Read on www.ocala-news.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ocala-news.com
Gerald Santana Jr.
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Gerald Santana Jr. Gerald was born on June 29, 1953 in Miami Florida to Gerald and Olga Santana. He passed away peacefully in Ocala, Florida with Carol, his wife of 26 years, by his side. Gerald also leaves behind daughter...
ocala-news.com
Bobby Joe Reynolds
Bobby Joe Reynolds, 48, of Ocala, Florida passed away, unexpectantly, on July 25, 2022 at Tampa General Hospital, after a one year battle with liver disease. He was born to parents Robert L.P. and Deborah A. Reynolds, on February 12, 1974, in Heidelberg, Germany. His biological mother was only in his life for a short time.
ocala-news.com
Jennifer Munn Miller
Jennifer Munn Miller, age 50, of Ocala, FL. Loving wife, mother and Gigi was called home to the Lord on July 28, 2022. Jennifer was born on April 19, 1972 in Ocala, FL to Oliver Leroy Munn and Carlene Beck Munn. She graduated from Vanguard High School and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Dietetics from Florida State University then a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Regents College. She worked as a pediatric nurse at Ocala Pediatrics as well as pharmaceutical sales representative for Wyeth Pharmaceuticals. She had the most beautiful smile and brought light to the lives of everyone she knew. She was gracious, strong, and courageous in everything she did. She loved the Lord, her family, and friends, and she will be missed by all who loved her.
ocala-news.com
Frances Jeanetta Ramage
Frances Jeanetta Ramage, 69, of Belleview, Florida, passed away at her home surrounded by family on July 16, 2022. She was born January 17, 1953, the daughter of the late Robert Dove and Nelva Juanita (Hicks) Avery. Frances was a native of Bradshaw, West Virginia before moving to Central Florida at a young age. On April 22nd 1988, she married her loving husband Robert and together the two shared 34 years of love and happiness. Frances was a free and loving spirit who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ocala-news.com
Evelyn Ruth Newland
Evelyn Ruth Newland age 92, of Ocala, Florida, passed away on July 30th, 2022, in Ocala, Florida. Evelyn was born in Westfield, Pa., on November 29, 1929. She graduated from Knoxville High School. Evelyn was a homemaker and small business owner. Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Lana Puckett and...
ocala-news.com
Doris Irene Maita
Doris Irene Maita, 67, died unexpectedly on July 23, 2022 at her residence in Dunnellon. She was born on January 27, 1955 in Dade City, FL and was the daughter to the late Wayward and Clara (Crowley) Rhodes. Doris moved to Dunnellon over forty years ago from Yankeetown. She enjoyed crocheting, going to the beach and sun tanning, but most importantly she loved spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed.
ocala-news.com
Lynn A. Martin
Lynn A. Martin, 82, of Oxford, FL passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022. He was born Friday, March 8, 1940 in Pedro, FL to David and Daisy (nee Kaine) Martin. Lynn was born and raised on an agricultural farm in Pedro, FL. He has shared stories of plowing behind a mule and horse and all the hard work and responsibilities he was given at a young age. It was certainly as a result of his time in the agricultural business that led to Lynn’s decision to become a Forest Ranger for over 30 years in the state of Florida.
ocala-news.com
Gorgeous Sunset Over Crestwood Village In Ocala
Check out this gorgeous pink and orange sunset over Crestwood Village in Ocala. Thanks to Denise Myford for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
IN THIS ARTICLE
ocala-news.com
Paddock Mall offering free backpacks to students on August 6
The Paddock Mall will be handing out free backpacks to local students during its ‘Back 2 School Bash’ event on Saturday, August 6. The event is being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Paddock Mall, which is located at 3100 SW College Road in Ocala.
ocala-news.com
Sunrise Reflected On Lake At Ocala Preserve
The glow of the sunrise was beautifully reflected on the 7-acre lake at Ocala Preserve. Thanks to Kim Knapp for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
‘Kayak & Koffee’ event heading to Tomoka River Paddling Trail on August 13
The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department’s popular kayaking program is returning this month with a trip down the Tomoka River Paddling Trail. The event, which is part of the Kayak & Koffee series, will be held on Saturday, August 13. Participants will meet at Brick City Adventure Park (1211 SE 22nd Road in Ocala) at 7:45 a.m., and transportation will then be provided to the event.
ocala-news.com
City of Ocala hosting ‘Programs in the Parks’ educational series
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is beginning its ‘Programs in the Parks’ educational series this week at Scott Springs Park. The series, which is free to attend, will take attendees through Scott Springs Park (2825 SW 24th Avenue), Fort King National Historic Landmark (3925 E Fort King Street), Heritage Nature Conservancy (2005 NE 3rd Street), and Tuscawilla Park (800 NE Sanchez Avenue) on tours of some of the various features.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ocala-news.com
MCSO looking for missing and endangered 10-year-old girl from Ocklawaha
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the public to help locate a missing and endangered 10-year-old girl from Ocklawaha. According to an MCSO release, at approximately 11 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, 2022, Arianna Lauren Michelle Ames was seen walking in the 13100 block of SE 145th Avenue in Ocklawaha.
ocala-news.com
More Ocala residents discuss impact of property taxes on senior citizens
In response to a recent letter from an Ocala resident discussing the impact of property taxes on senior citizens, several residents across Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “There really should be something done for relief on property taxes for elderly citizens. Lots of elderly people...
ocala-news.com
OPD officer receives award after surprising local child with bicycle
A local radio station recently recognized an Ocala Police Department officer for his compassion and for going above and beyond the call of duty after he surprised a local child with a bicycle. Last year, Officer Jorge A. Fernandez, a school resource officer at Howard Middle School, saw a student...
ocala-news.com
Seussical Jr. returning to Ocala Civic Theatre for final show
The Ocala Civic Theatre is bringing back ‘Seussical Jr.’ for one final performance this weekend. On Saturday, August 6 at 2 p.m., the theater’s youth cast will bring several popular characters from Dr. Seuss to life at the Ocala Civic Theatre, which is located at 4337 E Silver Springs Boulevard.
ocala-news.com
Atlas V Rocket Launch Over Stone Creek In Ocala
Check out this view of the Atlas V rocket launch as seen from Stone Creek in Ocala. Thanks to Charles Duncan for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Skeletal remains found behind warehouse in Ocala
Major Crimes detectives with the Ocala Police Department are conducting an investigation after skeletal remains were found on Wednesday morning behind a warehouse in Ocala. Shortly before 5 a.m., OPD responded to the 1600 block of SW 17th Street after receiving a call regarding a human skull that was found in the nearby woods. When officers arrived on scene, they were directed to the area and located the remains.
ocala-news.com
Ocala teen accused of stealing pickup truck, handgun
A 17-year-old boy was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after he admitted to stealing a pickup truck and a firearm that was inside the vehicle. On Friday, July 29, two Ocala Police Department officers responded to the intersection of NE 3rd Street and E Silver Springs Boulevard in reference to a Chevrolet pickup truck that had been reported stolen. Upon arrival, the male victim who owns the truck told the officers that his handgun was also inside the vehicle.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Public School orientation list for 2022-2023 school year
Marion County Public Schools has released orientation dates and times for the 2022-2023 school year. The special orientation “meet and greets” will provide parents and students with advance notice of class schedules, bell times, teacher assignments, bus routes and stop times, extra-curricular activities, and other school-related activities. MCPS...
Comments / 0