Ocala FPRA to honor chapter, state leaders during ‘Starting Gate’ event

Jennifer Munn Miller, age 50, of Ocala, FL. Loving wife, mother and Gigi was called home to the Lord on July 28, 2022. Jennifer was born on April 19, 1972 in Ocala, FL to Oliver Leroy Munn and Carlene Beck Munn. She graduated from Vanguard High School and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Dietetics from Florida State University then a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Regents College. She worked as a pediatric nurse at Ocala Pediatrics as well as pharmaceutical sales representative for Wyeth Pharmaceuticals. She had the most beautiful smile and brought light to the lives of everyone she knew. She was gracious, strong, and courageous in everything she did. She loved the Lord, her family, and friends, and she will be missed by all who loved her.

OCALA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO