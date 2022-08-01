ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

WOWT

Interstate 80 temporarily blocked at Missouri River following chase

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A law enforcement incident closed Interstate 80 over the Missouri River bridge for a few minutes Friday morning, but authorities reopened most lanes in both directions after a few minutes. The Nebraska State Patrol was in pursuit of a vehicle in the eastbound lanes approaching the...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Work Will Begin on Highway 2 Between Lincoln and Nebraska City

(KFOR NEWS August 4, 2022) (Lincoln, Neb.) — Weather permitting, work will begin August 8th on NE Highway-2 between Lincoln and Nebraska City. From reference post 468+65 to reference post 506+60 and on US-75 from reference post 46+46 to reference post 42+40 south of Nebraska City existing pavement markings will be replacement .
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

SUV slams into I-80 guard rail and lands on its side west of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A day after local authorities responded to three crashes in rapid succession, another driver wrecked in Lancaster County. Emergency responders were called to I-80 between Emerald and Pleasant Dale just before 6 a.m. Thursday, right around the same time accidents began stacking up Wednesday. Channel...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Gibbon man arrested after standoff in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol said they arrested a man following a pursuit and standoff near the Missouri River on Interstate 80 in Omaha Friday morning. NSP said troopers arrested one person, 26-year-old Quentin Rockefeller of Gibbon, after a pursuit and standoff. It was reported that around 9:25...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Crop duster hits power line in Saunders County

New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief. They're making great progress with a wildfire in the Nebraska panhandle. It's now 85% contained. ELECTION 2022: Issues could drive voter turnout. Updated: 6 hours...
SAUNDERS COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Rick C. Haith, 65, Nebr. City

Rick C. Haith, age 65 of Nebraska City passed away on Wednesday evening, Aug. 3, 2022 at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, NE. Ricky Carl Haith was born on December 4, 1956 in Omaha, NE; the son of Carl Junior and Catherine Clara (Asmus) Haith. He attended school in Omaha and graduated from high school there.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
WOWT

Madison Avenue closed most of Wednesday in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A well-traveled stretch of Madison Avenue will be closed most of Wednesday in Council Bluffs. The closure is to allow crews to safely remove the remains of a large tree. Part of the tree fell onto a passing car and a pickup truck Tuesday, injuring several people.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
klkntv.com

Car lands on its roof after crashing in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A car is upside down in south Lincoln, after crashing Wednesday around 6:30 a.m. This happened near Highway 77 and West Denton Road. A Channel 8 crew spotted the driver walking around near the wreck, and he appears to be okay. Other drivers will want...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Driver nowhere to be found after car crashes into Lincoln creek

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into Salt Creek. Someone first spotted the wreck Wednesday a little after 6:30 a.m. This is located near 300 Old Cheney Road, around Wilderness Park. Lincoln Fire & Rescue tells Channel 8 there was no one inside when...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Unscheduled Council Bluffs Street Closure Announced

Council Bluffs Police and traffic engineers say Madison Avenue will be closed today for the removal of a tree. They say Madison will close from Timbercrest Drive to East Graham Avenue. Bluffs Police say motorists should avoid the area and use alternate routes. The closure is expected to last most...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
sunflowerstateradio.com

Health Alert Issued for Three Nebraska Lakes

Lincoln – The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County are still on health alert. Samples...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Gun amnesty day in Omaha

If you're looking to get rid of some leftover fireworks or some firearms, the Omaha Police Department is ready to serve. This Saturday is OPD's annual gun amnesty day. You can drop off fireworks and guns between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at two locations. Seymour Smith Park, 72nd and...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lefty’s Records in Lincoln closing at the end of August

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A beloved local record store will be closing its doors at the end of the month. Lefty’s Records, which is located near the intersection of 27th and South Streets, will close after 11 years of business. “I have had people come in, well, it’s...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Mystery neighbor in north Lincoln praised for putting out flames

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- A home near North 48th and Fremont caught fire Thursday morning but quick action from an unidentified man saved the home from destruction. Lincoln Fire & Rescue arrived at the scene around 7 a.m. with the flames nearly extinguished thanks to the neighbor. Homeowner Joyce Meuratella told...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Car-Dump Truck Crash Seriously Injures One Person In South Lincoln

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Wednesday morning crash that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. It happened near 38th and Saltillo Road around 7:20 a.m. Sergeant Mike Hipps tells KLIN News a westbound dump truck collided with an eastbound Honda Accord. “The driver...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Courthouse elevator down for weeks after 'unrelated' fire

NEBRASKA CITY – A power outage at the Otoe County Courthouse around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday was followed by fire alarms, but officials are not sure the two are related. The power at the courthouse tripped off around 3:30 p.m. and triggered an electrical generator to restore service. Moments later, fire alarms sounded and Otoe County Emergency Management traced the smoke alarm to the elevator control room.
OTOE COUNTY, NE

