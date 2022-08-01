ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

6 U.S. Cities That Black Women May Want To Consider Living In

By Jovonne Ledet
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

For many Black women , safety and affordability remain a priority when looking for a place to live but seem hard to come by in the U.S.

Life for single Black women particularly can be costly when considering the gender and racial wage gap.

Data from the American Association of University Women supports the disproportionate burden citing that it takes a Black woman 19 months to earn what a white man in the same position earns in 12 months.

Black women looking to live alone also have to consider their safety as they face the intersectional risk of racially-charged hate crimes and gender violence.

These factors have sparked the question of where Black women can live safely and affordably.

Though no U.S. city is perfect, here are six that Black women may want to consider living in, per Madamenoire.

1. Augusta, GA

In Augusta, Georgia, 21.6 percent of the state's businesses are minorities-owned making it a top city for Black women entrepreneurs.

Its metropolitan area has a lower crime rate than the national average and is just a two-hour drive away from Atlanta.

Per Madamenoire , a single individual can live in Augusta on $30,000 a year after taxes.

2. Grand Prairie, Texas

Grand Prairie is a Texas city with diversity as 21.3 percent of its residents identify as Black.

The city is located six miles away from Dallas and 37 miles from Fort Worth putting it in close proximity to an international airport.

Grand Prairie also has a crime rate lower than the state and national average.

Though there are pricey communities in the area, those looking for something affordable should check out Keller and Flower Mound neighborhoods.

3. Lansing, MI

A 1.5-hour drive from Detroit, Lansing is a diverse city with a lower crime rate than many places in Michigan.

Though some may find Lansing to have a small-town feel, the city offers many shopping spots, parks, museums, and more.

According to Madamenoire , 23 percent of Lansing's population is Black.

4. Baltimore, MD

Baltimore is a prime location for entrepreneurs as nearly half of its businesses are Black-owned, the Baltimore Sun reports.

Living in Baltimore is also cost-effective as one will find the cost of living to be lower than the national average and the state of Maryland.

Though the city proper may have high crime rates, there are plenty pockets and bordering communities including Little Italy, Federal Hill, Inner Harbor, and Mount Vernon that are safe and walking friendly.

5. New Rochelle, NY

According to Madamenoire , New Rochelle is an "affordable option for the NYC area." In New Rochelle, one can enjoy all that NYC has to offer with a short train ride and without breaking the bank.

It is considered one of the top five safest places among "comparably-sized cities nationally,” and the second best city for Black women to financially thrive in, Money Geek reports.

6. Pembroke Pines, FL

In Pembroke Pines, access to the bustling nightlife and beaches of Miami is only a 40-minute drive away.

The city holds a 22.3 percent Black population and ranks among the highest for the number of Black women who own a home, per Money Geek.

Not only is Pembroke Pines a great place for home ownership, but 88 percent of the city's Black women also live above the poverty line.

Comments / 171

Jeffrey p
4d ago

This should be a non issue. what if someone write an article listing places a white woman would want to live? there would be un uproar. just stop bringing race into everything!

Reply(25)
101
LINGLINGDAAFROLATINA
4d ago

okay this is a weird article certain states that black women should look to move to why should only black women look to move here and you wonder why there is racial division you are Non-Stop

Reply(19)
47
Jed Clampett Oil Company
4d ago

States with the best welfare system to move to and get pregnant and start a life living off the system.

Reply(13)
40
 

BIN: Black Information Network

Mall Slammed For 'Racist' Display Showing Black Man Preparing To Be Hanged

The Galleria at Sunset Mall in Las Vegas, Nevada is under fire for what many are calling a "racist" railroad display. According to a news release from the National Action Network, per 8NewsNow, “community members are outraged that a racist train display showing a Black man being prepared to be hung was tolerated and allowed at the mall for hundreds of children, families & community members to see.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
