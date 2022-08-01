Ocala FPRA to honor chapter, state leaders during ‘Starting Gate’ event

Read on www.ocala-news.com
ocala-news.com
More Ocala residents discuss impact of property taxes on senior citizens
In response to a recent letter from an Ocala resident discussing the impact of property taxes on senior citizens, several residents across Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “There really should be something done for relief on property taxes for elderly citizens. Lots of elderly people...
ocala-news.com
City of Ocala hosting ‘Programs in the Parks’ educational series
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is beginning its ‘Programs in the Parks’ educational series this week at Scott Springs Park. The series, which is free to attend, will take attendees through Scott Springs Park (2825 SW 24th Avenue), Fort King National Historic Landmark (3925 E Fort King Street), Heritage Nature Conservancy (2005 NE 3rd Street), and Tuscawilla Park (800 NE Sanchez Avenue) on tours of some of the various features.
Don't drive through the I-4 deadzone heading to Sanford, Florida
The I-4 East in Floridaformulanone Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic license. Moving to Florida has taught me there is a lot of culture to absorb here. Even after a year of living in the heart of Orlando, I feel I’ve barely scratched the surface of all the interesting and often terrifyingly spooky stories that come out of this fun-loving and beautiful state. Sometimes it’s weird to think that if I hopped in the car and drove for about twenty minutes in any direction right now, I’m going to run into multiple super haunted places.
ocala-news.com
City of Belleview seeking business, craft vendors for this month’s Friday Foodie Fest
The City of Belleview is currently seeking additional business and craft vendors for this month’s Friday Foodie Fest. The event will be held on Friday, August 26, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., at Lake Lillian Park (SE Robinson Road in Belleview). During the event, attendees will enjoy a variety of cuisine from the food trucks on site, along with free activities for the whole family.
ocala-news.com
Gerald Santana Jr.
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Gerald Santana Jr. Gerald was born on June 29, 1953 in Miami Florida to Gerald and Olga Santana. He passed away peacefully in Ocala, Florida with Carol, his wife of 26 years, by his side. Gerald also leaves behind daughter...
ocala-news.com
Evelyn Ruth Newland
Evelyn Ruth Newland age 92, of Ocala, Florida, passed away on July 30th, 2022, in Ocala, Florida. Evelyn was born in Westfield, Pa., on November 29, 1929. She graduated from Knoxville High School. Evelyn was a homemaker and small business owner. Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Lana Puckett and...
ocala-news.com
Gorgeous Sunset Over Crestwood Village In Ocala
Check out this gorgeous pink and orange sunset over Crestwood Village in Ocala. Thanks to Denise Myford for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Sunrise Reflected On Lake At Ocala Preserve
The glow of the sunrise was beautifully reflected on the 7-acre lake at Ocala Preserve. Thanks to Kim Knapp for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
nerej.com
Cleeman Realty Group arranges off-market sale of Marion Oaks, grocery anchored shopping center in Ocala, Fla.
Ocala, FL Cleeman Realty Group arranged the $4.575 million off-market sale of Marion Oaks, a grocery anchored retail center. The 56,877 s/f center is 83% occupied and anchored by a Winn Dixie supermarket. This is the first time that the property has sold since it was originally developed in 1992. Winn Dixie completed a full store remodel in 2021 that helped to increase sales at this location.
ocala-news.com
Fort King National Historic Landmark hosting free gardening class on composting
The Fort King National Historic Landmark is hosting another installment of its ‘Classroom in the Garden’ series this weekend which will focus on the basics of composting. The gardening class will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 6 at the Fort King National Historic Landmark, which is located at 3925 E Fort King Street in Ocala.
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says senior citizens need property tax relief
I would like to propose that the government of the state of Florida takes a good look at really helping out the senior population in this great state. When a person reaches the age of retirement – say, 64 years old – the state should cancel out the requirement of collecting annual taxes on their homes. The reasons behind this are listed below.
ocala-news.com
‘Kayak & Koffee’ event heading to Tomoka River Paddling Trail on August 13
The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department’s popular kayaking program is returning this month with a trip down the Tomoka River Paddling Trail. The event, which is part of the Kayak & Koffee series, will be held on Saturday, August 13. Participants will meet at Brick City Adventure Park (1211 SE 22nd Road in Ocala) at 7:45 a.m., and transportation will then be provided to the event.
ocala-news.com
Jennifer Munn Miller
Jennifer Munn Miller, age 50, of Ocala, FL. Loving wife, mother and Gigi was called home to the Lord on July 28, 2022. Jennifer was born on April 19, 1972 in Ocala, FL to Oliver Leroy Munn and Carlene Beck Munn. She graduated from Vanguard High School and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Dietetics from Florida State University then a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Regents College. She worked as a pediatric nurse at Ocala Pediatrics as well as pharmaceutical sales representative for Wyeth Pharmaceuticals. She had the most beautiful smile and brought light to the lives of everyone she knew. She was gracious, strong, and courageous in everything she did. She loved the Lord, her family, and friends, and she will be missed by all who loved her.
ocala-news.com
Marion County commissioners approve 2022-2023 legislative priorities
The Marion County Board of County Commissioners approved several potential Marion County legislative priorities for the 2022-2023 session during the board’s regular meeting on Tuesday. These priorities include requesting the appropriation of funds for different projects and improving Marion County’s natural resources. The commissioners anticipate that each of these...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Public School orientation list for 2022-2023 school year
Marion County Public Schools has released orientation dates and times for the 2022-2023 school year. The special orientation “meet and greets” will provide parents and students with advance notice of class schedules, bell times, teacher assignments, bus routes and stop times, extra-curricular activities, and other school-related activities. MCPS...
ocala-news.com
Marion Cultural Alliance now accepting nominations for annual Arts Awards
The Marion Cultural Alliance is now accepting nominations for its annual Arts Awards. In its seventh year, the MCA Arts Awards will honor individuals and organizations for their positive impact on the arts in the local community. The awards are split into the following categories:. Education Award: Recognizes an arts...
ocala-news.com
OPD officer receives award after surprising local child with bicycle
A local radio station recently recognized an Ocala Police Department officer for his compassion and for going above and beyond the call of duty after he surprised a local child with a bicycle. Last year, Officer Jorge A. Fernandez, a school resource officer at Howard Middle School, saw a student...
ocala-news.com
Lynn A. Martin
Lynn A. Martin, 82, of Oxford, FL passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022. He was born Friday, March 8, 1940 in Pedro, FL to David and Daisy (nee Kaine) Martin. Lynn was born and raised on an agricultural farm in Pedro, FL. He has shared stories of plowing behind a mule and horse and all the hard work and responsibilities he was given at a young age. It was certainly as a result of his time in the agricultural business that led to Lynn’s decision to become a Forest Ranger for over 30 years in the state of Florida.
click orlando
More storms pop up in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida on Wednesday will see another day with increased rain chances that will linger into the evening. A flood warning is in effect until midnight for Marion County due to excessive rainfall. Expect a 60% coverage of showers and storms from Wednesday through Saturday. Rain...
ocala-news.com
Seussical Jr. returning to Ocala Civic Theatre for final show
The Ocala Civic Theatre is bringing back ‘Seussical Jr.’ for one final performance this weekend. On Saturday, August 6 at 2 p.m., the theater’s youth cast will bring several popular characters from Dr. Seuss to life at the Ocala Civic Theatre, which is located at 4337 E Silver Springs Boulevard.
