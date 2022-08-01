ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Woman wanted in Hazelwood shooting arrested after crash

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IcNdd_0h0mf1PA00

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (8/1) 03:39

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman wanted on attempted homicide charges was arrested after a crash on the Fort Duquesne Bridge Monday morning.

State police said 33-year-old Ronika Carter first gave troopers a fake name when she was involved in a crash around 12:30 a.m., but they were able to identify her and learned she had several warrants out for her arrest.

According to court paperwork, Carter shot a man on Second Avenue in Hazelwood on June 11, 2021. Police said Carter could be seen on surveillance footage struggling with the man before shooting him. The criminal complaint said the victim returned gunfire, hitting Carter.

Carter was charged with criminal attempt, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and two firearms charges.

When she was arrested after the crash, police said they found a gun, which she isn't allowed to own, in her car.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Hazelwood, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Duquesne, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police: 16 arrests on the South Side in July

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police said efforts to cut down on crime on the South Side are paying off.In the weekly press conference on Thursday, Zone 3 Commander John Fisher said a "concentrated effort" in July focused on the East Carson Street corridor.He said there were 88 calls to 911 and 16 arrests, mostly for DUI, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana."We've increased the manpower down there, undercover, plainclothes officers," Fisher said. "We've had meetings with business owners so there's a cooperative effort between business owners and public safety to address the concerns."There is an increased police presence on the South Side on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Woman Wanted#Violent Crime#Kdka Tv
wtae.com

Armstrong County junior firefighter arrested on arson charge

KITTANNING, Pa. — An Armstrong County teenager and junior firefighter is under arrest for arson. The fire happened Saturday at a vacant garage apartment on Orr Avenue in Kittanning. Investigators determined it was intentionally set. Police say 18-year-old Steven Albertson III was responsible for it. They also say a...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Pittsburgh

Driver hospitalized after rollover crash in downtown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Just after 7 a.m. on Friday morning, police were called to Fourth Avenue and Cherry Way in downtown after a Jeep attempted to flee the scene of a crash. Witnesses told police it began when the Jeep hit a vehicle near the PPG building and then sped down Fourth Avenue at a high rate of speed.Once at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Cherry Way, the Jeep attempted to run a red light and was hit by a vehicle at the intersection. The collision caused the Jeep to roll and flip up Fourth Avenue, striking three more vehicles in the process. Seven total vehicles were damaged as a result of the incident. The driver of the Jeep was taken to the hospital in stable condition with a cut to his head. No charges have been announced but police have said that possible charges are pending. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police investigate man posing as fire inspector

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are warning business owners of a man posing as an "Allegheny County firefighter" or working for "Metro Fire Prevention." The man enters businesses posing as a fire inspector and then asks to inspect the fire extinguishers before he asks for payment. Then he leaves without inspection. Pittsburgh Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call to report suspicious activity at 412-323-7800. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police officers accused of stealing time expected to return to force

PITTSBURGH — Target 11 has learned that two city of Pittsburgh Police officers accused of stealing time, may soon be returned to the force. It’s unclear if they will face any disciplinary action. The officers were placed on paid administrative leave back in April after allegations that they falsified time cards. Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle broke the initial story in April.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Local Man Facing Charges In Driving Incident In Mercer County

A Slippery Rock man is facing charges following a dangerous driving incident that occurred last month in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, officers were involved with the pursuit of a vehicle traveling at nearly 100 miles per hour in the residential area of South Center Street July 3rd around 7 p.m.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman accused of shooting boyfriend at home in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man said his girlfriend shot him because she thought he was cheating.Leah Gillis is accused of shooting the man in the shoulder and neck on Tuesday at a home in Penn Township, Westmoreland County. Police say Gillis called 911 to say she shot the man after he threatened her.She went on to say she only wanted to scare him, not shoot him, according to court papers.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
63K+
Followers
29K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy