Wasserman Schultz Chides Gun Manufacturers for 'Targeting Youngsters'

Florida Senate candidate Rep. Val Demings skips political event with Dem who wants to 'divest' in police
Democratic Senate nominee Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., skipped a political event she had promoted hours earlier with a state representative who supports policies similar to the defund the police movement. Demings, who is running against Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., for the Senate seat, touted the Defending Choice Volunteer Launch event...
Matt Gaetz Among 20 Republicans Who Voted Against Human Trafficking Bill
The House overwhelmingly passed a bipartisan bill to support human trafficking victims on Tuesday, with a strong vote of 401-20 backed by both Democratic and Republican Representatives. Among the 20 Republicans who voted against re-authorizing the Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention & Protection Reauthorization Act of 2022—legislation that supports programs...
Biden Pushes To Ban Assault Weapons, Gets Heckled At Gun Violence Event
A man whose son was killed in the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, interrupted President Joe Biden's remarks at the White House on Monday during an event to herald the passage of the first major federal gun safety law in three decades. Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was murdered...
Another blue-state governor looks to hit DeSantis
Hello and welcome to Wednesday. Flying south— Well, look who’s headed to Florida — a blue-state governor who’s emerging as a potential presidential contender. Prime position — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who is running for reelection this year, will be the keynote speaker at the annual Leadership Blue Gala that Florida Democrats will hold this Saturday in Tampa.
To defeat Ron DeSantis, Florida Democrats are coalescing around Charlie Crist and the Joe Biden playbook
Democrats in Florida are desperate for power to slow the state's rightward lurch, but they face a fundraising juggernaut and rising GOP star in Gov. Ron DeSantis. Democratic Party forces have coalesced around the campaign of Rep. Charlie Crist, who is chaneling President Joe Biden's 2020 campaign playbook.
Why Florida's DeSantis could be the cure for an ailing America
Vengeful Democrats investigating the January 6 riots may help elect Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis president in 2024. Good for them; the nation is grateful. In spending weeks and months conducting their one-sided hearings into the riots at the Capitol, Democrats have undermined the standing of former President Donald J. Trump. There is no question that the made-for-TV show trial has taken a toll; polling confirms that Americans, including many Republicans, are disgusted by Trump’s behavior during those consequential hours.
These are the 5 Democrats who voted against a ban on assault weapons in the House
The House on Friday passed legislation reviving a ban on semi-automatic weapons, but the bill is almost certain to fail in the 50-50 Senate.
A Billion Reasons Why the Senate Won’t Ban Assault Weapons
The House of Representatives voted along party lines last week to revive long-expired restrictions on certain types of semi-automatic firearms, including the AR-15, with Democrats targeting America’s most polarizing style of gun following a horrific spate of mass shootings. But don’t expect a new assault weapons ban in the...
Marco Rubio Slammed for Calling Same-Sex Marriage Bill 'Waste of Time'
Republican Senator Marco Rubio faced social media backlash Wednesday for reportedly calling a House bill that would codify protections for same-sex marriage into federal law a "stupid waste of time." CNN's Manu Raju shared Rubio's characterization of the Respect for Marriage Act in a tweet Wednesday afternoon, saying that the...
Democrat Calls Assault Weapons Ban 'Death Wish' for Party
A number of the Democratic lawmakers who voted for the ban in 1994 were handed tough midterm losses that resulted in a disastrous election for the party.
US House passes assault rifle ban, likely doomed in Senate
The US House of Representatives, spurred by a series of horrific mass shootings, passed a bill on Friday that would ban assault weapons for the first time in decades. Gun reform remains deeply divisive in the United States -- despite the deadly scourge of mass shootings -- with only two Republicans joining Democrats to back the assault weapons ban in the House.
AOC, Ilhan Omar, Cori Bush’s offices among the first to unionise on Capitol Hill
Some of the most progressive members of Congress’s offices are among the first within the Capitol to unionise, as House legislation allowing organizing comes into effect. The offices of Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Cori Bush of Missouri, Jesus “Chuy” Garcia of Illinois, Ro Khanna of California, Ted Lieu of California, Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico and Andy Levin of Michigan all voted to unionise.
Rep. Haley Stevens ousts Rep. Andy Levin from Congress in Michigan Democratic primary
NEW YORK (AP) — Rep. Haley Stevens ousted Rep. Andy Levin from Congress on Tuesday after prevailing in their Democratic primary in Michigan. Stevens’ victory came as three Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection faced primary challenges from rivals endorsed by the former president.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and 15 other House Democrats arrested at abortion-rights rally
A group of Democratic lawmakers were arrested Tuesday outside of the Supreme Court while attending an abortion-rights rally in protest of the ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade a month ago. What’s happening? Per Business Insider, the lawmakers held signs in support of abortion while chanting slogans like “our body,...
Who are the 7 House members who broke with their party in voting on assault weapons ban?
Though the measure passed mostly along party lines, two Republicans and five Democrats broke with their parties on the vote.
Adam Schiff is testing the waters to lead House Democrats next year: report
Rep. Adam Schiff is gauging a potential run for House Democratic leader, per The Washington Post. Schiff, the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, is a prominent face within the party. However, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries has long been seen as a frontrunner to succeed Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Rep. Adam Schiff...
House Dems blasts DCCC interference in GOP primaries boosting pro-Trump candidates
Democrats are experiencing internal tensions over their party's campaign offices pushing pro-Donald Trump candidates who believe the former president won the 2020 election. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is paying big money to boost GOP candidates who they see as weak opponents in local and state elections, regardless of political platform.
Proposal to ban assault-style weapons passes House mostly along party lines
The House voted Friday to reinstate a ban on assault-style weapons that lapsed 18 years ago, following a string of high-profile mass shootings. The 217-213 vote that passed mainly along party lines is largely symbolic, as the bill has little chance of clearing the 60-vote Senate threshold needed to enact most legislation. The measure would reinstate a ban on the sale and manufacture of semi-automatic rifles and high-capacity magazines that took effect in 1994 and expired in 2004, which Democrats contend will curb gun violence.
U.S. House passes ban on assault weapons after spate of gun violence
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed a ban on semi-automatic firearms — the weapons used in multiple mass shootings during the last three months — on a near party-line vote. With the 217-213 vote, the bill, H.R. 1808, will head to the evenly divided Senate, but it’s unlikely to advance there, as the ban would need […] The post U.S. House passes ban on assault weapons after spate of gun violence appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Open primary may save Trump's GOP targets in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The two Republican members of Congress from Washington who drew interparty challenges due to their vote to impeach former President Donald Trump were leading other Republicans in the state’s top two primary Wednesday. Under Washington’s primary system, all candidates run on the same ballot, and the top two vote getters in each of Tuesday’s races advance to the November election, regardless of party — a system observers say may have helped the GOP incumbents in Washington who had been targeted by Trump. In early returns, Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse looked as they may advance to the general election with a Democratic candidate in each of their races. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez was the top vote getter in the 3rd Congressional District, with 32% of the vote and advanced to the November ballot. Herrera Beutler had under 24%. Joe Kent – a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump who faced significant spending against him from another Republican who attacked him from the right – was at nearly 21%.
