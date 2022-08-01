Average Gas Price Continues to Decrease

The Kenton High School Open House and schedule pick up will be held on August 17. Additional school information will be sent on Friday, August 5. Open House will primarily be for incoming freshmen, new students and KOLA students. Please be sure your child attends Open House or attends during their scheduled time as they will be receiving important information and materials such as class schedule, laptop and charger, completing Final Forms and have their school picture taken. Students will also have the opportunity to walk the building and meet their teachers during Open House hours.

KENTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO