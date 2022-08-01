Read on wsvaonline.com
Stuff the Bus 2022
Nadina Pupic & Samantha Bosserman with United Way discuss the 2022 Stuff The Bus event, August 5 – 7 in the Shenandoah Valley.
Local rivers and streams show high levels of bacteria
You may want to think twice about taking a dip in the nearest creek or the Shenandoah River. Tom Pelton with the nonprofit Environmental Integrity Project says about three quarters of Virginia’s water monitoring stations in the Shenandoah Valley found levels of fecal bacteria so high in the first half of this year that they exceeded EPA recommendations for swimming.
