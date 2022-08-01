DIRECTV STREAM Deals: Students and New Subscribers Can Save Up to $260 on Live TV

Read on www.tvguide.com
CNET
Where to Stream All Top 100 Live TV Channels, No Cable Required
If you haven't cut the cable TV cord yet, this summer's wave of inflation might have you eyeing that monthly bill. On the other hand you still probably want to watch some of your favorite channels live. Live TV streaming services could be the best solution. They offer a much wider selection of channels than an antenna would, and you can stream on your phone or computer, too.
This Prime Video Hack Lets You Access Paramount+, Showtime and More Video Channels for $0.99
Click here to read the full article. Streaming deals don’t come around as often as we’d like, but Amazon’s Prime Video has a killer lineup of discounts on some of their most popular channels for Prime Day. Prime Video Channels like Starz, Discovery+, Paramount+, Showtime and more typically cost somewhere between $7.99–$10.99 per month, but now you can subscribe to each of them for just $0.99 per month, for up to two months, as an introductory offer. Don’t tell Amazon, but that’s more than enough time to binge-watch all the series you want to watch. The channels will be added directly to your...
ComicBook
Paramount+ Being Added to Roku Channel
On Wednesday, Roku announced that Paramount+ is coming to The Roku Channel as a Premium Subscription in August. The launch, which follows Paramount+'s recent launch in certain international territories, makes Paramount+'s content library accessible within The Roku Channel. Newcomers to the service can also subscribe to either Paramount+'s ad-supported Essential Plan ($4.99 monthly) or ad-free Premium Plan ($9.99 monthly) through The Roku Channel. Roku will also create a Live TV Guide for all of Paramount+'s live content, the first such guide that The Roku Channel has created for any of its Premium Subscription partners.
UEFA・
makeuseof.com
How to Watch Peacock on Your Smart TV
Peacock provides an excellent way to stream popular entertainment. Peacock will work on most smart TVs, including newer Samsung smart TVs, LG smart TVs, and Sony smart TVs. When you search for Peacock on your smart TV, you may find that it is already preloaded. To use it, you’ll still need to set up an account.
How to Watch Live Sports Without Cable Online
This story was created in paid partnership with Hulu. When you can’t catch your favorite teams in person, the next best thing is to watch sports online from the comfort of your own couch — or wherever else you find yourself when the game is on. Online streaming services such as Hulu make it easy to watch baseball, basketball, golf, football, hockey, soccer, tennis and many other sports online without a cable subscription. More from The Hollywood ReporterHulu Options Sheila Heti's 'Alphabetical Diaries' (Exclusive)Ellen Pompeo to Star in and Exec Produce Hulu Limited Series as She Scales Back 'Grey's' RoleWhere to...
Netflix has a new number 1 series – but it’s seriously splitting viewers
The survival thriller knocked Virgin River off the top spot
29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch
We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
Netflix Just Announced A New Subscription Option—And It's Actually Affordable!
After years and years in which it dominated the streaming landscape, Netflix seems to be realizing that it can’t command extraordinarily high prices forever — especially given the fact that there’s so much more at-home streaming competition now. Does that mean the media giant is going to take a backseat to services like Amazon Prime, Hulu, and HBO? Not necessarily. But it does mean that change is going to have to happen if the brand wants to keep dominating the field — and that change is starting with a price announcement. Netflix just announced a new subscription option — and it’s actually affordable. Here’s everything you need to know.
‘Days of Our Lives’ Fans React To News the Show Is Leaving NBC
NBC shook up day-time TV, Wednesday, with the network announcing that Days of Our Lives, the iconic soap opera, was shifting to streaming. Days of Our Lives has been on the NBC airwaves for 57 years. It’s the longest-running show on NBC in history, on either day time or prime-time. But soap operas are sort of like the TV dinosaurs. They’re becoming extinct. Starting next month, there will be only three on network TV. ABC broadcasts General Hospital, while CBS features The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. In this instance, NBC switched the soap opera to Peacock, its streaming platform.
8 hidden gems on Netflix that critics loved and not enough people are watching
Netflix told analysts in recent days that a little less than 1 million subscribers canceled their subscription to the service in the second quarter of this year. The good news, though, is that Netflix is predicting a return to growth for the current quarter, which ends in September. That will come, of course, on the strength of the service’s bulging library of content, with a steady supply of new Netflix series and movies serving to keep subscribers hooked enough to stay.
Heather Gray, Executive Producer of ‘The Talk,’ Dies at 50
Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, an executive producer for the CBS series “The Talk” and a former supervising producer for “The Tyra Banks Show,” has died. She was 50 years old. No further details about Gray’s death are available at this time. A letter sent to the crew of “The Talk” and press by CBS confirmed the news. Although a cause of death was not disclosed, the network stated that Gray was “bravely battling an unforgiving disease.” The letter was written and distributed on behalf of CBS and signed by George Cheeks (president and CEO of CBS), David...
Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals
Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
Verizon Just Launched a $30 Unlimited Plan Without the Usual Loopholes — Is It Worth It?
Click here to read the full article. If you use a lot of mobile data (and who doesn’t these days?), you might find yourself paying overage fees. There are some cheap cell phone plans that offer unlimited data, but they’re the exception, not the rule, and there are often restrictions and fine print that make these unlimited data plans less attractive in reality. For instance, unlimited data doesn’t always mean unlimited 5G data (or even 4G data), and so you have unlimited data that you don’t actually use. This week, Verizon launched a new program to combat that particular problem called...
Niecy Nash Strikes First-Look TV Deal With eOne
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash, star of ABC’s upcoming series The Rookie: Feds, is cementing her relationship with the company behind the spinoff. Nash has struck a first-look deal with eOne, which produces the series, set to launch this fall. It reunites the actor with Michael Lombardo, President, Global Television, eOne, who ran HBO during Nash’s three season run as one of the stars of dark comedy Getting On, for which she scored two Emmy nominations. Under the multi-year deal, Nash will develop and exec produce scripted and unscripted television content for broadcast, cable, and streaming. Nash stars as...
‘Leave It to Beaver’ Was Responsible for Bringing the Series Finale to Sitcoms
Leave it to Beaver holds a special place in the hearts of classic TV fans. For more than 200 episodes, the Cleaver family helped viewers learn valuable lessons and made everyone laugh along the way. But the influence of the show on sitcoms in general goes deeper than you might think. The show actually normalized the series finale when it comes to TV sitcoms.
This new Netflix series might be your worst nightmare
One hit TV show and Netflix series after another has made broadcast gold out of terror in the skies. Lost, of course, is an easy example that comes to mind, with the breakup of Oceanic Flight 815 in mid-air and its subsequent crash on a mysterious island. Manifest did its own version of the same thing (and, speaking of which, creator Jeff Rake has teased that we might be getting a trailer for Manifest Season 4, Part 1, on August 28 — fingers crossed!).
AdWeek
July ’22 Ratings: Fox News Averaging More Total Viewers Than Any Other Cable Network, But Sees Drop From June
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. New month, similar result: Fox News Channel is the most-watched outlet on cable television, both in total day and in primetime. FNC...
How to Watch the NFL Live on Hulu This Season
Don't miss a single game this year as you can watch the NFL on Hulu for the entire season. Sign up Here for all the action!
5 tips and tricks every Roku TV user needs to know
Roku is still the streaming platform to beat. Affordable hardware and intuitive software have made it the platform of choice for millions of American consumers. There is a decent chance that you have a Roku device in your home right now. As such, we think this might be a good time to share some tips to help you get the most out of your Roku.
10 movies and shows to watch before they leave Netflix in August
Earlier this week, Netflix announced that nearly one million more subscribers have canceled the service. Believe it or not, that is a far better outcome than the company expected. Netflix actually projected a net loss of two million subscribers in Q2 after losing 200,000 in Q1. There are many reasons that subscribers are canceling Netflix, but one might be because so many TV shows and movies leave every month, as will be the case again in August.
