrow is a true day to celebrate, it's International Beer Day! "The special day was founded in 2007 in Santa Cruz, California by a Jesse Avshalomov (try to say his name after a few beers) It started out as just a small local western US event but quickly grew in popularity - as beer does - and is now celebrated worldwide in 6 continents, 80 countries and 207 cities." - National Today.
Want To Go On the Best Kind of “Blind Date” At a Boise Bookstore?
I’ll be the very first one to admit: as someone who is recently single, the thought of going on dates is horrifying. Honestly, dating again in general does not sound fun. The awkwardness, the uncertainty, the formidable small talk… Gross. So believe me when I say that when...
10 Well Known Boise Restaurants Famous for a Single Menu Item
If you’re a foodie, Boise is a pretty tasty place to live. Earlier this year, Food & Wine confirmed something that all of us who live here already knew…Boise is one of America’s Next Great Food Cities. We know the trendy thing to do when talking growth...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sex-Crazed Swingers or People Who Just Love Pineapples? [exclusive expose]
Two months ago, a co-worker enlightened me with Hidden Springs' rumored penchant for spouse-swapping sexcapades. Instantly, the storylines of every Harlequin romance novel ever published impregnated my imagination. Clutching a ripe pineapple in one hand and a box of red wine in the other, there was something sensual about the...
Discover 9 MORE Unique Festivals in the Boise Area This Summer
It may be the beginning of August, but summer is far from over in the Treasure Valley. As we all know, the weather in Boise continues to stay beautiful and warm well into October, so we still have plenty of time to play outside. And to our immense delight, new...
Boise Reacts to Late Night Beyonce Album Release
It didn't take long for the entire globe to react to news of new music coming from Beyonce. The queen hasn't released any new music since 2016 and with one of the most passionate fan bases in the world--the dream for many came true. Minutes after dropping her single "Break My Soul" it could be heard from radio stations, bars and nightclubs, and just about anywhere there was a speaker or a headphone--that's the power of Beyonce.
The Truth About Mysterious Rocks Appearing Around Idaho
The world is a crazy place and oftentimes, many of us get stuck focusing on bad news or things that are intended to make us “scared.” Once in a while, it’s good to stop and appreciate the little things in life and one Idaho Facebook group is doing just that in an extremely creative way.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Five Movies We Want to Watch on The Blue
There's something magical about the blue turf here in the Treasure Valley but we don't need to tell you that. Whether it's the storied history of the football program or the fact that it is known, globally, for being THE blue football field, we're lucky to have it in Boise.
The Old Idaho Penitentiary is Hosting an Experience Like No Other
The Old Idaho Penitentiary is a historic landmark in downtown Boise that is unlike any other. For 101 years, it was a prison that incarcerated thousands of inmates, and around 130 of them died during that time for some cause or another. It is said to be one of the...
One of the Craziest Pizzas in America Can Be Found in Boise
After reading that headline, you’re fairly confident that you can accurately predict which of Boise’s dozens of pizzerias found themselves on this list. We’re here to tell you, you’re wrong. The team at Cheapsim set out on a quest to find some of the most unusual...
These Restaurants Have The Best Spicy Chicken Sandwiches In & Around Boise!
When it comes to crafting the spiciest chicken sandwiches around, these local restaurants kick it up a notch!. Agendas? There aren't any. Biases? Probably. But because these chicken aficionados stand to gain little more than the glory of voicing their spicy opinion in a local Facebook food forum, we're cool with it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boise Internet Melts Over This Limited Time Summer Treat
Summer is in full effect here in the Treasure Valley but we don't need to tell you that. We're burning our hands on the steering wheel, burning our skin just from being outside, and sweating the second we walk out of the door to start out day. How is a...
10 Best Boise Neighborhoods To Take A Walk In!
Walking is easy and free PT that's good for you. While most of us know walking is gentle on the joints, a lesser known fact is the tremendous impact it has on the heart. The Arthritis Foundation reports the simple act of putting one foot in front of the other "lowers the risk of blood clots, since the calf acts as a venous pump, contracting and pumping blood from the feet and legs back to the heart, reducing the load on the heart."
The Greatest Dog Sport of All Time is Coming to Nampa This Weekend
If you’re a dog-lover, you’re going to love this sport that’s sweeping the nation and you can take it all in this weekend in Nampa. The Treasure Valley Diving Dogs are back this week and will be competing over at the Idaho Center Auto Mall. According to the website for North American Diving Dogs, the event begins at 9 AM from Monday through Friday and takes place at 5605 E. Gate Blvd in Nampa at Treasure Valley Subaru. The best part? This event is absolutely free.
Everything You Need to Know About Idaho’s Strange Concrete Arrows
When you’re traveling, you love grabbing a window seat on the plane so that you can enjoy the views below. Chances are that if you do that enough, you’ll see one of these mysterious concrete arrows. There are dozens of them seemingly scattered around the United States, including in Idaho.
See T-Rex SUE at Discovery Museum of Idaho Before it’s Gone, SLIME is NEXT
The rotating exhibits are worth checking out at the best STEM place in the Treasure Valley. The Discovery Museum of Idaho currently has SUE, the most complete best preserved Tyrannosaurus rex ever found. If you have kiddos of any age who have shown interest in Dinosaurs this is a must visit before it disappears on September 4th.
Idaho Has Scary Sharks And One Of Them Is Ugly!
You may have watched Shark Week on Discovery last week and felt a little deprived. In a landlocked state, seeing the ocean on your television makes you feel like you need a vacation. Maybe to see some of these incredible creatures in their natural habitat. This year's Shark Week featured documentaries like "Island of Walking Sharks," "Pig vs. Shark," "Mega Predators of Oz," and even "Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas."
Why is it so easy for people to completely overlook Boise?
Seriously, why are we so forgettable/under-appreciated? This is kind of an open letter/opinion piece I guess, because recently I’ve noticed some things that really aren’t fair to Boise, and I wanted to write about it. I follow a lot of the artists/concerts that come through the Boise area,...
California Meets Idaho In This Chic Estate In Boise’s Most Coveted Community
Californians have been moving to Idaho in masses since the Pandemic broke out in 2020. They come to escape high taxes, and find a home somewhere with wide open spaces and few regulations. Now, a perfect home for a transplant from California has popped up on the market in Boise....
KIDO Talk Radio
Boise, ID
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0