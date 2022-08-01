Jordan Leavitt Says He Frustrated The UFC Before Pimblett Fight

Read on www.mmanews.com
Australian Boxing Legend Johnny Famechon Dies Aged 77
Former featherweight boxing world champion Johnny Famechon has died in Melbourne, Australia after a lengthy illness. Nicknamed “poetry in motion” for his silky skills within the ring, Famechon’s boxing career spanned over two decades and saw him record 56 wins—including 20 by knockout—six draws and five losses. His most notable victory came against Cuban Jose Legra in 1969, where he won the WBC featherweight title by decision.
Khamzat Chimaev Dismisses Hefty Odds In Nate Diaz Fight
UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev isn’t paying attention to the betting odds in his favor ahead of his Nate Diaz matchup at UFC 279. Chimaev will face Diaz in one of the most highly anticipated headliners of the year at UFC 279 on Sept. 10. The fight puts two of the biggest fan favorites in the UFC against one another in a five-round grudge match.
Bisping: “Coward” Paul At Fault For Rahman Jr. Cancellation
Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has decided which side he blames for the Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. fight cancelation. Paul’s sixth professional outing is certainly not coming to the ring easily. After his fifth was threatened by a late withdrawal last December, the same man behind that late panic, UK professional boxer Tommy Fury, pulled out again last month.
PFL CEO Pursuing Free Agent Cyborg For Harrison Superfight
PFL CEO Peter Murray has revealed that attempts are being made to secure a superfight between two-time PFL lightweight champion Kayla Harrison and Bellator MMA featherweight titleholder Cris Cyborg. Towards the start of this year, it appeared as if the blossoming social media feud between Harrison and Cyborg was on...
Oliveira On Makhachev Bout: “I Didn’t Want This Fight”
Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has acknowledged that Islam Makhachev isn’t the opponent he was looking to face. Last month, the man set to appear opposite “Do Bronx’ in the next title fight was confirmed. Having been stripped of the belt following a UFC 274 weight miss, the Brazilian cemented number one contender status with a submission win against Justin Gaethje in Arizona.
Watch: BJJ Black Belt Takes Down Man Sucker-Punching New Yorkers
If you choose to attack individuals on the streets of a big city, be prepared to have a BJJ black belt hanging off your back in no time. That lesson was learned by Samuel Frazier in Manhattan last week. Frazier, a 28-year-old homeless man, is accused of attacking and sucker-punching construction workers in the Soho shopping district.
Former UFC Headliner Joins The Paddy Pimblett Callout Club
A well-known name in the UFC lightweight division has become the latest man to pitch themselves as a possible next opponent for rising star Paddy Pimblett. When it comes to surging names on MMA’s biggest stage, not many top the charge of Liverpool’s Pimblett. The charismatic and somewhat controversial former Cage Warriors champion has burst onto the scene in a major way since making his UFC debut last September, both in terms of his in-cage performances and outside ventures.
Pro Boxer Sets Sights On Amanda Nunes After MMA Debut
Kazakhstani boxer Firuza Sharipova wants a big step up in competition in the form of Amanda Nunes after winning her MMA debut just days ago. Sharipova isn’t short of confidence after winning her MMA debut against Karina Ondasynova last week. The professional boxer also most recently fought against pound-for-pound No. 1 Katie Taylor, losing via a unanimous decision last December in Liverpool.
Cejudo To Miocic: ‘Are You Gonna Fight Fires Or Fight Jones?’
Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo has blamed Stipe Miocic for causing a delay to Jon Jones‘ return to the Octagon. Fans haven’t witnessed Jones throwing down in the steel surroundings of a cage since February 2020. Back then, “Bones” successfully defended his title against Dominick Reyes via a much-disputed split decision.
Harrison Names One Female PFL Fighter Who Is A Better Athlete
Two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison believes there’s one female fighter in the league who is a better pure athlete than her. Harrison is back in the PFL Playoffs and is slated to face Martina Jindrová on August 20th in London. She’s looking to become the PFL women’s lightweight champion for the third time in what could potentially be her final season in the league.
Paige VanZant: I Have “Nothing To Prove” In BKFC
Former UFC star Paige VanZant has insisted that she has nothing to prove in-between the ropes ahead of her bare-knuckle boxing return later this month. At one point in time, VanZant was considered a hot prospect inside the Octagon. But after going 3-0 under the UFC banner, including a victory over Felice Herrig, “12 Gauge” went 2-4 across her next six outings before exiting the promotion in 2020.
Chimaev Explains Why Burns Will “Never” Be Champion
UFC welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev has given a damning assessment of fellow contender Gilbert Burns‘ title hopes. After tearing through his competition en route to a place in the 170-pound rankings, Chimaev’s fast ascension took a significant step up in competition in the form of one-time title challenger Burns, who was coming off a victory over perennial top-10 Stephen Thompson.
Watch: MMA Fighter KO’s Opponent With Brutal Spinning Kick
Flyweight prospect Iago Torres left Renan Fiuza unconscious after a spinning hook kick at Action Fight 21 in Brazil. Torres and Fiuza were battling in the featured preliminary bout of Action Fight 21 last Saturday. Torres was making his professional debut while Fiuza was looking to earn another win in just his second professional fight.
Jiří Procházka Reveals The Samurai Who Inspired His Lifestyle
UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jiří Procházka has revealed the inspiration behind his decision to follow the lifestyle and mindset of a samurai. In just two years, Procházka has gone from UFC debutant to a titleholder on MMA’s biggest stage. The Czech star accomplished this by plowing through Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes to secure a title shot, before snatching the gold from Glover Teixeira with a last-gasp submission at UFC 275.
Procházka Recalls Being Stranded At Sea During Title Celebrations
UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jiří Procházka ran into some trouble at sea whilst out celebrating his UFC 275 title win with friends. At June’s Singapore-held pay-per-view, Procházka played his part in what will no doubt go down as one of the greatest title fights in UFC history. Against Glover Teixeira, “Denisa” left his all in the cage, snatching a last-gasp submission victory as he approached a certain decision defeat.
Carla Esparza Updates Fans After Treatment & Sets Return Timeline
UFC strawweight champion Carla Esparza is setting a timeline to return to action. Since winning the UFC strawweight title back in May, fans have been eager to hear when champion Carla Esparza would be back in the cage. Right after her victory over Rose Namajunas, there were conversations about who could be next for the new champ. Would Namajunas get an immediate rematch? Could it be a rising star like Marina Rodriguez? Or former champion Zhang Weili?
Royval vs. Askarov Booked For UFC Event On October 15
A crucial flyweight fight towards the top of the division is set to go down on October 15, as Askar Askarov and Brandon Royval look to add their names into the title picture. At this past weekend’s UFC 277 pay-per-view, the landscape towards the top step of the 125-pound ladder took shape. As well as Brandon Moreno winning interim gold to set up a fourth collision with champion Deiveson Figueiredo, Brazil’s Alexandre Pantoja submitted Alex Perez to move closer to a title shot that he’d previously earned last year prior to an injury.
MMA Legend Wanderlei Silva Running For Political Office Again
MMA legend Wanderlei Silva has announced that he’s looking to break into Brazilian politics at the second time of asking this year. Silva became a renowned figure in combat sports through a 51-fight career that spanned stints in multiple elite promotions. After a failed UFC title challenge in 2000, “The Axe Murderer” went on to win the PRIDE middleweight gold, defending it four times before being dethroned by Dan Henderson.
Did Conor McGregor Just Retire After Landing Hollywood Role?
Conor McGregor has left everyone guessing whether he’s just announced his MMA retirement following a series of cryptic tweets. This week, it was announced that the Irish superstar will soon make his Hollywood debut after being cast in a leading role alongside renowned actor Jake Gyllenhaal. Filming for the movie, a remake of the 1980’s classic Road House, is set to get underway later this month.
Jamahal Hill Dismisses Narrative That Santos Isn’t The Same Guy
UFC light heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill is preparing for the best version of Thiago Santos at UFC Vegas 59 despite his recent struggles. Hill faces Santos in the UFC Vegas 59 headliner this Saturday night. The winner moves one step closer to a light heavyweight title shot and puts themselves squarely into the conversation.
