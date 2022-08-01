Average Gas Price Continues to Decrease

Read on wktn.com
Three Injured in Arlington Crash Thursday
A Forest man was among three people injured in a crash that occurred in Arlington Thursday afternoon. WFIN Radio reported that Jimmie Bauknecht’s vehicle collided head-on with a northbound vehicle on Main Street in the village. The two occupants of the other vehicle, Jaden and Hailey Hoyle, of Michigan,...
Shopping Passport Program Underway this Month in Kenton
For those who have not heard about it, the new Kenton Historic Courthouse District Shopping Passport Program is underway in the month of August. To participate, begin by picking up a passport located inside the front entryway of the Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance office, 225 South Detroit Street in Kenton.
Bluffton University Ticket Purchases Moving Online with HomeTown Ticketing
BLUFFTON, Ohio – Bluffton University is partnering with HomeTown Ticketing for all Bluffton University alumni, athletics and music/theatre events where tickets are required. Tickets can be purchased, reserved or transferred using the HomeTown Fan App available on Google Play or the App Store. Searching for specific events is easy...
Dolly Parton Visiting Ohio to Celebrate Success of Imagination Library in the State
Dolly Parton is coming to Ohio next week where she and First Lady Fran DeWine will celebrate the success of the Imagination Library program in Ohio. Stacey Hensley, the Chair of the Hardin County program, will be among a delegation from Hardin County who will attend the luncheon on August 9 in Columbus.
One Sentenced Recently in Common Pleas Court
One person was sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to the document from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Garrett D. Bays was placed on five years community control with conditions on one count each of trespassing, endangering children and possession of cocaine. He must comply with all...
OhioHealth Hardin Memorial Hospital Welcomes New Provider in Forest
(Kenton, Ohio) – OhioHealth Hardin Memorial Hospital would like to welcome certified family nurse practitioner (FNP-C), Rachel Rollins, to the OhioHealth Physician Group practice in Forest. Rachel graduated with her Bachelor of Nursing degree from Ohio Northern University and later received her Masters of Nursing degree from the University...
Obituary for Maxine Lyon Walton
Maxine Lyon Walton, 98, of Upper Sandusky passed away peacefully Sunday, July 31, 2022. She was born April 26, 1924 in Marion County to the late John and Effie (Ziegler) Lyon. In 1945, she married Samuel A. Walton in Columbus, GA where he was stationed at the time. They enjoyed 51 years of marriage before his death in 1996. She then married Dale A. Walton and they celebrated 17 years of marriage before his death in 2016.
Man Arrested After Overdose Incident Thursday
A Kenton man was arrested after Kenton Police Officers were dispatched to Forest Court Apartments concerning an overdose Thursday afternoon. According to the report, officers located Storm Copley in a bedroom of an apartment at the complex. He was said to be in an apparent state of drug overdose. Officers...
Local gas stations sell alcohol to underage customers
Two local gas stations were charged with selling beer or intoxicating liquor to an underage person Friday night in Bellefontaine. Bellefontaine Police were conducting a compliance check investigation with the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) on multiple businesses within the city. The compliance check was to ensure businesses were confirming a person attempting to purchase alcohol and/or tobacco was not underage.
Kenton-Ohio Hi Point FFA Chapter Attend FFA Camp
Seven members of the Kenton-Ohio Hi Point FFA Chapter spent a week this summer at the FFA Camp Muskingum. All of the campers took in a wide range of fun activities during the camp held in July. The members attending from the Kenton-OHP FFa Chapter were: Lora Harder, Kira Ray,...
Woman hit, killed by car on I-270 in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a serious crash on I-270 eastbound near Columbus. Around 5 a.m. Monday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to reports of pedestrian-involved crash on I-270 eastbound near State Route 104 in southern Franklin County. A Columbus man was traveling eastbound on I-270, just east […]
Kenton High School Open House and Schedule Pick Up
The Kenton High School Open House and schedule pick up will be held on August 17. Additional school information will be sent on Friday, August 5. Open House will primarily be for incoming freshmen, new students and KOLA students. Please be sure your child attends Open House or attends during their scheduled time as they will be receiving important information and materials such as class schedule, laptop and charger, completing Final Forms and have their school picture taken. Students will also have the opportunity to walk the building and meet their teachers during Open House hours.
Two Lima men arrested on drug charges in Warren County
LIMA - Two Lima men are currently being held in Warren County Jail after a trip to Warren County to sell narcotics led to subsequent raids on two residences in Lima early Friday morning, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Zachary L.E. Kohli...
Father of son fatally shot in Franklin County: 'Please just turn yourself in'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The father of a man who was shot and killed in Franklin County last month wants justice for his son's death. The sheriff’s office received a 911 call on the evening of July 7 for a report of shots fired in the area of Cross-Key Apartments on Chatterton Road.
‘We are all utterly devastated;’ Shelby County restaurant damaged by fire
NEWPORT, Ohio — Emergency crews are on scene of a fire that took place Friday afternoon at Scudzy’s Newport Tavern on State Route 66 in the village of Newport, according to Shelby County dispatchers. “We are all utterly devastated but we want to let everyone know that no...
University of Findlay Ready for ‘22 Campus Opening Activities
The University of Findlay campus will soon be abuzz as students return for the 2022-23 academic year. New Student Orientation and Welcome Week will be filled with opportunities for service, networking, and other fun activities. New Student Orientation Weekend Highlights:. Thursday, Aug. 11 – Move-in day! New students, along with...
CrimeStoppers
LIMA — Area law-enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or people listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides an anonymous tip or information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call (419) 229-STOP (7867).
Delaware County inmate dies two days after being booked into jail
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 54-year-old inmate in Delaware County died Sunday two days after being booked into jail, the sheriff’s office said. At approximately 4:33 a.m., corrections officers at the Delaware County Jail found Chad Lee Bibler, of Grove City, unresponsive during routine inmate checks, according to a news release from the Delaware County […]
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for seafood in Ohio, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Kodebreaker Eager to Perform Again at Ballpark Bash
Tickets remain on sale for the 2022 Ballpark Bash on Saturday August 20. Three bands will be featured from 5 until midnight at the Home Run Memorial Park in Kenton. One of those bands, Kodebreaker, returns this year, and the band’s Scott Moore told WKTN’s Brandi Fox they are excited to be back, “We want to let these people know out there that ‘we love all you guys.’ We do what we do 1000% for all you 80’s hair rock fans out there, because that’s what it’s all about is you guys, and we are honored to be able to do that for you.”
